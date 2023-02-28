CENTREVILLE — There was no yelling, foot stomping or pointing of fingers.
After all, Queen Anne’s County High’s boys’ basketball team didn’t show any signs of being rattled a week ago when it rallied from a deep hole only to fall shy to Wicomico in the Bayside Conference championship.
The Lions avoided a repeat performance Tuesday night.
Center Nate Ford had a game-high 21 points and Vincent Gilberto added 16 as Queen Anne’s erased an early 12-point deficit on the way to a 62-52 victory over third-seeded Easton in a Class 2A East Region II semifinal.
The No. 2 seed Lions (20-2) advance to Thursday’s region final at top-seeded Wicomico (21-1) in a rematch of last Tuesday’s conference championship won by the Indians. Wi-Hi defeated fourth-seeded Kent Island, 89-64, in last night’s other semifinal, giving head coach Butch Waller his 900th career victory.
“We didn’t have any intensity. We didn’t have any energy,” said Ford of the first quarter, when Easton (15-7) built a 20-8 lead. “But we brought that in the second half.”
Not before taking an initial punch from Easton, as Toby Mackall drained three 3-pointers in the first quarter and Shaun Moody (13 points) buried another, giving the Warriors a 12-point lead entering the second period.
Queen Anne’s went to work carving into that lead in the second quarter, starting with a inside bucket from Ford, Collin Woolford’s follow shot, and a Gilberto jumper. A layup and two free throws from freshman Marshall Bailey (team-high 17 points) and Moody’s 3-pointer kept Easton up by eight at 27-19 with just under 4 minutes remaining in the first half.
But the Lions closed with a 9-2 run, as Gilberto’s layup and baseline jumper sandwiched a three-point play and an inside bucket from Ford, leaving the Lions trailing 29-28 at the break.
“I don’t know what happened at the beginning,” Queen Anne’s head coach Jeff Hollis said. “A lot of turnovers and terrible defense. Give Easton credit. Every time we play them they’re ready to play us. So this is what the game looks like every time they play us.”
The game remained tight in the third quarter. An Amirr Coles jumper and Jai Roy’s foul shot gave Queen Anne’s a 34-32 lead with a little over 5 minutes left in the period. Moody stopped and popped a jumper to knot the game at 34-all 13 seconds later. A Gilberto 3-pointer and two free throws from KJ Smothers (10 points) moved the Lions back in front at 39-36. But Jordan Nixon hit a scoop shot, then buried a 3-pointer to pull Easton even at 39-39 with 2:35 left.
Queen Anne’s started working the ball into Ford more toward the end of the third quarter and into the fourth. Down 42-29, Easton rallied to take a 44-42 lead 1:22 into the fourth quarter when Nixon scored on a drive and Bailey splashed a 3-pointer.
But Ford accounted for seven points, and Smothers hit a 3-pointer from deep in the corner and added a baseline drive to help fuel a game-sealing 16-7 run for Queen Anne’s.
“Six-(foot)-four, 270 (pounds) is hard to guard in the post,” Hollis said in reference to defending Ford. “He has great footwork. We told them actually at the beginning of the game it was supposed to go to Nate. But stuff changes in the game in the minds of kids.”
Easton head coach Dionte Hynson said Easton’s fortunes began changing in the second quarter when Moody got into foul trouble.
“We got off to a great start,” Hynson said. “But second quarter Shaun got into foul trouble and it took a little bit out of us. And they were killing us on the boards too. Big guy (Ford), he was eating down there tonight.
“And I think we went away from the offense too much,” Hynson added. “We should have been going to the hole, driving and kicking but it didn’t happen. Transition game wasn’t finishing, but when Shaun’s in foul trouble he can’t be aggressive on defense.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.