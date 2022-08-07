Britain Soccer Premier League

Pascal Gross, center, scores Brighton’s second goal during Sunday’s English Premier League match between against Manchester United.

 AP PHOTO

LONDON (AP) — Erik ten Hag pleaded for time after starting his Manchester United reign with a disappointing loss. Erling Haaland didn’t need much time at all to show what kind of impact he will have at Manchester City.

Follow me on Twitter @Bill_Haufe. Email me at bhaufe@stardem.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.