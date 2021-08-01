WASHINGTON (AP) — Yadiel Hernandez’s solo shot in the ninth inning — his second homer of the day — gave the Washington Nationals a 6-5 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.
Hernandez’s four-hit day helped the Nationals overcome three home runs by Rafael Ortega of the Cubs. Washington took two of three in this series against Chicago following trade deadline selloffs that scattered many of the players who helped both teams win the World Series recently.
Ortega tied a franchise record for homers in a game, leading off with a shot to right-center before adding two-run blasts in the sixth and eighth. He was the first Cub with a three-homer game since Kris Bryant on May 17, 2019, also against the Nationals.
Bryant, Javier Báez and Anthony Rizzo were among those traded by Chicago. The Nationals dealt away Max Scherzer, Trea Turner and others as part of their roster teardown. Those departures mean opportunities for players like Hernandez, a 33-year-old Cuban who only made his major league debut last year and was largely a reserve this season.
Hernandez led off the ninth with a shot into the left field bullpen off rookie Manuel Rodríguez (0-1). Hernandez, who slid into the cleanup spot for the first time this season Saturday, is 11 for 18 with nine RBIs in 10 games since July 17.
Ortega had four hits and drove in all five runs for the Cubs, who have lost five of six. Ortega hit four home runs in the final two games of the series after belting just five in his previous 190 career games.
Ortega hit his first two home runs off Washington starter Erick Fedde, who had little other trouble in six innings. He allowed four hits while striking out eight.
Kyle Finnegan (4-2) pitched a scoreless ninth for Washington.
The Nationals took the lead against Adbert Alzolay in the third when Josh Bell smacked an RBI single to left. Ian Happ’s throw to the plate was wide, and when catcher Robinson Chirinos fired to second, no one was covering home. Juan Soto scampered home all the way from first.
Bell then scored on Hernandez’s single. Bell drove in another run on a single in the fourth to make it 4-1.
Alzolay allowed four runs on seven hits in five innings. He is winless in his last nine starts.
American League
Tigers 6, Orioles 2
DETROIT (AP) — Eric Haase hit a two-run double in a three-run first inning and Detroit went on to defeat Baltimore.
Detroit earned a split of the four-game series, improving to 30-24 at home this season. The Tigers tied a major league record with 59 home losses in 2019, baseball’s most recent full season.
Detroit’s Tyler Alexander fell behind 2-0 after four batters, but didn’t allow another run in four innings of work. Erasmo Ramirez (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings to pick up his first major league win since Sept. 3, 2018, when he beat the Orioles as a member of the Seattle Mariners.
The Orioles didn’t score after a two-run first.
Baltimore’s Spenser Watkins (2-2) allowed four runs on three hits and two walks in his first appearance against the franchise that drafted him in 2014. All three hits went for extra bases.
The Orioles started quickly, with Austin Hays hitting a double on the first pitch and advancing on Troy Mancini’s long flyball. Ryan Mountcastle and Anthony Santander followed with RBI doubles over Akil Baddoo’s head in center field, making it 2-0 after six pitches.
Jeimer Candelario’s RBI single made it 2-1 in the bottom of the first, and Haase followed with a two-run double to put the Tigers ahead by a run.
The game stayed 3-2 until Robbie Grossman tripled with one out in the sixth and scored on Miguel Cabrera’s sacrifice fly. Baddoo made it 5-2 with a seventh-inning RBI single and Grossman added a sacrifice fly later in the inning.
Interleague
Yankees 3, Marlins 1
MIAMI (AP) — Anthony Rizzo continued his remarkable debut with the Yankees with another key hit and New York completed a three-game sweep of Miami.
The paritsan New York crowd in Miami finally got to cheer when the Yankees had an eighth-inning rally highlighted by RBI singles from Rizzo and Aaron Judge.
Rizzo, who went to high school in the Miami area, singled home Brett Gardner for the game-tying run in his third game with the Yankees. The first baseman was acquired in a trade from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline and hit a homer in each of his first two games with New York before Sunday’s clutch at-bat.
Giancarlo Stanton, who had reached on a throwing error by third baseman Brian Anderson, then raced home with the go-ahead run on Judge’s sharp single.
Joely Rodriguez (2-3) got the win in relief for the Yankees. Anthony Bass (1-6) took the loss. Aroldis Chapman retired the side in the bottom of the ninth for his 22nd save.
The Yankees added an insurance run — also unearned — in the ninth inning when Gleyber Torres raced home following two errors on the same play by Jazz Chisholm Jr.
The comeback spoiled one of the better outings this season by Marlins’ ace Sandy Alcantara, who was moved up a day after he was originally scheduled to start Monday’s game against the Mets.
Alcantara retired nine of the first 10 batters he faced, with the only blemish a walk to Tyler Wade. In seven innings, he gave up just two hits — a single to right by Judge in the fourth and a double by Joey Gallo in the seventh.
Gallo was on third base with two outs in the seventh when Alcantara got Torres to ground out to complete his outing. He retired 21 of the 24 batters he faced, matched his season-high in strikeouts with 10 and walked one.
Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery, who entered the game on a career-high 14 2/3 scoreless inning streak, saw that come to a quick end when Miami jumped out to a 1-0 first-inning advantage.
Miguel Rojas lined a lead-off double to left-center and advanced to third on Chisholm’s infield hit, Brian Anderson came through with an RBI groundout.
Montgomery has allowed three runs or less in each of his last eight starts. The left-hander pitched five innings, giving up one run on three hits and a walk. He struck out five.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.