GOLF
FedEx St. Jude Championship Scores
Saturday
At TPC Southwind
Memphis, Tenn.
Purse: $20 million
Yardage: 7,243; Par: 70
Third Round
Lucas Glover 66-64-66—196
Taylor Moore 66-66-65—197
Tommy Fleetwood 66-66-66—198
Max Homa 68-66-65—199
Jordan Spieth 63-68-68—199
Patrick Cantlay 68-67-66—201
Emiliano Grillo 65-67-69—201
Viktor Hovland 72-64-65—201
Sungjae Im 67-65-69—201
Tom Kim 64-68-69—201
Rory McIlroy 67-66-68—201
Cameron Davis 66-67-69—202
Adam Hadwin 67-66-69—202
Russell Henley 67-68-67—202
Collin Morikawa 65-70-67—202
Byeong Hun An 67-68-68—203
Ben Griffin 69-66-68—203
Beau Hossler 71-67-65—203
Stephan Jaeger 69-65-69—203
Si Woo Kim 68-67-68—203
J.T. Poston 66-67-70—203
Adam Schenk 69-66-68—203
Eric Cole 66-70-68—204
Corey Conners 67-72-65—204
Kurt Kitayama 66-69-69—204
Aaron Rai 66-68-70—204
Justin Rose 76-67-61—204
Xander Schauffele 66-68-70—204
Scottie Scheffler 67-66-71—204
Sahith Theegala 67-68-69—204
Brendon Todd 67-70-67—204
Keegan Bradley 67-71-67—205
Lee Hodges 68-65-72—205
Chris Kirk 71-67-67—205
Vincent Norrman 67-69-69—205
Andrew Putnam 68-67-70—205
Adam Svensson 66-69-70—205
Brian Harman 71-68-67—206
Hideki Matsuyama 67-69-70—206
Sam Ryder 68-70-68—206
J.J. Spaun 70-68-68—206
Nick Hardy 67-69-71—207
Jon Rahm 73-67-67—207
Nick Taylor 71-68-68—207
Cameron Young 67-71-69—207
Tyrrell Hatton 72-67-69—208
Taylor Montgomery 74-66-68—208
Matthew NeSmith 69-71-68—208
Patrick Rodgers 70-72-66—208
Tony Finau 67-73-69—209
Tom Hoge 67-69-73—209
Davis Riley 75-68-66—209
Sam Stevens 69-67-73—209
Brandon Wu 72-70-67—209
Hayden Buckley 67-72-71—210
Sam Burns 73-70-67—210
Mackenzie Hughes 67-68-75—210
Denny McCarthy 67-73-70—210
Keith Mitchell 70-68-72—210
Thomas Detry 72-64-75—211
Harris English 70-71-70—211
Rickie Fowler 70-74-67—211
Jason Day 68-72-72—212
Matt Fitzpatrick 73-68-71—212
Mark Hubbard 69-72-71—212
Matt Kuchar 72-71-70—213
Alex Smalley 70-74-70—214
Seamus Power 71-73-71—215
Wyndham Clark 70-76-70—216
Sepp Straka 72-73-71—216
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Subscribe to this newsletter to have the latest headlines delivered to your inbox in a Morning Edition at 7 a.m.
Subscribe to this newsletter to have the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox twice weekly.
Notifications that Special Sections have been uploaded to StarDem.com
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.