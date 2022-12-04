Commanders Giants Football

Washington’s Brian Robinson Jr., right, runs past New York’s Jaylon Smith during Sunday’s first half.

 AP PHOTO

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Giants kicker Graham Gano came up well short on a 58-yard field goal attempt as time expired in overtime, leaving New York and the Washington Commanders tied at 20 Sunday in a deadlock between teams on the periphery of the NFC playoff picture.


