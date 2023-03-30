Braves Nationals Baseball

Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin, left, meets on the mound with shortstop Luis Garcia, from left, catcher Keibert Ruiz and pitching coach Jim Hickey during Thursday’s second inning.

 AP PHOTO

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Atlanta Braves overcame the early exit of NL Cy Young Award runner-up Max Fried because of a bad leg Thursday with four hits by Travis d’Arnaud and three errors by Washington shortstop CJ Abrams during a 7-2 victory over the Nationals on a sunny, chilly opening day.


