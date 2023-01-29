Wizards Pelicans Basketball

Washington center Daniel Gafford (21) dunks over New Orleans guard Jose Alvarado (15) during Saturday night’s first half.

 AP PHOTO

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Daniel Gafford had a season-high 21 points to go with 12 rebounds and five blocked shots, and the Washington Wizards beat the reeling New Orleans Pelicans 113-103 on Saturday night for their fifth straight victory.


