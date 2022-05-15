WASHINGTON (AP) — Yuli Gurriel went 3-for-4 with a homer, Justin Verlander pitched five scoreless innings and the Houston Astros beat the Washington Nationals 8-0 on Sunday.
Jose Altuve, Martin Maldonado and Chas McCormick also homered for the Astros. Gurriel finished the series 8-for-12 with two homers and four RBIs.
A day after allowing 13 runs as Houston’s 11-game winning streak ended, Astros pitchers returned to form, tossing their fourth shutout in seven games, a four-hitter kicked off by Verlander.
After taking a no-hitter into the eighth inning in his last start, Verlander (5-1) didn’t allow a hit Sunday until surrendering back-to-back singles with one out in the fifth. Manager Dusty Baker opted to leave him in and Verlander retired César Hernández on a popup before getting Juan Soto to ground out with his 107th pitch.
Verlander struck out five and walked three in his in his seventh start since returning from Tommy John surgery.
Nationals starter Patrick Corbin (0-6) was solid early before allowing home runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings. He allowed five runs on six hits over six-plus innings. Washington has lost each of Corbin’s eight starts.
McCormick walked with one out in the fifth. Corbin caught him leaning at first, but Josh Bell’s throw to second was wide and McCormick was safe. The Nationals challenged but lost the appeal, and Maldonado sent Corbin’s next pitch over the visitors’ bullpen in left center to make it 2-0.
Gurriel hit a solo homer in the sixth and McCormick’s two-run shot with no outs in the seventh ended Corbin’s afternoon. Altuve homered leading off the ninth.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Astros: SS Jeremy Peña (knee) missed his third game. Baker said Saturday he expected Peña to play Sunday, but Peña woke up sore and was given another day.
DUBON’S DEBUT
Infielder/outfielder Mauricio Dubon, acquired in a trade with the San Francisco Giants on Saturday, made his Astros debut. He played the final two innings at shortstop and went 0 for 1. Houston optioned infielder Niko Goodrum to Triple-A Sugar Land. He hit .116 in 15 games for the Astros.
UP NEXT
Astros: RHP Jake Odorizzi (3-2, 3.38 ERA) pitches the opener of a three-game series at Boston on Monday. He is 5-7 with a 4.87 ERA in 20 career starts against the Red Sox.
Nationals: RHP Aaron Sanchez (2-2, 7.58) opens a three-game series at Miami. He was 1-0 with a 0.93 ERA in two starts against the Marlins last season.
Pirates 1, Reds 0
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Reds starter Hunter Greene and reliever Art Warren combined to allow zero hits in a complete game, but it didn’t count as a no-hitter — or even a win — because Pittsburgh eked out a run in the bottom of the eighth inning for a 1-0 victory.
Ke’Bryan Hayes’ RBI grounder helped the Pirates become the sixth team in big league history since 1901 to win despite not getting any hits. It last happened in 2008 when Jered Weaver and Jose Arredondo of the Angels lost while holding the Dodgers hitless.
By Major League Baseball record-keeping rules, Cincinnati’s accomplishment isn’t an official no-hitter because its pitchers didn’t go at least nine innings. And in a season in which most everything has gone wrong for the Reds, this surely had to be the topper.
Greene (1-6), the prized Reds rookie, struck out nine and was pulled after one-out walks in the eighth to Rodolfo Castro and Michael Perez. Greene threw 118 pitches, the most by any pitcher in the majors this year.
Warren relieved and walked Ben Gamel to load the bases. Ke’Bryan Hayes followed with a grounder to second baseman Alejo Lopez, who bobbled the ball before throwing to shortstop Matt Reynolds for one out. Reynolds’ relay was a fraction late to get the speedy Hayes at first base.
Cincinnati batters went down in order in the ninth and that was it at PNC Park — no celebration for the Reds, who have the worst record in the majors.
“I mean, to not even get in a hit in a game and to get a win, I’m sure that hasn’t happened a lot since baseball’s been going on,” Hayes said.
There have been two no-hitters in the majors this season. Angels rookie Reid Detmers pitched one last Tuesday against Tampa Bay, and five Mets pitchers combined to hold Philadelphia hitless last week.
Also, Tampa Bay pitchers combined to hold Boston hitless into the 10th inning last month and wound up winning 3-2. That wasn’t an official no-hitter, either, because the Rays didn’t throw a complete game without giving up a hit.
The second overall pick in the 2017 amateur draft, Greene suffered an injury in 2018 that required Tommy John surgery in 2019. After the COVID-19 pandemic, didn’t return to minor league play until 2021. He made the Reds’ roster for the first time coming out of spring training this year.
In his second start of the season, he set an MLB record with 39 pitches over 100 mph, but carried a 7.62 ERA into Sunday’s game thanks in part to majors-leading 11 home runs this season. He has also allowed 15 walks in 26 innings.
Pirates starter José Quintana held the Reds scoreless through seven innings, giving up three hits while striking out five.
Chris Stratton (2-1) pitched around a two-on, one out jam in the eighth. David Bednar worked a clean ninth for his seventh save.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Reds: C Tyler Stephenson was cleared to play after leaving Saturday’s game under concussion protocols after taking a foul tip off his mask, but did not start. Cincinnati added C Sandy León to the taxi squad as a precaution. … 1B Joey Votto (COVID-19 IL) made his second rehab appearance with Triple-A Louisville and went 0 for 3 with two strikeouts. … LHP Mike Minor (shoulder) made his second rehab appearance with Louisville since re-starting his rehab following an April setback. He pitched 2 1/3 innings and allowed one run while striking out four.
Pirates: SS Kevin Newman (left groin strain) will start a rehab assignment this week, GM Ben Cherington said. Newman has been out since April 27.
Padres 7, Braves 3
ATLANTA (AP) — Ha-Seong Kim had a run-scoring double to give San Diego the lead in a four-run 11th inning and the Padres beat Atlanta to win the three-game series.
Kim’s double to left field off Jackson Stephens (0-1) drove in Jake Cronenworth, who opened the inning as the automatic runner on second.
“I was extra motivated and extra focused to give the team the lead,” Kim said through an interpreter.
Kim moved to third on a throwing error by shortstop Dansby Swanson and scored on Jurickson Profar’s grounder to second base, beating Ozzie Albies’ throw to the plate.
Will Myers added a two-run single for San Diego.
Padres acting manager Ryan Christenson said he shared a postgame text with manager Bob Melvin, who is recovering from prostate surgery, to brag about the team’s resiliency in rallying from an early 3-0 deficit.
“It was just good to see the guys keep fighting and prevail,” Christenson.
The Braves committed three errors, leading to four unearned runs.
“It’s hard,” Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. “You can’t give teams more than three outs. You’ll get beat.”
Nabil Crismatt (2-0) had four strikeouts in two scoreless innings.
The Padres won two of three games in the series.
Swanson’s two-run homer off Joe Musgrove gave the Braves a 3-0 lead in the fourth. The Padres took advantage of two unearned runs to tie the game against Kyle Wright.
Swanson’s alert baserunning gave Atlanta a 1-0 lead in the second. He reached on a fielder’s choice grounder and advanced to third on Adam Duvall’s bloop single in front of Will Myers in right field.
Swanson scored on a head-first slide when Myers’ throw skipped past Robinson Canó at second base. The run on Myers’ throwing error was unearned.
Braves first baseman Matt Olson’s fielding error allowed Profar to score an unearned run in the fifth. Profar doubled off Wright and scored on Myers’ single in the seventh.
Wright was pulled when third baseman Austin Riley missed Canó’s grounder for an error. Austin Nola’s sacrifice fly drove in Myers for a 3-3 tie.
Wright allowed three runs, one earned, on three hits in 6 1/3 innings. He recorded nine strikeouts.
Musgrove allowed three runs, two earned, on four hits in 6 innings.
Luis García walked Ozuna with two outs in the eighth. Ozuna stole second and moved to third on García’s wild pitch before Albies popped out to end the inning.
Canó, who signed with San Diego on Friday after being designated for assignment by the New York Mets on May 2, was 0 for 5 in his Padres debut. Kim started at third base and Cronenworth made his first start of the season at shortstop.
A.M. BASEBALL
The 11:37 a.m. first pitch on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service, was the earliest known start for either team. The Braves cited Elias in reporting they had not started a game before noon since at least 1989. The Padres also relied on Elias to say they had not started a game before noon since at least 1998.
Neither team could cite history of any game starting before noon, but first-pitch records are incomplete before 1989 and 1998.
“I don’t think the time affected them,” Christenson said of his players. “There was good energy in the dugout all day.”
TRAINER’S ROOM
Padres: LHP Blake Snell (groin) will return to the rotation and start at Milwaukee on Wednesday night after making three rehab starts. Snell’s return means LHP MacKenzie Gore and RHP Nick Martinez will be available in the bullpen.
Braves: RF Ronald Acuña Jr. (sore groin) missed his fourth consecutive game. After an MRI on Saturday showed no structural damage, the Braves made no IL move. It’s possible Acuña could return on Monday.
UP NEXT
Padres: Following an off day on Monday, RHP Mike Clevinger (0-0, 5.00) will make his third start of the season when the Padres open a three-game series at Philadelphia on Tuesday night.
Braves: RHP Ian Anderson (3-1, 4.20 ERA) is scheduled to start in the opener of a three-game series at Milwaukee on Monday night. Anderson allowed one run in six innings in a 5-1 win at Milwaukee on May 15, 2021, in his only career start against the Brewers.
