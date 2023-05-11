APTOPIX Lakers Warriors Basketball

Los Angeles’ Anthony Davis, middle, reaches for the ball between Golden State’s Gary Payton II (8) and Andrew Wiggins during the first half of Wednesday night’s Game 5.

 AP PHOTO

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Lakers coach Darvin Ham said he expects Anthony Davis to play Friday night in Los Angeles, adding that the eight-time All-Star big man is “not showing any signs of anything” and is not in the NBA’s concussion protocol after being hit in the head late in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals.


