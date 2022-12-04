EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Giants kicker Graham Gano came up well short on a 58-yard field goal attempt as time expired in overtime, leaving New York and the Washington Commanders tied at 20 Sunday in a deadlock between teams on the periphery of the NFC playoff picture.
Taylor Heinicke threw two touchdown passes for Washington and hit a crucial fourth-down pass on a tying 90-yard touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter.
The Giants (7-4-1) ended a two-game losing streak, while the Commanders (7-5-1) are unbeaten in four (3-0-1) and have only one loss in their last eight games. The teams held the final two NFC postseason spots as the standings stood at the final whistle.
Heinicke was 27 of 41 for 275 yards and threw touchdown passes of 19 yards to Terry McLaurin (8 catches, 105 yards) and 28 to Jahan Dotson that tied it with 1:45 to play. That drive featured Heinicke rolling to his left to hit Curtis Samuel for 20 yards on a fourth-and-4 play from his own 27 with less than three minutes to play.
Daniel Jones threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Hodgins, and Saquon Barkley scored on a 13-yard run. Gano kicked two field goals for the Giants, who are trying to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
The Giants’ defense set up Hodgins’ first NFL touchdown early in the second half for a 20-13 lead. Linebacker Azeez Ojulari, who came off injured reserve for the game, sacked Heinicke and forced a fumble. Oshane Ximines recovered, fumbled and Ojulari recovered at the 20-yard line.
Washington took leads of 10-0 and 13-10 only to see the Giants tie it just before halftime on Gano’s second field goal. Joey Slye kicked two field goals for the Commanders.
McLaurin scored after breaking a tackle by Fabian Moreau on a short pass from Heinicke.
Barkley tallied on a 13-yard run through a gapping hole for New York’s TD.
INJURIES
Commanders: LT Sam Cosmi left in the third quarter with an ankle injury. C Tyler Larsen was taken off the field on a cart after being hurt in the fourth quarter.
Giants: Top DL Leonard Williams left in the second half with a neck injury.
UP NEXT
Commanders: Have a bye and then play host to the Giants on Dec. 18.
Giants: Host Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
Vikings 27, Jets 22
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Justin Jefferson’s touchdown catch with 8:33 left gave Minnesota enough of a lead to hang on for a victory despite a relentless rally by the Jets.
Camryn Bynum’s interception at the 1-yard line with 10 seconds left finally sealed it for the Vikings (10-2), who completed a four-game sweep of the AFC East in their typical nail-biting fashion.
Mike White, who was picked off twice, was 31 of 57 for 369 yards in his second start this season for the Jets (7-5). He scored on a fourth-and-goal sneak from the 1 to pull within five points with 6:45 to go after a replay review reversed the initial ruling that he was stopped short.
With 1:43 remaining, White’s fourth-and-goal pass from the 1 was incomplete when Braxton Berrios bobbled it and the ball hit the turf. The Jets had all three timeouts left and got the ball right back at the Minnesota 43, but with White under plenty of pressure they stalled out at the 19.
Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison rushed for first-half touchdowns and Greg Joseph made all five of his kicks for the Vikings, who took a 20-3 lead late in the second quarter.
Blowouts just aren’t their thing, though. They netted 10 yards on three third-quarter possessions and found themselves in their ninth one-score game of the season.
After keeping the Jets fully in check for the first three quarters, the Vikings badly missed some crucial tackles and allowed three plays of 30-plus yards in the final 15 minutes to aid the rally.
White had folk-hero status after passing for 315 yards and three touchdowns to beat Chicago in his first start following the benching of 2021 second overall draft pick Zach Wilson. This performance sure didn’t hurt his reputation.
Third-down conversions (3 for 16) and red zone touchdowns (1 for 6) situations are the ones to work on. The Jets had to settle for five field goals from Greg Zuerlein, including a franchise-record 60-yarder at the end of the first half.
Packers 28, Bears 19
CHICAGO (AP) — Aaron Rodgers led three fourth-quarter scoring drives, receiver Christian Watson took an end-around 46 yards for a touchdown in the closing minutes after Jaire Alexander intercepted Justin Fields, and Green Bay rallied to beat Chicago.
The Packers (5-8) looked like they were on their way to another loss after dropping seven of eight, trailing 19-10 through three quarters. But they made enough plays down the stretch to come away with their eighth straight win over the Bears (3-10), who lost their sixth straight.
AJ Dillon ran for a 21-yard touchdown in the opening minute of the fourth and Mason Crosby kicked a 32-yard field goal to give Green Bay a 20-19 lead with just under five minutes left.
The Bears drove to the Packers 33 before Alexander stepped in front of a pass intended for Equanimeous St. Brown. Three plays later, Watson sprinted untouched to the end zone, and Rodgers completed a 2-point conversion pass to Mercedes Lewis. That made it 28-19 with 1:51 remaining.
Fields was then intercepted at the Green Bay 5 by Keisean Nixon.
Rodgers, who exited last week’s loss to Philadelphia with a rib injury and has been dealing with a broken thumb since early October, improved to 25-5 against Chicago counting the playoffs. The four-time MVP completed 18 of 31 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown.
Dillon ran for 93 yards, and the Packers moved ahead of Chicago for the NFL lead in regular-season wins with 787.
Fields, who missed last Sunday’s game with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder, ran for a 56-yard touchdown in the second quarter and finished with 71 yards on six attempts. That gave him six straight games rushing for at least 50 yards and one TD, the longest such streak by a Bear since Gale Sayers had six in a row in 1969.
Fields also threw a 56-yard pass to St. Brown that set up a 7-yard TD run by David Montgomery that made it 16-3 in the second quarter. Fields was 20 of 25 for 254 yards but threw two interceptions.
St. Brown caught three passes for 85 yards, and Cole Kmet added 72 yards receiving.
The Bears led 19-10 with 1:50 left in the third after Cairo Santos kicked a 28-yard field goal. The Packers pulled within two in the opening minute of the fourth on a 21-yard run by Dillon to cap a four-play, 82-yard drive aided by a pass-interference penalty against Jaylon Jones.
Santos then had a 40-yard field goal attempt blocked, keeping it a two-point game.
Crosby nailed a 32-yarder to give the Packers a 20-19 lead with 4:49 remaining after Rodgers failed to squeeze a 14-yard pass to Robert Tonyan in the end zone.
Eagles 35, Titans 10
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts strengthened his MVP bid by throwing for 380 yards and three touchdowns and running for another score, and A.J Brown caught two touchdown passes against his former team to lead Philadelphia over the Tennessee.
Hurts has led the Eagles to an 11-1 start, their first time with that record since 2004 and the fourth time in franchise history. The 1949 Eagles won the NFL championship. The 1980 and 2004 teams lost in the Super Bowl.
The Eagles look every bit like a team that can win the Super Bowl.
Hurts was all they really needed to inch closer to a playoff spot.
The speedy, sure-armed QB set a career high with 29 total touchdowns and had his third career game with four total TDs. His first half alone was a pretty good game for most quarterbacks: 268 yards passing and two touchdowns with one rushing score.
11 carries for 30 yards — and limiting Ryan Tannehill to 141 yards passing and a touchdown. The Titans (7-5) lost their second straight but still have a comfortable lead in the AFC South.
After a field goal got Tennessee within 14-10 late in the second quarter, the Titans punted on five straight possessions before turning it over on downs.
It was inevitable that Hurts would look for Brown. Tennessee drafted Brown in the second round of the 2019 draft and he instantly became one of the top receivers in the game. He topped 1,000 yards receiving each of his first two seasons and had 869 in just 13 games in his third. But the Titans balked when Brown wanted a raise that would make him among the highest-paid receivers in the league and sent him to Philadelphia in a draft-night deal.
That trade was Philly’s first real win of the season.
Brown has been better than advertised — and yes, the Eagles paid him a guaranteed $57 million — and he had eight catches for 119 yards against the Titans. Fellow wideout DeVonta Smith had five catches for 102 yards.
With the game tied 7-all, Hurts and Brown connected on an apparent 40-yard TD pass that overturned because of a penalty. Brown had already hugged the goal post as part of his scoring celebration. No worries. Hurts came right back and hit Brown — who bowled over cornerback Kristian Fulton — for, yup, a 40-yard touchdown and a 14-7 lead.
Hurts threw a 34-yard TD pass to Smith on the game’s first drive and closed the first half with a 2-yard run for a 21-10 lead.
The next Hurts-to-Brown TD was a doozy. Hurts aired it out to the corner of the end zone and the ball skimmed cornerback Tre Avery’s facemask before Brown cradled it for the 29-yard score and a 28-10 lead in the third.
Miles Sanders’ 3-yard TD run in the fourth made it 35-10 and the only suspense left was if Hurts would return for another drive. He didn’t. The game was out of reach. The best season in team history remains very much in sight.
COSTLY TD
The lone Titans touchdown came with at significant cost. Receiver Treylon Burks was evaluated for a concussion following a vicious helmet-to-helmet hit as he jumped to make the 25-yard TD catch from Tannehill in the first quarter that tied the game 7-all.
Eagles safety Marcus Epps was flagged for unnecessary roughness. Burks was on his back and players from both teams took a knee. The 22-year-old receiver eventually walked off on his own power and went to the locker room for treatment.
INJURIES
Titans: Burks, Fulton (groin) and LB David Long all suffered injuries.
Eagles: WR Quez Watkins (shoulder) and LB Shaun Bradley (hamstring) were hurt.
