EASTON — He stepped away as Easton High’s head football coach after the 2018 season, so he could watch his son Drew play in college.
Three years later, Matt Griffith has again put family first, stepping away as Easton’s girls’ head basketball coach to make time for his daughter Emily’s college lacrosse games.
“Just like with Drew, I got out of football when it became too much to be able to get to all his stuff,” said Griffith, whose son now starts at offensive guard at Frostburg University. “Emily now has a normal lacrosse season hopefully planned for this year (at Arcadia University in Pennsylvania) — and the next four years — and the basketball (season) overlaps into her lacrosse.
“I thought it was the right thing to do and step down,” Griffith continued. “The program is in a good place. I knew I would be back last year if we would have had a season, and thought this was the year to kind of hand off, pass the torch on to somebody else.”
During Griffith’s five-year stretch has girls’ head coach, the Warriors flourished, going 98-19, which included winning back-to-back North Bayside Division championships for the first time since the Kelley Gibson-led team won three straight division and Bayside Conference titles (1992-94).
Easton defeated Parkside, 61-59, to win the Bayside title in 2019, when Myia Jeter scored at the buzzer in overtime.
The Warriors lost to the Rams in a conference-title rematch the following year, but rebounded from that loss, routing James M. Bennett, 60-28 in the Class 3A South Region II final, giving Easton its first regional title in 26 years. Two days later, the Warriors defeated Marriotts Ridge, 52-47 in a 3A state quarterfinal, giving Griffith his 150th career victory and Easton its first trip to the state semifinals since 1994.
The top seed in 3A Final Four, Easton (25-1) was scheduled to meet Frederick in the semifinals on Thursday, March 12. But as the team was preparing to board the bus for Towson’s University’s SECU Arena, it was informed by administrators the semifinals were being postponed because of the growing concern over the coronavirus.
Both the girls’ and boys’ 2020 state basketball tournaments were eventually canceled.
“It’s something that still bothers us,” Griffith said. “It’s something we still talk about. It’s something that’s still very emotional and raw when it comes to memories and things coming up. You start to talk about that day and how things happened. But at the same time we also know life has to go on. It is a game. It’s one of those things though, you fight so hard to get there, you never want to see it taken away from you in that fashion. But you learn to deal with it.”
Now, for the first time in 26 years, Griffith will learn to deal with not coaching high school basketball.
“Very hard decision,” he said. “It was a tough one, but at the same time I’ve had a good run, had some good memories. The girls that I finished with were a very special group. And I was OK going out with them.”
The team Griffith finished with, which included Jeter and his daughter Emily — both of which would score 1,000 career points at Easton — was part of a group he started coaching in when the girls were in fifth and sixth grade.
“I made the comment to Mike Moaney back then when his daughter (Mikayla) was still playing, ‘If these girls stick together, this could be a really special group when they get to high school,’” Griffith recalled.
But before that group arrived, Griffith joined Easton’s program as an assistant and began setting a foundation for the future.
“We wanted to become known for our defense. Known for our pressure and our ability to run the floor,” Griffith said. “If I hand you the ball and ask you to shoot, you take 10 jump shots and 10 layups, you’re going to make more layups than you make jump shots. It’s an elementary school process. So if I can run and beat you down the floor and be able to shoot layups we don’t have to be a great shooting basketball team. We just have to do the other things.
“And the girls every year adapted to that style because I think it was fun for them,” Griffith continued, “It wasn’t a slow down set play. We had plenty of set plays, but they got to run and have fun. And they enjoyed it, and I think that’s what made the program initially take off.”
Then Jeter, Emily Griffith and company arrived and the Warriors really took off, compiling an 82-14 four-year run that was denied a potential championship ending.
“He turned that program around and made it what it was, and made it a great program,” Queen Anne’s head coach Mike Kern said. “He took that group of girls and he was with them quite a long time and ultimately got robbed of having a chance at a state championship.
“I think he’s a very intense coach to coach against,” Kern continued. “It was fun. I enjoyed coaching against Matt because he was so intense, and it was like a chess match a lot of times when you’re coaching against him. He would try to get the ear of the referee and try to get some calls, and vice versa we would do the same thing. But it made it fun.”
Griffith said he would have coached last season, had COVID-19 not wiped out the 2020-21 winter high school sports season. But he doesn’t plan on staying away this season.
“I plan on going to watch the girls,” Griffith said. “They haven’t put up the banners and stuff yet. Seeing that, I’m sure it will be an adjustment. But it’s time.”
