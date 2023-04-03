AMERICAN CORNER — Daniel Hesson pitched five innings of two-hit ball, striking out 10 and walking none Monday, as Colonel Richardson High’s baseball team earned a 3-1 victory over St. Michaels in a clash of 1A heavyweights.
Camron Gondeck was 1 for 3 with two runs driven in for the Colonels, who improved to 6-1 with their third straight win. Manny Wallace was 1 for 3 with an RBI. Hesson raised his record to 3-0.
St. Michaels slipped to 5-2.
North Dorchester 7
Kent County
WORTON — Landon Abey’s two-run single in the top of the eighth inning lifted the Eagles past Kent County.
Blake Bramble went 3 for 4 with a three-run homer for North Dorchester, which ended a three-game losing streak. John Boyle had two hits, scored once and knocked in a run.
Jordan Regulski earned the win in relief, striking out four. North Dorchester’s Brice Bradley allowed one earned run, walked one, and struck out eight over five innings.
Softball
Colonel 7, St. Michaels 0
AMERICAN CORNER — Makayla Newcomb tossed a complete-game three-hit shutout, striking out 10 and walking one, as Eileen Johnson had four hits and four RBIs, as Colonel Richardson improved to 5-2.
Johnson had a two-run double to highlight her day at the plate, and Cheyenne Cayer had a hit and one RBI. Kara Staehli, Kylie Rhinehardt and Tyla Dickerson added one hit apiece for the Colonels.
North Dorchester 25
Kent County 3
WORTON — Maddie Nagel earned the win, allowing five hits, no walks while notching four strikeouts over three innings, as the Eagles improved to 6-0.
Jewels Vroman fanned five and walked none in two innings of relief for North Dorchester, which cranked out 26 hits.
Girls’ Lacrosse
North Caroline 14
J.M. Bennett 4
RIDGELY — Freshman Maddie Nicholson scored five goals and Claire Blue had four goals as the Bulldogs remained undefeated at 3-0.
Riley Walstrum had two goals and two assists for North Caroline, and Taylor Tribbett had three assists. Reece Bisesi (assist), Calleigh Tribbett and Ashley Kercheval had one goal apiece.
Boys’ Lacrosse
Easton 15
Stephen Decatur 8
EASTON — Tyler Rardin and Hudson Royer (assist) each had four goals as Easton won its third straight.
Nate Butler had a hat trick and two assists for the Warriors (3-1) and Aidan Filion had a career-high five assists to go with one goal. Drew Schmidt (two assists), Landon Chaney and Charlie Kaminskas each scored once for Easton. Goalie Jack Kilbourne made 10 saves and Angel Fernandez made one stop.
