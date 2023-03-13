Raiders Garoppolo Football

The Las Vegas Raiders hope they answered who their quarterback will be next season when they signed former 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo on Monday.

 AP PHOTO

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo has agreed to a three-year, $67.5 million contract with the Raiders, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Monday, likely answering the question of who will be Las Vegas’ starting quarterback next season.


