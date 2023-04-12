Brewers Diamondbacks Baseball

Arizona’s Lourdes Gurriel Jr. celebrates with Josh Rojas (10) after hitting a three-run home run against Milwaukee during Wednesday’s third inning.

 AP PHOTO

PHOENIX (AP) — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a three-run homer for his first long ball with the Diamondbacks, rookie Drey Jameson pitched four scoreless innings and Arizona beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-3 on Wednesday.


Follow me on Twitter @Bill_Haufe. Email me at bhaufe@stardem.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.