US Russia Griner

Brittney Griner was freed Thursday by Russia in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange, with the U.S. releasing notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout.

 AP PHOTO

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a high-profile prisoner exchange as the U.S. released notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. But the U.S. failed to win freedom for another American, Paul Whelan, who has been jailed for nearly four years.


