EASTON — Easton High head volleyball coach Jen Powell knows the season is long.
But if her team plays with this type of exuberance all season, the Warriors could be challenging for another Bayside Conference title.
Easton blitzed through the opening set then began mixing different personnel and looks in the second and third games en route to a 25-4, 25-16, 25-19 victory Wednesday over Colonel Richardson in the North Bayside opener for both teams.
“We’ll see if it lasts,” said Powell of her team’s energy level which helped Easton to its second straight sweep. “They’ve got a lot of it. They’re going to fight through every bit of adversity we have. They’re going to fight for everything they can. Right now from what I’ve seen in them the fight and the drive is what’s going to get us through.”
The Warriors (2-0 overall, 1-0 North Bayside) didn’t have to do a whole lot of fighting in the first set. Easton held a 2-1 lead before Allyson Mueller stepped to the service line. Mueller drilled four aces, Kaleigh Hammond notched two kills, and Ayden Jimenez added a pair of winners as that lead quickly ballooned to 13-1 before a missed return knocked Mueller off the line.
“I think they did great in the first one,” Powell said of the opening game. “That’s what we’ve been working on, our system right there. The first one the passing was there, the talking was there; knowing where to go, what to do was all there.”
The Colonels (1-2, 0-1) had only four serves in the first game and every one sailed long.
After Colonel’s third serve landed past the end line, Easton’s Jayden Haddaway served an ace to start a six-point spree that extended the Warriors’ lead to 22-3. Following another long Colonel serve, Jimenez served consecutive aces to seal the 25-4 first set.
“Lot of drop balls; nobody got their hands on it,” Colonel head coach Lesley Staehli said. “And our serves were off.”
Powell began shuffling new faces into the mix in the second game, which was tied 3-3 before the Warriors nudged to a 10-5 advantage. Colonel continued to struggled with its service game, before Easton’s Emma Nkanza reeled off a four-point scoring burst from the service line, widening a 16-9 lead to 20-10. Nichole Davis served three straight points to get the Colonels within 21-15, but Easton won four of the next five points to seal the second game.
“The second one we switched up a couple of things; took a little bit to get in sync of where we’re supposed to be and what we’re doing with each other,” Powell said. “Same with the third. Switched a lot of stuff up, kept fighting through the end. So I’m proud of them for that.”
Staehli was also encouraged by the third game, as the Colonels fell behind 8-2, rallied within 10-7 before Davis strung together four straight service points to put Colonel up 12-10.
“Our passing was off; we struggled with it,” Staehli said. “But the last two games we hung in there with them.”
The teams swapped leads and battled to five more ties in the third game before Nkanza served at 19-19. Two errant Colonel returns put Easton ahead 21-19. Nkanza tapped down a winner. Another Colonel return found the net. Haddaway placed a winner just inside the end line before Colonel hit a long return to end the match.
“Consistency in play, and movement and talking,” Powell said of what her team needs more of during the early season. “I like the fact that our energy was up pretty much the whole time. That’s a good thing, which is hard to coach sometimes.”
Boys’ Soccer
Kent Island 11 Cambridge-SD 1
CAMBRIDGE — Isaiah Knowles had a hat trick and Rocco DelGaudio scored twice Tuesday as the Buccaneers improved to 2-1.
Nolan Burns, Simon Vijinovic, Aiden Neboshynsky, Connor Beall, Max Barba and Gavin Neboshynsky each scored one goal for Kent Island.
