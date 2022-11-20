HOUSTON (AP) — Taylor Heinicke threw for 191 yards, Kendall Fuller returned an interception for a touchdown, and the Washington Commanders rolled to a 23-10 win over the hapless Houston Texans on Sunday.
Heinicke, who started a fifth straight game for the injured Carson Wentz, had another solid performance to help the Commanders (6-5) build on last week’s victory over Philadelphia and win their fifth of six.
Davis Mills threw two interceptions and Houston mustered a season-low 148 yards of offense as the Texans (1-8-1) lost their fifth straight and remained the NFL’s only one-win team.
Washington led 20-0 at halftime behind Fuller’s pick-6, a TD run by Curtis Samuel and a historically bad first half by Houston’s offense.
The Texans were outgained 246-5 in the first half, their fewest net yards in a half franchise history, passing the 8 they managed in the first half of a 40-0 loss to the Bills last season.
It was the fewest yards by a team in a half since the Raiders had minus-12 in a win over the Broncos in 2015, a terrible performance even by the standards of this struggling team. Mills had minus-1 yard passing in the first half as he was sacked three times before the break.
The Commanders scored only a field goal after halftime, but their dominant first half was plenty.
The crowd had so many Commanders fans that chants of “defense, defense” could be heard on a couple of possessions when Houston had the ball. About the only reactions from Texans fans were boos, except for the cheers that came when third baseman Alex Bregman of the World Series champion Houston Astros was shown on the big screens in the first half.
Montez Sweat and Jonathan Allen had two sacks apiece and combined for six quarterback hits to lead a Washington defense that hurried and harassed Mills all day.
Houston rookie Dameon Pierce, who entered the game ranked fifth in the NFL with 772 yards rushing, had 10 carries for a season-low 8 yards.
The Commanders took an early lead when Fuller stepped in front of a pass intended for Brandin Cooks, grabbed the ball and returned it 37 yards to the end zone on Houston’s second offensive play.
Washington made it 14-0 when Samuel scored on a 10-yard run early in the second quarter.
The Texans finally found some offense on their first drive of the third quarter when Cooks grabbed a 41-yard reception. Mills scrambled for 4 yards on fourth-and-3 from the 15 to keep that drive going.
Rookie John Ridgeway got an unnecessary roughness penalty for upending Pierce and throwing him to the ground after a run on the next play to give Houston a first down at the 5. But the Texans couldn’t do anything after that and settled for a field goal to make it 20-3 after Mills was sacked on third down.
Mills’ second interception came in the fourth quarter when Benjamin St-Juste made a diving catch on a long throw to give Washington the ball on its 3.
Mills scrambled for a 4-yard touchdown with about three minutes left to cut the lead to 23-10.
PAYING TRIBUTE
Washington coach Ron Rivera and TE Logan Thomas wore Virginia T-shirts before the game to pay tribute to three of the school’s football players who were shot dead last weekend as they returned from a field trip. Rivera wore his T-shirt on the field during pre-game warmups and Thomas donned his as he arrived at the stadium to honor Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler.
Falcons 27, Bears 24
ATLANTA (AP) — Younghoe Koo’s 53-yard field goal gave Atlanta the lead with less than two minutes to play and the Falcons overcame another impressive game from Chicago’s Justin Fields.
Fields ran for 85 yards with a touchdown, but the Bears suffered their fourth consecutive loss. Chicago (3-8) has lost six of seven.
Fields’ pass for running back David Montgomery was intercepted by Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins with 1:07 remaining. A 26-yard run by rookie Tyler Allgeier allowed the Falcons, who rushed for 149 yards, to wind down the clock.
Marcus Mariota ran and threw for touchdowns for Atlanta (5-6), which pulled within one-half game of NFC-leading Tampa Bay on the Buccaneers’ bye week.
Atlanta running back Cordarrelle Patterson, who played for the Bears for two years before signing with the Falcons in 2021, set the NFL record with his ninth career kickoff return for a touchdown. His 103-yard return in the second quarter broke a tie with Joshua Cribbs and Leon Washington for the mark.
Patterson’s lost fumble after a 19-yard run set up Fields’ 4-yard scoring run that gave Chicago a 17-7 lead. Patterson atoned for the fumble with his record-breaking return.
Fields ran for 178 yards against Miami on Nov. 6 and added 147 in last week’s 31-30 loss to Detroit.
Koo’s go-ahead field goal capped a 12-play drive that included eight straight runs.
Koo’s 40-yard field goal on the final play of the first half tied it at 17.
Mariota’s 10-yard scoring run in the third quarter gave Atlanta a 24-17 lead.
Saints 27, Rams 20
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Andy Dalton passed for three touchdowns, Mathew Stafford left the field to be evaluated for a concussion in the second half and New Orleans defeated the reeling Rams..
Stafford’s departure from the game came two days after he’d been cleared to return from the NFL’s concussion protocol.
Stafford was effective in the first half, after which the Rams led 14-10, and he left the game having completed 11 of 18 passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns, including a 62-yarder to Tutu Atwell.
He appeared to hit his head on the Superdome turf during a third-quarter possession and was subsequently sacked by blitzing linebacker Demario Davis and defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon to end the last drive he played before walking down the tunnel toward the locker room.
He was replaced by Bryce Perkins, who led the Rams to a field goal on his first series, but struggled thereafter and was sacked twice to stall his third series late in the fourth quarter, all but sealing the game’s result.
The defending champion Rams (3-7), who’ve now lost four straight, didn’t pull within a touchdown until Matt Gay’s 58-yard field goal with 6 seconds remaining and the Saints recovered a subsequent onside kick.
Dalton’s performance validated a decision by the Saints (4-7) to stick with him after the club’s worst offensive performances of the season during a two-game skid that spanned Weeks 9 and 10. Jameis Winston, who has not played since Week 3, when he was struggling with back and ankle injuries, has said he’s ready and wanting to return.
Dalton completed 21 of 25 passes for 260 yards, including a 53-yard touchdown pass deep down the middle of the field to Chris Olave to make it 24-14 late in the third quarter.
Former LSU star and Louisiana native Jarvis Landry caught his first touchdown pass as a Saint when Dalton found him over the middle from 7 yards to put the Saints in front for good at 17-14 early in the third quarter.
The Rams had an early 7-3 lead when Stafford spotted Atwell in one-on-one coverage with Chris Harris Jr. and dropped a deep pass into the receiver’s arms along the left sideline.
New Orleans went back in front on Dalton’s 8-yard pass to tight end Juwan Johnson before Stafford hit Allen Robinson from 6 yards at the end of the first half to make it 14-10.
INJURIES
Rams: In addition to Stafford, left tackle Ty Nsekhe needed help off the field in the second quarter with an apparent leg injury. Defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson left in the first half with a knee injury.
Saints: Payton Turner was carted off in the second quarter with an apparent left leg injury, leaving New Orleans without three defensive ends (Cameron Jordan and Marcus Davenport were ruled out on Friday).
