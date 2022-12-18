EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Jared Goff threw a go-ahead 51-yard touchdown pass to Brock Wright on fourth-and-1 with 1:49 remaining, and the Detroit Lions held on for a 20-17 victory over Zach Wilson and the New York Jets on Sunday.
Coming out of the two-minute warning, Goff looked to his left and found Wright wide open, and the tight end rumbled untouched into the end zone. The Lions went wild on the field and sideline, stunning the Jets and their fans.
But Wilson — who had an up-and-down return as the starting quarterback — and the Jets had one more chance to tie or win.
On fourth-and-the game from the Jets 40, Wilson rolled to his right and completed a 20-yard pass to Elijah Moore for a first down. Robert Saleh then called a timeout with 1 second remaining.
The Jets (7-7) sent out Greg Zuerlein for a potential tying 58-yard field goal, but his kick went wide left — sending the Lions (7-7) to their third straight win and sixth in their past seven games.
The loss further damaged the playoff hopes for the Jets, who are looking to snap an 11-year postseason drought.
It came after it appeared New York was on its way to a comeback win of its own. After Michael Badgley was short on a 54-yard field-goal attempt that would have extended Detroit’s lead, New York took over at its 44 — and Wilson and the offense took advantage.
Wilson threw a go-ahead 1-yard touchdown pass to C.J. Uzomah with 4:41 remaining. It came one play after Wilson’s 1-yard quarterback sneak for a score was reversed by video review when it was ruled he was down just short of the goal line.
But New York’s defense, which had been solid the entire game even without an injured Quinnen Williams, couldn’t come up with a big stop.
Wilson, starting after being benched for three games, finished 18 of 35 for 317 yards with two touchdown throws to Uzomah — and a costly interception. Wilson played in place of the injured Mike White, who’s dealing with fractured ribs.
After a solid first two quarters, Wilson floated a pass to Moore that Jerry Jacobs easily picked off and returned 38 yards to the Jets 15.
But New York’s defense bailed out Wilson, holding Detroit out of the end zone and the Lions settled for a go-ahead 34-yarder by Badgley.
Goff was 23 of 38 for 252 yards — and the touchdown to Wright.
After Wilson and the Jets went three-and-out on their first possession, Kalif Raymond caught Braden Mann’s punt out of the end zone, eluded a few would-be tacklers — including a diving Mann — and raced 47 yards to the end zone to give the Lions a 7-0 lead. It was the first TD on a punt return of Raymond’s career.
The Jets tied it at 7 early in the second quarter when Wilson rolled left and threw deep right — reminiscent of his highlight-reel pro day toss while he was at BYU — to Uzomah for a 40-yard touchdown.
FOR KNAPPER
Saleh and several Jets coaches and staffers ran the stadium steps a few hours before the game in honor of late assistant coach Greg Knapp.
Knapp was on Saleh’s staff when he died on July 22, 2021, when he hit by a distracted driver while riding his bicycle in California. Several teams around the NFL, including the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, are running stadium steps — one of Knapp’s pregame rituals — to raise awareness for distracted driving and raise funds for the The Coach Knapp Memorial Fund.
SPECIAL CAPTAINS
The family of the late Dennis Byrd served as honorary Jets captains for the coin toss. Byrd played for the team from 1989 until 1992, when he was paralyzed during a collision with a teammate during a game. Byrd eventually was able to walk again, but was killed in a car accident in Oklahoma in 2016.
INJURIES
Lions: S DeShon Elliott injured a shoulder in the third quarter.
Jets: WR Denzel Mims left with a concussion in the first quarter and didn’t return. ... WR Jeff Smith hurt a knee in the fourth.
UP NEXT
Lions: Travel to Carolina to take on the Panthers next Saturday.
Jets: Have a quick turnaround and face Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars at home Thursday night.
Steelers 24, Panthers 16
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Mitch Trubisky threw for 179 yards and engineered three long touchdown drives as Pittsburgh held on to beat Carolina, dealing the Panthers’ playoff hopes a major blow.
Trubisky, filling in for concussed rookie Kenny Pickett, ran for a 1-yard touchdown and played turnover-free football. Najee Harris carried 24 times for 86 yards and a touchdown and Jaylen Warren added a 2-yard TD run for Pittsburgh (6-8), which has won three of its last four.
The Panthers (5-9) entered the weekend in control of their playoff destiny, needing four wins in four games to win the unimpressive NFC South.
But Carolina, a run-first team, couldn’t get anything going on the ground.
The Panthers had averaged 191.6 yards rushing in their five wins this season, but managed just 21 yards on 16 carries as the Steelers stacked the box and dared Sam Darnold to beat them.
Darnold finished 14 of 23 for 225 yards with a 5-yard touchdown pass to D.J. Moore, but was sacked four times, and the Panthers struggled in the red zone.
The Steelers came in having dominated the series, winning the previous six games by a combined margin of 213-80 with all of those wins by at least 10 points.
This one was much closer.
Trubisky led the Steelers on touchdown drives of 67 and 75 yards on Pittsburgh’s first two possessions with Harris and Warren scoring on short runs for a 14-7 halftime lead.
Pittsburgh got the ball to start the second half and put together a 21-play, 91-yard touchdown drive that took nearly 12 minutes off the clock, culminating in Trubisky reaching the ball over the goal line to score on a QB sneak.
The Steelers appeared to bury the Panthers in the fourth quarter when they came up with back-to-back sacks of Darnold to set up fourth-and-27. But as the Panthers were setting up for a punt, Pittsburgh’s Marcus Allen ran over to the Carolina sideline and began berating Panthers players, drawing a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and giving Carolina a first down.
Carolina finished that drive with a field goal by Eddy Pineiro. After a Steelers punt, Pineiro made another short kick to get the Panthers within 21-13.
But the Steelers burned another 5:13 off the clock and went 43 yards to set up Chris Boswell’s 50-yard field goal to make it a two-possession game.
Pineiro’s third field goal, a 52-yarder, trimmed the lead to eight with 19 seconds left, but George Pickens recovered the onside kick.
WATT’S ELITE COMPANY
T.J. Watt’s first half-sack was the 75th of his 84-game career, making him the third-fastest player to reach that mark since sacks became an official statistic in 1982. Only Hall of Famer Reggie White (65 games) and T.J.’s older brother J.J. Watt (82) got to 75 in fewer games.
Chiefs 30, Texans 24
HOUSTON (AP) — Jerick McKinnon had a 26-yard touchdown run in overtime and Kansas City got three touchdowns from Patrick Mahomes in a win over Houston that clinched their itsseventh straight AFC West title.
The Chiefs (11-3) got the ball first in overtime but had to punt it away after Mahomes was sacked by Blake Cashman on third down. Texans quarterback Davis Mills fumbled on a scramble on Houston’s first play, and it was recovered by Kansas City’s Willie Gay on the Texans’ 26.
McKinnon, who also had a TD reception, dashed untouched into the end zone on the next play.
Houston (1-12-1) tied it at 24 on a 29-yard field goal with about five minutes to go in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs had a chance to win it in regulation, but Harrison Butker’s 51-yard attempt was wide right.
Kansas City overcame two turnovers and a season-high 102 penalty yards to win for the seventh time in eight games.
Mills threw for 121 yards and two touchdowns sharing time at quarterback with Jeff Driskel. The Texans dropped their ninth straight game for their longest skid since losing the final 14 games of the 2013 season.
Kansas City’s streak of division titles is tied with the Rams (1973-79) for the second-longest in NFL history behind the Patriots, who captured 11 in a row in the AFC East from 2009-2019.
The Chiefs trailed for much of the day and were behind by five early in the fourth quarter when Mahomes dashed in from 5 yards out. His 2-point conversion pass to McKinnon came next to give Kansas City a 24-21 lead.
Mahomes thew for 336 yards and had touchdown passes of 20 and 4 yards. He has 35 TD passes this season to become the fifth player in NFL history with 35 or more touchdown tosses in four or more seasons, joining Tom Brady (6), Aaron Rodgers (6), Drew Brees (4) and Peyton Manning (4).
Mahomes, who is from Tyler, Texas, and starred at Texas Tech, played his first NFL game in the state in his sixth professional season. The crowd was overwhelmingly made up of Chiefs fans, many of whom wore his No. 15 jersey. A handful donned his scarlet and black Texas Tech jersey.
The Chiefs piled up 502 yards to set a franchise record with their 19th straight game with at least 300 yards, and it was their ninth in a row with more than 400 yards.
Travis Kelce had 102 yards receiving and JuJu Smith-Schuster had 88 yards receiving for the Chiefs.
The Chiefs led 16-14 after a field goal early in the third and were driving again when Tremon Smith forced a fumble by JuJu Smith-Schuster that the Texans recovered near midfield. It wasn’t ruled a fumble initially, but Houston challenged the call and it was reversed.
Houston cashed in on the mistake when Mills threw a 12-yard TD to Jordan Akins on third down to make it 21-16.
Houston took a 7-0 lead when Mills connected with Teagan Quitoriano on an 8-yard TD throw late in the first quarter. That score was set up when the Chiefs were flagged for pass interference on third-and-10 two plays earlier to give the Texans a first down at the 4.
Mahomes connected with McKinnon for a 20-yard score on Kansas City’s next drive to tie it at 7-7.
Mario Addison forced a fumble by Isiah Pacheco later in the second quarter and the Texans recovered on the Kansas City 17. Two plays later Mills scrambled 17 yards for a score to put Houston on top 14-7.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling caught a 4-yard pass from Mahomes for a touchdown just before halftime, but the extra point sailed wide left to leave Houston up 14-13 at halftime.
UP NEXT
Chiefs: Visit Seattle on Saturday.
Texans: Visit Tennessee on Saturday.
