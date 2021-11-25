CAMBRIDGE — They throw out names as if they were nonchalantly tossing around a lacrosse ball on an open field.
Craig Linthicum and Hubert Fiery. Brian Haumersen and Terry Felty. Michael Hurley and Ramar Clash. Bill Tall and Gene Robbins. Jimmy Higgins and Mike “Lipper” Lipski. The brothers Bromwell, Brendan, Jarrett and Brice. And of course the good reverend, Pete Stanton.
Then there’s the three men themselves — Sandy McAllister, Steve Hurley and Mike “The General” Jones — seated at the end of a long table inside McAllister’s law office, looking over the assorted stacks of photographs splayed out in front of them and reminiscing about the Turkey Bowl, the Cambridge lacrosse tradition that celebrates 50 years of play this Saturday.
Fifty?
“Nobody even thought about it,” Hurley answered when asked if he thought the game — forever played on the Saturday after Thanksgiving on the field behind Sandy Hill School — would last this long. “Not until 40. At 40 it was like, ‘Yeah, can we do it?’”
McAllister initially wasn’t so sure.
“Thirty we thought it was probably tailing off,” said McAllister, who’s been absent only once in 50 years, when he was studying abroad in London. “And then the 40 was a bit of a surprise. But then we realized, well, what the heck. Fifty is just ….”
Jones never had a doubt.
“After you go through the first 20 or so you think, why would it change?” Jones said. “Everybody loves this game. People just come. Now their kids and grandkids are coming and playing.”
And they’re coming from all over.
They’ll come from Kent Island, Chestertown and Easton.
Haumersen, who’s 67 and still plays in a weekly indoor league, is coming from New Jersey. Dave Shepperd is flying in from Clearwater, Florida. Fiery is coming up from North Carolina.
And then there’s the always heavy Cambridge contingent, which includes Hurley, 60, who’s only missed a handful of games, and shows up seemingly no matter what.
“We had one year when it snowed and there was only a few of us out there,” said Hurley, the former Cambridge-South Dorchester High head lacrosse coach who was an All-American at Salisbury University. “It snowed on Thanksgiving morning. And there was about probably 14 inches of snow. We played. Wasn’t a full game because I don’t think we even had 20 people.”
McAllister, 66, was also there that snowy Saturday.
“But you know, we did say, ‘We have to do something, or it breaks the string,” the longtime attorney said. “And we went out there. So there must have been something on our minds to know it was important.”
Participation shouldn’t be a problem tomorrow, as Hurley expects a crowd between 200 and 250 to show up.
Play is expected to start around 1 p.m. As usual, the game is open to practically everyone no matter what their age or skill level. There will be no score kept. And there will be no time limit, with Steve Hurley and Haumersen expected to play until everyone else tires or the sun goes down.
Not bad for a tradition that was originally started as a way to give the Cambridge team that traveled to play in the eight-team Chestertown league in the 1970s at least one home game a year. That first home game was in 1972.
“We wanted to have a game in Cambridge, but toward the end of summer, some of us were going back to college so it wasn’t a good time,” Bob Boettger said in story in The Star Democrat that celebrated the Turkey Bowl’s 40th birthday. “This was just going to be a meaningless game, but it was going to be on our field. So we thought, Thanksgiving, everybody’s home from college and school and time off. And generally the weather is fairly mild, so why don’t we have a game then, and we’ll call it the Turkey Bowl. So that’s kind of how it started.”
Rev. Stanton, who helped get lacrosse started in Cambridge and made the weekly summer treks to Chestertown, eventually moved away. But the Turkey Bowl continued.
“Once upon a time we were the college players that would come out for Thanksgiving,” said McCallister, who played at Dickinson (Pennsylvania) College and one year in London. “Now, it’s our kids.”
And those kids are who McAllister thinks will keep the tradition going.
“This thing is good for another 10 or 15 years,” said McAllister, whose sons, Spencer and Max, are Turkey Bowl regulars. “We made up our minds at 40 we’re going to kind of hang in there to 50 and then see what happens. But I don’t know if it will change next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.