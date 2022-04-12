ST. MICHAELS — St. Michaels High head baseball coach Brian Femi thinks Jacob Seek’s finest quality is his poise
It was hard to argue against that Tuesday afternoon.
Leaning heavily on his fastball, Seek hurled a five-inning no-hitter and struck out 12 as the Saints blanked county rival Easton, 10-0, at Baines Field.
“They’re pitcher did exceptionally well; got ahead early, challenged us with the fastball,” Easton head coach Albert Pritchett said. “Kept us honest on the base paths when we did get on. All the credit goes to him for challenging us.”
The Warriors were chirping at Seek (4-0) from the opening pitch, and increased their decibels a bit when the sophomore left-hander walked Kayden Webb to lead off the game. St. Michaels catcher Matt Gostomski quieted that chatter briefly though, when he zipped a throw to first to pick off Webb. Seek then walked CJ Duggan before striking out Carson Brown and Logan Weems swinging.
“Focus. Just don’t let it bother you,” said Seek of the noise all pitchers usually hear from opposing dugouts. “If you don’t let it in it won’t bother you. I think I’ve grown a lot from last year.”
Seek issued a one-out walk to Jason Hrynko in the second inning, then struck out Blake LaBelle swinging before getting a called third strike on Reilly Gilligan.
The 15-year-old struck out the side in the third, fanned two of the three batters he faced in the fourth, and struck out Hrynko to lead off the fifth. He had retired nine straight before issuing a one-out walk to Peyton Paugh in the fifth, then came back and struck out the last two batters he faced.
“He just stays poised,” Femi said of Seek. “That’s what I think is his best attribute. Everybody’s screaming at him, (but) he, doesn’t get rattled. If he gets a bad call from the umpire, he never shows emotion. And that’s why I think he’s going to go far.”
St. Michaels (7-2 overall, 2-0 North Bayside) took a 2-0 lead against Easton right-hander Jack Dukehart in the first inning. Kellen Lambert worked a one-out walk, advanced to second on an errant pickoff attempt, then was balked to third and home. Josh Sherwood (2 for 2, three runs, two stolen bases) tripled to right field and scored on Gostomski’s sharp single to right field for a 2-0 lead.
The Saints added a run in the second. Ethan Rash singled with one out. Alex Batley (2 for 2, two stolen bases) was then hit by a pitch. Chandler Dyott hit into a fielder’s choice that eventually turned into a long, drawn-out double play, but not before Rash had scored.
St. Michaels pushed four more runs across in the third, with Will Sherwood (2 for 3) ripping an RBI double to right, ending Dukehart’s day on the mound. Hrynko came on in relief but an error allowed two more runs to score for a 7-0 lead.
The Saints added two more in the home fourth. Batley reached on a bunt single and eventually scored on a passed ball. Gostomski (2 for 2) plated Josh Sherwood with a single to left.
St. Michaels ended the game with a two-out rally in the fifth. Rash hit a two-out single. Batley reached on another bunt single. Dyott then smoked a singled past the lunge of Easton second baseman CJ Duggan to score Hunter Gottleib with the 10th run.
“We haven’t hit real well all year,” Femi said. “We hit in spurts. Today they got clutch hits in key situations. And I’m just proud of them. They played a really good game.”
And while Femi praised his team, he said Easton (3-6, 1-2) handing Colonel Richardson its first loss of the season on Monday, and then having to play St. Michaels yesterday was a tough situation.
“I watched the Colonel-Easton game yesterday,” Femi said. “I was extremely impressed with Easton. I thought they played a great game. And I think it’s tough to get up for two games like that in a row. So the scheduling kind of hit them a little bit, plus they had to burn a pitcher and we had all our pitchers available.”
Softball
St. Michaels 11, Easton 1
ST. MICHAELS — Haley Sadler surrendered one earned run and two hits over five innings, striking out eight and walking one, to lead the Saints.
Olivia Windsor went 3 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored for St. Michaels and Madi White was 3 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs. Sadler (2 for 4) drove in two runs, and Lola Browning was 2 for 2 with two runs scored and an RBI.
Colonel 15, Cambridge-SD 4
AMERICAN CORNER — Ava Carels allowed one earned run and a pair of hits, fanned three and walked just one to lead the Colonels.
Carels stroked four hits and knocked in three runs to lead Colonel’s offense. Kylie Rhinehardt hit a three-run double, Olivia Christopher had two hits and an RBI, Ally Taylor finished with two hits and one RBI, Caroline Newcomb had two hits, and Eileen Johnson (two RBIs), Cheyenne Cayer (two RBIs) and Tyla Dickerson (RBI) had one hit apiece.
