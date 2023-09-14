High School Football
Big School Division
TEAM W L PF PA
Kent Island 2 0 74 50
North Caroline 2 0 62 14
Stephen Decatur 2 0 49 8
Wicomico 1 1 17 43
Easton 1 1 41 23
J.M. Bennett 1 1 74 58
Parkside 0 2 20 77
Queen Anne’s 0 2 9 21
Small School Division
Snow Hill 2 0 40 23
Col. Richardson 1 1 69 52
Cambridge-SD 1 1 56 41
Kent County 0 2 12 83
Washington 0 2 00 89
Local Schedule
Thursday’s Games
Cambridge-SD at Parkside
Snow Hill at Arcadia, Va.
Friday’s Games
Easton at North Caroline, 6 p.m.
Col. Richardson at Kent Island, 6 p.m.
Wicomico at Queen Anne’s, 6 p.m.
J.M. Bennett at Stephen Decatur, 6 p.m.
Washington at Delmar, Del., 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Game
Seaford (Del.) at Kent County, 11:30 a.m.
Boys’ High School Soccer
Wednesday’s Games
Queen Anne’s 12, Kent County 2
St. Michaels 3, North Dorchester 2
Easton 3, Col. Richardson 2 (OT)
Kent Island 11, Cambridge-SD 0
Gunston 7, Salisbury Christian 0
High School Field Hockey
Easton 3, Kent Island 2 (OT)
Gunston 9, Annapolis Area Christian 0
J.M. Bennett at Kent County
High School Volleyball
Thursday’s Matches
Queen Anne’s at North Caroline, 5 p.m.
North Dorchester at Kent County, 5 p.m.
Col. Richardson at Easton, 5:30 p.m.
Girls’ High School Soccer
Wednesday’s Game
Gunston 2, Salisbury Christian 1
Cambridge-SD at Kent County
Parkside at Queen Anne’s
North Dorchester at Col. Richardson
