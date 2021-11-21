CHICAGO (AP) — Subbing for star quarterback Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley led a winning drive capped by Devonta Freeman’s 3-yard run with 22 seconds remaining, and the Baltimore Ravens beat the Chicago Bears 16-13 on Sunday.
Jackson was sidelined by illness for the AFC North-leading Ravens (7-3), who ruled him out 90 minutes before kickoff after he took some throws on the field. The 2019 MVP was a full participant in practice Friday after being held out the previous two days. Coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday the illness was not COVID-19.
Justin Tucker kicked three field goals, and the Ravens came away with the win after losing the previous week at Miami.
Chicago’s Andy Dalton threw two touchdowns, including a 49-yarder to Marquise Goodwin in the closing minutes. Justin Fields had left the game with a rib injury in the third quarter.
The Bears (3-7) lost their fifth straight.
Dalton found Goodwin deep down the middle to cap a 75-yard drive and put Chicago on top 13-9 with 1:41 remaining. Even though the 2-point conversion pass failed, the Bears appeared to be in good shape.
But the Ravens answered with the 72-yard touchdown drive. Freeman ran it in after Huntley’s 30-yard pass to Sammy Watkins put the ball on the 3.
Huntley completed 26 of 36 passes for 219 yards in his first career start. The second-year pro from Utah also threw an interception and got sacked six times in his fifth pro appearance.
Fields took a big step backward following several promising outings. The rookie was 4 of 11 for 79 yards after throwing for a career-high 291 yards at Pittsburgh two weeks ago.
Dalton, who started the first two games before a knee injury in Week 2 against Cincinnati, came in with 8:46 left in the third quarter and quickly threw a 60-yard touchdown to Darnell Mooney to give the Bears a 7-6 lead. The veteran was 11 for 23 for 201 yards.
Mooney had 121 yards receiving. Goodwin added 104. Robert Quinn had 3 1/2 sacks. But the Bears remained winless following byes since 2013.
It didn’t help that they were missing star linebacker Khalil Mack, who is expected to have season-ending foot surgery this week. Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (ankle) and receiver Allen Robinson (hamstring) were also unavailable.
The Bears had a chance to score on their first possession, only to come away empty-handed when Cairo Santos missed a 40-yard field goal wide left.
Chicago drove to the Baltimore 36 in the second quarter, but that threat was dashed when Tyus Bowser strip-sacked Fields and Calais Campbell recovered for the Ravens. That led to a 35-yard field goal by Tucker for a 3-0 lead with 2:11 left in the half.
Tucker added a 27-yarder in the closing seconds of the half to cap a 55-yard drive that took just over a minute.
INJURIES
Ravens: Campbell suffered a foot injury away from the ball on the first drive of the second half. He went down as the teams lined up following a catch by Mooney.
Bears: DB Duke Shelley (hamstring) exited after he was hurt covering a fourth-quarter punt.
Washington 27
Panthers 21
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Taylor Heinicke threw for 206 yards and three touchdowns against the league’s top-ranked pass defense, and Washington spoiled Cam Newton’s return to Bank of America Stadium.
Terry McLaurin had five catches for 103 yards and a touchdown against a Panthers defense that came in having allowed 173.3 yards passing per game.
Newton, making his first start since signing a one-year contract to return to the Panthers, threw for 189 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a 24-yard score. But Newton’s final two potential game-winning drives ended when the Panthers turned the ball over on downs. Daron Payne and James Smith-Williams sacked Newton with 1:11 left to seal the game for Washington (4-6) and Ron Rivera, the former Panthers coach in his first game back in Carolina.
Christian McCaffrey combined for 119 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown for the Panthers (5-6).
After Newton connected on a 27-yard touchdown pass to McCaffrey down the seam to tie the game at 21 midway through the fourth quarter, Heinicke led Washington into Carolina territory behind a fourth-and-2 completion to tight John Bates. That set up former Panther Joey Slye’s go-ahead 36-yard field goal with 4:13 left in the game.
After a holding penalty on Panthers right tackle Taylor Moton to start the next drive, Newton’s fourth-and-3 completion to McCaffrey was just short of the chains, giving Washington the ball. Carolina’s defense held, forcing another short Slye field goal and giving Newton another chance with 1:50 left.
The Panthers reached midfield before the pocket quickly collapsed around Newton on fourth-and-3, and he went down without releasing the ball as Washington players erupted into a celebration around the Panthers’ midfield logo.
Newton has now lost nine straight starts with the Panthers dating to the 2018 season.
Newton lived up the weeklong hype surrounding his return to Bank of America Stadium early by leading the Panthers on a 75-play touchdown on the game’s first possession and throwing a 10-yard touchdown to D.J. Moore after faking a QB draw to draw in the linebackers and free up Moore on the slant route.
In the second quarter, Newton scored on a read-option keeper and celebrated the score by racing to midfield, slamming the ball down and doing his Superman impersonation by pretending to rip open his jersey.
But Heinicke, who spent the 2018 season with Carolina, refused to be upstaged, matching Newton’s heroics in the first half with a pair of touchdown passes to Cam Mims and McLaurin to make it a 14-14 game at the break. He also threw a TD pass to DeAndre Carter in the second half.
Washington running back Antonio Gibson was benched late in the first quarter after he fumbled in the red zone, but came back to finish with 95 yards on 19 carries. Washington ran for 190 yards.
INJURIES
Washington: C Tyler Larsen (knee) and RT Sam Cosmi (hip) left the game in the first half with injuries and did not return. ... WR Curtis Samuel (groin) was declared inactive again.
Panthers: LT Dennis Daley (glute) left in the first quarter and did not return. ... CB Donte Jackson left in the third quarter with a lower leg injury. ... RG John Miller returned to the starting lineup after missing the last three games with an ankle injury.
Eagles 40, Saints 29
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts ran for three touchdowns, Darius Slay returned an interception for a score and Philadelphia beat New Orleans.
The Eagles (5-6) have won two in a row for the first time this season and rookie coach Nick Sirianni earned his first victory at home in five tries.
The Saints (5-5) dropped their third straight since losing quarterback Jameis Winston to a season-ending ACL injury during a 36-27 win over Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay.
Trevor Siemian threw three touchdown passes and two picks and ran for a score without several missing starters around him. Four-time Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara and tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk didn’t play.
The Eagles led 20-7 with under a minute left in the second quarter when Slay stepped in front of Siemian’s pass intended for Deonte Harris and returned it 51 yards for his third TD in four games. He had a 32-yard fumble recovery for a score against the Lions on Oct. 31 and returned a fumble 82 yards for a TD last week at Denver.
Facing the NFL’s top-ranked defense, the Eagles racked up 242 yards on the ground.
Miles Sanders ran for 94 yards, Hurts had 69 and Jordan Howard added 63. The Eagles have surpassed 175 yards rushing in four straight games, including 200-plus in three victories in that span.
Hurts was 13 of 24 for 147 yards with no turnovers.
After the Saints scored 15 straight points in the fourth quarter to pull within 33-22, Hurts put the game away with a dazzling 24-yard TD run, juking defensive end Carl Granderson in the backfield before stepping up and sprinting down the left side.
The Eagles took advantage of a turnover to take a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. After linebacker T.J. Edwards made a leaping interception on Siemian’s pass to give Philadelphia the ball at the Saints 39, Hurts connected with Dallas Goedert twice on third-and-6 to extend the drive and then scored on a sneak from the 1.
Hurts ran in from the 3 on the next possession, reaching the ball over the pylon with an underhanded extension to make it 14-0. Hurts has seven rushing TDs.
The Saints climbed back into it when Christian Ringo forced Sanders to fumble and recovered at the Eagles 6. After Siemian’s 8-yard TD pass to Lil’Jordan Humphrey was negated by a holding penalty on Landon Young, he connected with Adam Trautman in the back of the end zone for an 18-yard TD pass on third-and-goal.
Siemian threw a 26-yard TD pass to Marquez Callaway early in the fourth quarter. The Saints failed to convert a 2-point conversion for the ninth straight time.
Siemian scrambled 17 yards for a TD to get the Saints within two scores at 33-19 with 10:52 remaining.
New Saints kicker Brett Maher rebounded from missing an extra point to hit a 28-yard field goal to cut it to 33-22.
HAVE A DAY
Philadelphia’s Jake Elliott kicked field goals of 50, 37, 33 and 47 yards. He’s made 90% of his field goals (18 for 20) this season.
INJURIES
Saints: Trautman limped off the field in the fourth quarter.
Eagles: Slay (head), Howard (knee) and LB Shaun Bradley (shoulder) left in the second half. LB Davion Taylor (knee) exited in the first quarter.
UP NEXT
Saints: Host the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving night.
Eagles: Visit the New York Giants (3-6) next Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.