Bills Hamlin Injury Football

Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin is making steady progress after going into cardiac arrest Monday night.

 AP PHOTO

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown what physicians treating him are calling “remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours,” the team announced Thursday, three days after the player went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field.


