Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Gibson gave up three runs, four hits, struck out nine and walked one over seven innings Saturday night against the Mets.

BALTIMORE — Gunnar Henderson and Anthony Santander homered, Kyle Gibson pitched seven innings of four-hit ball to earn his 100th win and the surging Baltimore Orioles strengthened their position atop the AL East by beating the New York Mets 7-3 on Saturday night.


  

