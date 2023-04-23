BALTIMORE (AP) — Once Kyle Gibson made it through the first inning, it was smooth sailing.
Gibson tied a career high with 11 strikeouts in the latest impressive outing by a Baltimore starter, and Ramón Urías hit a three-run double to lift the Orioles to their fifth straight victory, 5-1 over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday night.
Gibson (4-0) allowed two hits in 6 1/3 innings. He walked two in the first to load the bases with one out, then retired the next 11 Detroit hitters.
“At times everything was working. At times, like the first inning, not much was working at all,” Gibson said.
Zach McKinstry hit a solo homer off Gibson in the seventh for the first run allowed by a Baltimore starter since the first inning Sunday. James McCann homered for the Orioles.
Urías was ejected by plate umpire Vic Carapazza after he was called out on strikes to end the fifth. He’d already made an impact though. With two outs in the third, he cleared the bases with a double to right field to give the Orioles a 4-0 lead.
“They took advantage of their big inning and we missed out on ours in the first,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said.
McCann homered against his former team in the fourth.
The Orioles have won nine of their last 11, taking advantage of a stretch in the schedule that’s included the Athletics, White Sox, Nationals and Tigers. Baltimore’s starting pitching was a concern before last weekend, but it has turned around in a big way during this last time through the rotation.
Gibson was in trouble in the first after allowing a single and two walks with one out. He struck out Spencer Torkelson, but the count went to 3-0 on McKinstry. After a called strike, McKinstry smacked a hard line drive that went right to Anthony Santander in right field.
“Any time you walk two guys and you get bases loaded and one out, there’s always a little bit of concern,” Gibson said. “McKinstry put a great swing on that 3-1 pitch, and it goes right at Tony. He made a great play.”
Aside from McKinstry’s homer and the shaky first inning, Gibson was dominant. Detroit made contact on just 16 of 34 swings against the right-hander.
Baltimore has won all five of its series so far against non-AL East opponents.
Joey Wentz (0-3) allowed five runs and six hits in four innings. Most of the damage came in the third after he allowed a leadoff single, balked the runner to second and let him advance to third on a wild pitch.
Adley Rutschman hit a two-out RBI single, and after a single by Ryan Mountcastle and a walk to Santander, Urías delivered his big hit with the bases loaded.
DOUBLE DIGITS
It was the third time Gibson has reached 11 strikeouts in a game.
“Right now I think I’m still working on trying to have more double-digit strikeout games than zero strikeout games,” Gibson said. “I was joking with somebody — there’s guys that do this every five days. I don’t know how much fun that must be for them. Because that’s fun when you go out there and you feel unhittable most of the game.”
Gibson indeed has reached double digits in strikeouts six times. He’s had no strikeouts in a game seven times.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Tigers: Detroit put RHP Trey Wingenter (right shoulder tendinitis) on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Wednesday, and recalled RHP Will Vest from Triple-A Toledo.
Orioles: Baltimore kept SS Jorge Mateo (right hip discomfort) out of the lineup after hard rain in the afternoon made for wet conditions.
UP NEXT
Orioles rookie Grayson Rodriguez (0-0) takes the mound Sunday for the series finale against Detroit’s Eduardo Rodriguez (1-2).
Dodgers 9, Cubs 4
CHICAGO (AP) — Max Muncy hit a two-run homer in the seventh against Mark Leiter Jr. and a solo drive in the ninth off Brad Boxberger, tying the New York Mets’ Pete Alonso for the major league lead with 10 home runs.
James Outman was 4 for 5 with four RBIs, hitting a solo shot in the second off Hayden Wesneski (1-1) and a two-run homer in the ninth against Boxberger. Outman leads rookes with a .314 batting average, seven homers and 19 RBIs and 1.121 OPS.
Dustin May (2-1) allowed two runs, two hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings.
Yankees 3, Blue Jays 2
NEW YORK (AP) — Pinch-hitter DJ LeMahieu hit a walkoff bases-loaded single in the ninth after Anthony Rizzo doubled off Jordan Romano (2-1).
New York’s Gerrit Cole allowed four hits in 5 2/3 innings with four strikeouts and two walks, extending his scoreless streak to 20 2/3 innings and lowering his ERA to 0.79. Toronto’s Alek Manoah gave up two hits in seven innings with five strikeouts and one walk, dropping his ERA from 6.98 to 5.13.
Rookie Anthony Volpe hit a two-run homer in the eighth off Yimi García and pinch-hitter Danny Jansen hit a two-run homer in the ninth against Wandy Peralta.
Jimmy Cordero (1-0) got George Springer to hit into an inning-ending double play in the ninth.
Phillies 4, Rockies 3
DENVER (AP) — Nick Castellanos hit his first two home runs this season, both off Kyle Freeland (2-2), for his 10th multihomer game. Cristian Pache also went deep for the first time this year.
Connor Brogdon (1-0) worked 1 2/3 innings and Craig Kimbrel tossed a scoreless ninth for his second save.
Giants 7, Mets 4
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Logan Webb (1-4) stopped his four-game losing streak, allowing two runs and five hits in seven innings with eight strikeouts and one walk for San Francisco (7-13).
New York lost for the second time in nine games on ar 10-game California trip.
San Francisco is batting just .205 against left-handers but reached Mets lefty David Peterson (1-3) for seven runs in five innings. David Villar hit a sacrifice fly for the game’s first run and Brandon Crawford hit a three-run homer that snapped an 0-for-14 slide.
Marlins 6, Guardians 1
CLEVELAND (AP) — Luis Arraez had a two-run single and Bryan De La Cruz hit a solo homer in a doubleheader opener.
Shane Bieber (1-1) matched his career high with four walks and allowed three runs in 5 2/3 innings, the 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner’s shortest start this season. Reigning NL Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara was scratched in what the Marlins termed “very mild” biceps tendinitis.
Helping spoil Cleveland manager Terry Francona’s 64th birthday, Andrew Nardi (2-1) retired all four batters he faced in relief of spot starter Devin Smeltzer.
Smeltzer gave up one run in four innings, and Huascar Brazoban, Matt Barnes and Steven Okert finished a four-hitter.
Rangers 18, A’s 3
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adolis García hit three home runs and then two late doubles, driving in eight as Texas routed Oakland.
All three of García’s homers were two-run shots, and his first double also scored two to give him a career high for RBIs to go with his first three-homer game.
Andrew Heaney’s streak of 10 scoreless innings over two starts ended with Oakland’s two-run first. Heaney (2-1) answered with five scoreless innings, allowing five hits in six innings.
Shintaro Fujinami (0-4) had improved in his two previous starts but matched the ugly numbers from his major league debut: eight runs in 2 1/3 innings. The 29-year-old rookie gave up seven hits, walked three, hit a batter and threw two wild pitches as his ERA rose to 14.40. Fujinami has lost all four starts.
Red Sox 5, Brewers 4
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rowdy Tellez continued to torment the Boston Red Sox, homering for the second straight game and helping Milwaukee win.
Yu Chang and Rafael Devers hit two-run homers for the Red Sox. Boston brought the tying run to scoring position in each of the last two innings, but couldn’t break through.
Milwaukee’s Wade Miley (3-1) struck out three and allowed four hits, two runs and one walk in five innings to lower his ERA to 1.96.
Garrett Whitlock (1-2) struck out one and gave up eight hits, five runs and one walk in four innings.
