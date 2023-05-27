WALDORF — Camron Gondeck turned and watched his left fielder Manny Wallace look up as the ball cleared the left-field wall.
Then Gondeck, Colonel Richardson High’s gritty senior relief pitcher, sank heart first on the mound holding the brim of his cap.
After 11 innings, it was over just like that.
“What a game,” Colonel Richardson head baseball coach Ryan Blanchfield said Saturday after Clear Spring’s Dawson Kehr hit a 3-2 pitch from Gondeck for a solo home run with one out in the bottom of the 11th inning to give the Blazers a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Colonels for a second consecutive Class 1A state championship at Regency Furniture Stadium.
“It was a great game,” Clear Spring first-year head coach Brandon Glazer said. “The scoreboard was a little different than last year.”
Much different.
Last year the Blazers built an 11-0 lead on Colonel after just 2½ innings en route to an 11-3 victory in the state title game.
This time Clear Spring (17-2), which had been limited to two runs only once all season, had mustered just two runs through 10 innings against Colonel starter Daniel Hesson and Gondeck.
“Their starter did a great job with mixing and keeping us off-balance,” Glazer said of Hesson. “He was solid. He was crafty. He located the fastball away a good bit. He threw the curveball or the slider enough to keep us off balance.”
Hesson came into last year’s game and pitched four innings of two-hit scoreless relief, striking out two and walking one. Yesterday, the junior left-hander went 6 1/3 innings, allowing seven hits, two runs, two walks to go with four strikeouts.
“Hess is just a gamer,” Blanchfield said of Hesson. “You saw that today. He’s one dink hit away in center field from pitching a shutout in the state championship.”
Clear Spring took a 2-1 lead in the second inning. With one out, Braden Wade and Kehr hit back-to-back singles. Hesson got Konnor Sarber to ground out to short. Lane Poffenberger then hit a towering fly ball that landed between three Colonels in shallow center field, scoring Wade and Kehr.
But those would be the only runs the Blazers got off Hesson.
Colonel (19-5) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second against Blazer ace Hutson Trobaugh, who is headed to Old Dominion University. Brayden Dadds reached on an error. Trobaugh struck out Conner Detrich, but walked Gavin Whitby before hitting Jack Walls with a pitch to load the bases. Wallace then dropped a suicide squeeze that plated Dadds.
Trobaugh, who came into the game with a 6-0 record and a 0.64 earned-run average, wouldn’t yield another run until the top of the seventh.
With Colonel’s season down to three outs, Walls led off with a single past Blazers’ lunging second baseman Logan Helser. Walls advanced to second on pinch-hitter Ashton Vail’s sacrifice bunt. Chandler Tindall followed by chopping a ball high over the leap of first baseman Brady Wallace and down the right-field line for a double that scored Walls with the tying run.
Trobaugh struck out Carter Walters for the second out before being relieved by Hayden Muir. Trobaugh surrendered just three hits, two runs and four walks over 6 2/3 innings, while recording 11 strikeouts. Muir closed out the seventh by getting Hesson to hit into a force out.
Hesson surrendered a one-out walk to Sarber in the bottom of the seventh before Muir singled to right. Blanchfield brought on Gondeck, who got Trobaugh and Tyse McCaunahey to fly out to end the inning.
Clear Spring threatened in the bottom of the ninth. Kehr singled, but was erased when Sarber bounced into a fielder’s choice. The game’s three umpires then conferenced and ruled Sarber was also out on runner’s interference, because Kehr had failed to slide into second base preventing a throw to first. Lane Poffenberger singled and moved to third when Trobaugh singled. But Gondeck got McCaunahey to fly out to right to end the inning.
Wade came on in relief for the Blazers to start the 10th and would pitch two innings of scoreless relief to earn the win.
Gondeck got Wade to fly out to right to open the Blazer 11th before Kehr drove a 3-2 offering to left for the game-winner.
“He’s come up big in the playoffs and he’s been a big bat for us all year,” Glazer said of Kehr. “I was saying in the middle of the year he caught fire and he never really went away. He’s had some big swings over the last couple of weeks. None bigger than that obviously.”
Gondeck pitched four-plus innings of relief allowing one run, six hits and striking out two.
“It sucks. I hope this is not the moment he remembers from high school baseball because he’s had an incredible career,” Blanchfield said of Gondeck.
“That’s not going to define the game by no means,” Blanchfield said of the heartbreak ending. “The guys worked their butts off to get themselves in this position and compete with the back-to-back 1A state champion, and a kid committed to a big Division I school. It did not scare these kids. They knew what they were up against and they were ready to battle. And they did. That kid did not beat us.”
“We just couldn’t get the big hit,” Blanchfield said. “We had some chances. We executed the suicide squeeze early. It just seemed like we were one big hit away. That’s baseball.”
Softball
N. Dorchester 1 Catoctin 0
COLLEGE PARK — Emilee Cohee drove in the game’s only run in the sixth inning and pitched a complete-game three-hitter, striking out 12, as the Eagles blanked Catoctin to win their first Class 1A state championship in school history.
