ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Jared Goff threw two of his four touchdown passes to Amon-Ra St. Brown, lifting the Detroit Lions to a 36-27 win over Washington on Sunday.
Aidan Hutchinson had three sacks in the first half to help the Lions (1-1) lead 22-0 at halftime, and Will Harris had an interception in the second half to stunt the Commanders (1-1) as they tried to rally.
Washington made adjustments to give Carson Wentz more time in the second half. Wentz took advantage, pulling his team within seven points in the third quarter with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Curtis Samuel, a 20-yard pass to Logan Thomas and 2-point conversion to rookie Jahan Dotson.
Detroit restored its cushion when Goff converted a third down by barely getting a pass off under pressure to D’Andre Swift, who slipped to the turf before regaining his footing and cutting across the field for a 22-yard touchdown.
Washington went for it on fourth-and-1 from its 26 on the ensuing possession and Terry McLaurin made the gamble pay off with 7 yards on an end-around. The speedy receiver converted a third down later in the drive with a 17-yard catch that helped set up Antonio Gibson’s 1-yard run.
Commanders coach Ron Rivera went for a 2-point conversion and Wentz was picked off, allowing Detroit to keep an eight-point lead.
Goff’s threw an 11-yard touchdown to St. Brown on the ensuing drive, giving Detroit a 36-21 lead.
Wentz connected with Dotson for a 1-yard touchdown with 1:56 left and Joey Slye missed the extra point to the right, allowing the Lions to lead by nine and raising more questions about Rivera’s decision to go for a 2-point conversion.
Slye’s onside kick went about 5 yards, ending Washington’s slim chance to come back against a team that was favored to win earlier in the week for the first time since late in the 2020 season.
In a matchup of the top two picks from the 2016 draft, Goff outplayed Wentz.
Detroit’s quarterback was 20 of 34 for 256 yards with four touchdowns. Wentz completed 30 of 46 passes for 337 yards with three touchdowns and an interception, leading an offense that didn’t have a first down until its sixth possession.
NFL RECORD
St. Brown had nine receptions for 116 yards with two touchdowns. He’s the first player in league history to have six straight games with at least eight catches and a score. The second-year pro tied an NFL record with eight-plus catches in eight consecutive games.
GOOD COMPANY
Hutchinson, the No. 2 pick overall, joined Julius Peppers (2002) and Chip Banks (1982) as top-10 selections to have three sacks within the first two games of their career. The 22-year-old Hutchinson is the fourth-youngest player with a three-sack game, slightly older than Vernon Maxwell, Nick Bosa and Greg Townsend when they pulled off the feat.
INJURIES
Commanders: Starting safety Kam Curl and starting guard Wes Schweitzer were inactive with injuries.
Lions: Starting offensive linemen Jonah Jackson and Frank Ragnow were inactive with injuries, as was the team’s top cornerback, Amani Oruwariye.
UP NEXT
Commanders: Host Philadelphia on Sunday.
Lions: Play at Minnesota on Sunday.
Giants 19, Panthers 16
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Graham Gano kicked a 56-yard field goal with 3:34 to play and the Giants beat Carolina 19-16 Sunday, giving New York its first 2-0 start since 2016 and sending the Panthers to their ninth straight loss.
Gano also hit from 52, 36 and 33 yards and Daniel Jones found rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger on a 16-yard touchdown pass as the Giants responded in the second half after being booed off the field at halftime of a 6-6 game.
Baker Mayfield hit DJ Moore for a 16-yard touchdown for a 13-6 lead early in the second half for the Panthers (0-2). Eddy Pineiro kicked field goals of 31, 32 and 38 yards for Carolina, the last one tying the game at 16-all with 10:40 to play.
Saquon Barkley, who rushed for 72 yards on 21 carries, had runs of 10 and 8 yards as the Giants responded with an 11-play, 37-yard drive to take the lead. It was much like New York’s late drive in its season-opening win over Tennessee.
The Panthers got the ball back, gained 12 yards and were forced to punt, allowing the Giants and Jones (22 of 34 for 176 yards) to close out the game after the quarterback scrambled for a first down on third-and-6.
Christian McCaffrey led the Panthers with 15 carries for 102 yards. Mayfield finished 14 of 29 for 145 yards.
The Panthers’ losing streak is the longest active skid in the NFL. Matt Rhule is 10-25 as Carolina’s coach.
The Panthers tried to hand the game to the Giants early. Chuba Hubbard, replacing the injured Andre Roberts, fumbled the opening kickoff and then receiver Robbie Anderson coughed up the ball on the next series after a catch at his own 40.
Despite great field position, the Giants were shut down by Carolina’s defense — New York was held to 60 yards in the first half — and settled for two field goals.
INJURIES
Panthers CB Donte Jackson and backup DT Bravvion Roy were ruled out in the second half with hamstring injuries. ... Leonard Williams, the Giants’ best defensive lineman, hurt a knee in the third quarter and left the game. ... New York had four starters out: OLBs Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) and Azeez Ojulari (calf), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) and CB Aaron Robinson (appendicitis).
UP NEXT
The Panthers open a three-game homestand against the New Orleans Saints next Sunday. The Giants play their second game in a three-game homestand when they face the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, Sept. 26.
Buw 20, Saints 10
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tom Brady helped incite a skirmish that led to the ejections of Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore and Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans, then threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman that helped lift Tampa Bay to a 20-10 victory over New Orleans.
Brady, who had lost four straight regular-season meetings with the Saints, again struggled for the first three quarters of this latest, testy encounter between NFC South rivals.
Brady’s frustration was clear when he was caught on camera throwing a tablet in the bench area.
And after his third-down incomplete pass early in the fourth quarter, Brady was shouting at Lattimore when running back Leonard Fournette entered the fray and shoved the Saints’ star cornerback. Lattimore responded by shoving Fournette, and Evans rushed in and flattened Lattimore — much like he did in a 2017 game between these teams.
Evans was ejected, as he was five seasons ago. But this time, so was Lattimore.
With Paulson Adebo sitting out with an ankle injury, Lattimore’s ejection left the Saints without their top two cornerbacks — and Brady took advantage.
On Tampa Bay’s next series, Brady marched the Bucs (2-0) to the New Orleans 28 and then hit Perriman in the back right corner of the end zone to make it 10-3.
The Bucs’ defense then squelched the Saints’ comeback bid by intercepting Jameis Winston three times in the final 12 minutes. Jamel Dean made the first two picks — one on a deep pass intended for rookie Chris Olave at the goal line. Later, safety Mike Edwards returned an interception near the right sideline 68 yards for a touchdown to make it 20-3.
Brady finished 18 of 34 for 190 yards and the lone TD.
Winston, who had been limited in practice by a back injury, completed 25 of 40 passes for 236 yards and one late TD toss to Michael Thomas.
Tampa Bay didn’t score until Ryan Succop hit a 47-yard field goal with 3:09 left in the third quarter to tie it 3-3.
The Saints (1-1) were threatening to retake the lead on the next possession, but safety Logan Ryan punched the ball free of running back Mark Ingram’s grasp at the Buccaneers 10, and linebacker Carl Nassib recovered.
The Saints took the opening kickoff and quickly drove inside the Bucs’ 20, only to stall and settle for Wil Lutz’s 31-yard field goal.
That lead stood up throughout a first half in which Tampa Bay squandered two scoring chances. Brady’s fumbled snap on third and short from the New Orleans 34 ended one drive.
The Bucs also failed on a fourth-and-1 from the New Orleans 8 when Carl Granderson stuffed Fournette’s run.
INJURIES
Buccaneers: Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks left the game in the second quarter with a foot injury and reserve left tackle Josh Wells, who was starting for the inactive Donovan Smith (elbow), also left in the second quarter with a calf injury. Receiver Julio Jones was scratched pregame with a knee injury.
Saints: Top running back Alvin Kamara was inactive because of his rib injury.
UP NEXT
Buccaneers: Host Green Bay on Sept. 25.
Saints: Visit Carolina on Sept. 25.
