Perhaps she simply wanted to save her team a soaking.
There was also the risk of injury to consider on this rainy Monday. The season was just a game old, so why chance having a player turn an ankle or slip and pull a muscle on the wet grass?
Whatever her reasoning, Mandie Shockley, North Caroline High’s first-year girls’ head lacrosse coach, decided to move practice indoors on March 28. As her players got ready for a session of agility drills, Shockley and an assistant began taking inventory of the collection of championship banners adorning the school’s gymnasium walls, celebrating past glories.
“I stopped them and said, ‘Girls look up on the wall. What is missing here?’” Shockley asked. “And they were like, ‘There’s no lacrosse (banner).’ I said, ‘Exactly.’ I said, ‘You see that space over there? Our name is going to go over there.’”
Less than two months later, Shockley was bawling her eyes out on the sideline at Parkside High, after the Bulldogs earned their banner by upending the top-seeded Rams, 14-11, for the Class 2A East Region II championship and their first trip to the state quarterfinals.
“That was an incredible feeling,” Shockley said of that May 17 region-title victory. “I look back at the photos and videos from that day, and just the pride on their faces and just how excited they were. And they worked for it.”
Just one day later, the Bulldogs’ season ended with a 16-9 loss to Hereford in the state quarters.
It had been a season packed with new highs and program firsts. For the first time in its girls’ lacrosse history, North Caroline had beaten Easton, Kent Island and Parkside. One year after scoring 79 goals in a COVID-abbreviated season, the Bulldogs had racked up 179 goals. The nine wins were the most in the program’s history — eclipsing the 8-win mark set by the 2018 team. And the six-game winning streak that carried them to their first championship — of any kind — was likely the longest in the program’s history.
And while a 21-0 pasting of Wicomico on April 25 started North Caroline on its six-game surge to the championship, a season-opening loss to Saints Peter and Paul and a 14-2 shellacking by Queen Anne’s proved to be huge factors in the shaping of these Bulldogs.
“Our first game was against Saints Peter and Paul,” Shockley said of the 13-8 loss to the Sabres on March 23. “I’m really glad we played them first because it kind of showed them that they’re pretty good; like they can kind of hang with the teams that they really didn’t think that they could.”
North Caroline was one of only two teams to hold the Sabres under 15 goals all season — Stephen Decatur was the other. The five-goal margin of victory proved to be the second smallest for a Sts. Peter & Paul team that went 4-0 against Bayside Conference schools, and 14-0 overall en route to a second straight Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference championship.
“From that point on, we compared every game to that game and I basically told them, ‘Look, if you play like you played against Saints Peter and Paul, you have the ability to beat these teams,’” Shockley said. “I was happy after Saints Peter and Paul. I told them, ‘You did everything right. You played well. They just outplayed us.’
“But it kind of showed them, ‘Oh, we are pretty good,’” Shockley continued. “Everybody always kind of snubs their nose up at North Caroline because traditionally they’ve never really done much with lacrosse. And I was kind of like, ‘This is your year. If you guys want it bad enough it’s going to come down to what you believe you can do,’ because they’ve always been a very mental team.”
The Bulldogs rebounded the Sabres loss with their first-ever victory over Easton before losing an 11-10 heartbreaker at James M. Bennett. North Caroline again regrouped. It routed Salisbury School by 10, then earned a 9-7 victory over a Stephen Decatur program it lost 20-1 to just a year before.
“Once they beat Decatur, that was kind of a turning point for them,” Shockley said. “Beat them by two and they held the lead the entire time. I think at that point they kind of realized, ‘Oh, my gosh. We can do this. We just have to work for it.’”
Bulldog spirits may have sagged though as the season neared its midway point with a 16-9 loss at Parkside. Two days later, North Caroline traveled to Queen Anne’s, where the defending Class 2A state champions built a 10-1 halftime lead on the way to a 14-2 romp.
“After Queen Anne’s I think the whole team was disappointed in our performance,” Shockley said. “At halftime I kind of set them aside and said, ‘Go figure it out. Because as a coach there’s nothing else we can tell you.’
“That game they gave up mentally,” Shockley continued. “But I wasn’t worried. I didn’t go into the Queen Anne’s game thinking like ‘Oh, we got this.’ I thought it was going to be much closer based on how we played everyone else that’s at that kind of level.”
But Shockley began to see a return to normalcy in the second half. Though the offense mustered just one second-half goal, sophomore goalie Ashleigh Lawry and the defense yielded just four goals after halftime.
“She decided at the end of last season she’d like to try goalie and she jumped in with both feet,” Shockley wrote in a text of Lawry. “She improved more and more with every game and made some crucial saves during our tighter games. I think she was the missing piece to the puzzle thinking about our growth from last year to this one. I think being a goalie is probably the hardest position in lacrosse and she rocked.”
And though being stung by Queen Anne’s left North Caroline at 3-4, Shockley said the loss was one of the season’s pivotal points.
“I think losing to Queen Anne’s, how we did, and them realizing they didn’t play to their fullest potential, I think it kind of lit a fire under them, and it kind of gave them something to prove,” Shockley said. “It’s like their game sense kind of changed.”
Shockley and assistants Jackie Holtzman, Mackenzie Short and Stephen Blades analyzed their team’s attack strategy after the Queen Anne’s game. The Bulldogs had plenty of plays, but Shockley and company detected a lack of passing, hesitation on attack, and too much one-on-one play.
“So we had a big conversation about trust,” Shockley said. “Just trusting the person that is open and calling for the ball is going to catch it. And we told them, ‘We would rather see you go for it and fail than hold back.’ When they finally started doing that I think that’s when things really turned around. They really started trusting each other and moving the ball on attack and not hesitating to shoot.”
The surge began with the 21-0 rout of Wicomico. But the trust and change really started to show during the 13-12 victory over Kent Island. Bound for UMBC, senior midfielder Sydney Baker — who led the team in scoring for the year with 41 goals and 26 assists — netted five goals, and Claire Blue and Riley Walstrum each recording hat tricks.
“When we played Kent Island, they played with strategy,” Shockley said of her team. “It was very calculated and careful. Like they knew exactly what to do and what not to do. They weren’t rushing. They weren’t making mistakes. The whole team just connected very well. They were just very patient and trusted themselves and trusted each other.”
The Bulldogs hammered Cambridge-South Dorchester, 19-1, one day later. They capped a 7-4 regular season with a 23-4 victory over Kent County which featured Hailey Chester’s return from injury and a five-goal performance.
“Hailey Chester was kind of a game-changer for them for playoffs,” Shockley said of the senior midfielder who is headed to play for Mount St. Mary’s. “Having her for playoffs was huge. It was like having one of our star players back that we were missing all season.”
Seeded second in the 2A East Region II bracket, North Caroline earned a 10-9 victory over South Bayside-champion Decatur in the semifinals, then made its second trip of the season to Parkside where it captured the title.
“I think them realizing they were the number two seed for the playoffs really gave them the confidence,” Shockley said. “And then seeing how Decatur upset Parkside for the (South) Bayside (title). We were like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ Hey we have a chance. We’re two games away from winning a title.’
“Earlier in the season we had a team building session where I asked the girls to all write down goals,” Shockley continued. “And one of the goals was to win a championship of some kind.”
Notes: Blue finished the season with 37 goals and 14 assists, and Walstrum totaled 25 goals and 14 assists. Chester added 18 goals in just four games.
