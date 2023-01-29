NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Daniel Gafford had a season-high 21 points to go with 12 rebounds and five blocked shots, and the Washington Wizards beat the reeling New Orleans Pelicans 113-103 on Saturday night for their fifth straight victory.
“No matter what, I just kept playing,” said Gafford, whose production helped mitigate the absence of 7-foot-3 star Kristaps Porzingis, who missed his third straight game with an ankle injury. “We’ve got KP out. So, really just stepping up was the main thing on my mind … just locking in and being able to play physical throughout the full game.”
Bradley Beal scored nine of his 16 points in the fourth quarter and Deni Avdija scored 13 for Washington, which also won its fourth straight on the road while sending New Orleans to its seventh straight loss overall.
“The beauty of it is we’re constantly building on the game before,” Beal said of the winning streak. “We’re not getting tired of doing the right things.”
Washington led most of the game and by as many as 16 points when Kendrick Nunn’s driving layup made it 96-80 with 8:16 to go.
The Pelicans briefly seized momentum with a 10-0 run that included Brandon Ingram’s fadeaway and Herb Jones’ breakaway dunk.
It looked as if New Orleans was going to have a chance to pull within three when officials called a foul on Washington during Jose Alvarado’s drive to the hoop. But the Wizards challenged the call and it was overturned. Moments later, Beal hit a pullup as he was fouled by Ingram and completed the three-point play to make it 100-92.
The Pelicans did not threaten again.
“Fourth quarter, coach just told me to be aggressive and attack and that’s what I did,” Beal said.
Corey Kispert and Nunn each scored 12 for Washington, while Kyle Kuzma added 10 points and won teammates’ praise for his defensive on Ingram, who scored 22 points but made just 8 of 22 shots.
CJ McCollum scored 24 points for the Pelicans, whose string of losses has “kind of jolted us in a negative way,” Pelicans coach Willie Green said.
“We’ll get back to playing our style and playing with joy,” Green said. “Right now, like I told our team, nobody’s going to rescue you. We have to be a part of our own rescue.”
New Orleans played most of the game without top rebounder Jonas Valanciunas. He was ejected after a his elbow struck Taj Gibson in the head as the Pelicans center made a move toward the basket. Valanciunas indicated that contact was inadvertent, but officials ruled it a Flagrant-2 foul after video review.
Valanciunas laughed incredulously as he walked to the locker room.
Green said Valanciunas made one of his normal spin moves to the hoop, but that “it just looked like Taj Gibson had got so low” that the defender’s head was in the path of Valanciunas’ elbow.
Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. said it would not be like Gibson to go down as he did “unless there’s significant contact there.”
“He felt it was a dirty play,” Unseld added.
Gafford had 14 of his points in the first half, highlighted by his soaring alley-oop jam of Beal’s lob, which the center caught with one hand high above his head and slammed down hard in one motion.
While Beal acknowledged his lob that set up Gafford’s big alley-oop dunk was on the high side, he added, “Gaff can go touch the top of the backboard. So, anywhere you can throw it in the vicinity, he can go get it.”
Added Gafford: “I tell them you can throw it to the moon, I’m going to bring it back down. I’m always prepared for anything around the rim.”
Delon Wright’s driving finger roll as time expired made it 59-50 at halftime.
TIP-INS
Wizards: Monte Morris returned from a sore right hamstring that sidelined him in Houston on Wednesday and scored 10 points. … Gibson grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked a shot to go with nine points. ... Outrebounded New Orleans 53-42. ... Converted 13 offensive rebounds into 25 second-chance points.
Pelicans: Trey Murphy III, who scored 10 points, missed a two-handed alley-oop dunk attempt in transition early in the fourth quarter. ... Ingram has reached 20 points in nine of the 17 games he’s played in this season. ... All-Star power forward Zion Williamson missed his 13th straight game with a right hamstring injury.
Celtics 125, Lakers 121
BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 37 points, making a tying 3-point play with 4.1 seconds left in regulation and adding 11 more in overtime as the NBA-leading Celtics snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the archrival Los Angeles Lakers.
Brown added nine rebounds, Jayson Tatum had 30 points and 11 rebounds, and Malcom Brogdon scored 15 of his 26 points in the second half of a seesaw game that had 19 lead changes — six in the fourth quarter — and 15 ties.
LeBron James had 41 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, and Anthony Davis had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Lakers. Patrick Beverley scored 15 points, twice giving the Lakers the lead in the final minute of the fourth, but he also missed a foul shot that might have clinched it and was called for a technical foul on the contentious last play of regulation.
76ers 126, Nuggets 119
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid won the battle of MVP rivals with 47 points and 18 rebounds and Philadelphia extended its winning streak to seven games, beating Nikola Jokic and Denver.
Jokic and Embiid have finished first and second in voting for the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award over the last two seasons. Both are among the top candidates for MVP as this season hits the halfway mark.
Jokic had 24 points, eight rebounds and nine assists. The Nuggets have lost three of four.
James Harden had 17 points and 13 assists for Philadelphia.
Nets 122, Knicks 115
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 21 of his 32 points in the final 9 1/2 minutes, carrying Brooklyn to its ninth straight victory over New York. The All-Star guard also had nine assists and six rebounds.
Joe Harris added 16 points and Nic Claxton had 13 points, 12 rebounds and six assists for the Nets.
Jalen Brunson scored 26 points and RJ Barrett had 24 for the Knicks. They had won consecutive games against Eastern Conference contenders Cleveland and Boston.
Clippers 120, Hawks 113
ATLANTA (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points, including a season-high five 3-pointers, Paul George added 23 points and Los Angeles beat Atlanta for its fifth straight victory.
Trae Young had 12 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter for the Hawks, who whittled a 14-point deficit down to four on De’Andre Hunter’s left corner 3 with 2:09 remaining. But they couldn’t get any closer after George buried a baseline jumper and Nicolas Batum hit a right corner 3 with 49.3 seconds to go.
Suns 121, Spurs 116
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Chris Paul scored 31 points, Mikal Bridges had 25 and Phoenix escaped with an overtime victory over San Antonio.
San Antonio never led and trailed by 13 early in the fourth quarter, but forced overtime with an 18-7 run in the final four minutes of regulation.
Bridges had eight points in overtime.
Keldon Johnson had 34 points and Jeremy Sochan added a season-high 30 points for the Spurs.
Jazz 108, Mavericks 100
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen scored 29 points, Malik Beasley added 19 and Utah took advantage of Dallas star Luka Doncic’s absence to beat the Mavericks.
Doncic sat out because of a sprained left ankle.
Jordan Clarkson added 14 points for Utah, and Walker Kessler had 14 points, 11 rebounds, and five blocks.
Spencer Dinwiddie had 35 points and eight assists for Dallas.
T’Wolves 117, Kings 110
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards had 16 of his 34 points in the pivotal third quarter, D’Angelo Russell scored 25 points and Minnesota held off Sacramento.
Rudy Gobert added 13 points and 14 rebounds for Minnesota, which has won five of six.
and took the first of two straight meetings between the teams at Target Center. Naz Reid added 14 points off the bench.
Domantas Sabonis had 23 points and 10 rebounds for Sacramento, which has lost three of four after a six-game winning streak. De’Aaron Fox had 21 of his 29 points in the fourth.
Rockets 117, Pistons 114
DETROIT (AP) — Kenyon Martin Jr. had a four-point possession with 31 seconds left to help Houston beat Detroit in a matchup of the NBA’s worst teams.
Eric Gordon led the Rockets with 24 points. Martin had 15 points and 13 rebounds, and Tari Eason added 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Alec Burks had 21 points for the Pistons. They have lost five of six.
