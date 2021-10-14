STEVENSVILLE — Sarah Van Ornum and John Condon made it look easy.
But Cambridge-South Dorchester High head cross country coach Sean Reincke said there was nothing easy about it.
“It’s the toughest way to race,” Reincke said Thursday after Van Ornum and Condon romped to victories at the North Bayside cross country championships at Terrapin Park. “It’s not racing. Anybody who knows running knows it’s the hardest way to run fast. Because what happens is that runner is trying to run a fast time because there’s not competition. You need the competition in order to run a fast time.”
A junior at Kent Island, Van Ornum broke away from the girls’ field right from the start and built a lead of nearly a minute as she completed the first loop that bordered the pond on the opening mile. The second-place runner wasn’t even in sight as Van Ornum ducked into the wooded section of the 3.1-mile course.
“I like to get out there quickly,” Van Ornum said. “I was challenging myself because I was going for the (course) record, but I didn’t quite get it.”
Van Ornum had stretched her lead well over 2 minutes as she emerged from the trees, but admitted she fell off her targeted pace in the second mile.
“Every 800 (meters) for this one I was pacing myself,” Van Ornum said. “I was trying to pace myself pretty strictly. And then I was trying to stay focused because I knew if I spaced off I could lose my pace.”
Van Ornum may have slowed her pace, but she never lost her lead en route to a winning time of 19 minutes, 26 seconds — almost 3 full minutes ahead of Queen Anne’s Zoe Crawford, who placed second in 22:25.
“It’s definitely a matter of mental toughness right now,” Kent Island head coach Kristen Park said of Van Ornum. “And that’s part of what makes Sarah so great is she has the mental determination to go out and get the job done. So that’s one of her amazing skills she’s really developed over the past, that mental discipline.”
Van Ornum said she finished 30 seconds shy of the course record set by former Kent Island standout Molly Connelly, but she still has all of next season.
Queen Anne’s Erin Hiner finished third in 23:20, followed by Kent Island’s Mackenzie Ellwood (23:51) in fourth, and Kent County’s Charlotte Cousineau (24:27) in fifth.
A senior, Cambridge-SD’s Condon also broke from the field early, but didn’t build as commanding of a lead as Ornum over the first mile. It didn’t matter though, as Condon, who won the Class 1A state outdoor championship at 3,200 meters last season, never had his lead threatened as he steadily pushed himself for time.
“My plan was to get out fast because I knew when running by myself, that if I don’t get out fast I won’t have a good time,” Condon said. “Normally when you run by yourself you will slow down during the second mile because you have no one to run with. And there’s no people cheering you on so you got to really push yourself.”
Like Van Ornum, Condon had no one close to him as he exited the woods and cruised through the second loop around the pond on the way to a first-place mark of 16:34.
“Today I just went out to see what times I can get, try and get in position for a good place at states,” Condon said. “I’m happy, but you always want to do better.”
That better performance may come in two weeks, when Cambridge-SD hosts the annual Bayside Conference championships. But with no one challenging him yesterday, Reincke was happy for Condon considering the circumstances.
“We call in no man’s land, when all these things creep into the mind, when you’re distracted racing,” Reincke said of running by yourself. “But he’s a good kid. He runs hard. I’m excited for him to see how his season ends.”
Kent Island’s Brady Medeiros (17:51) and Trey Donnelly (18:49) finished second and third, respectively, in the boys’ race. Queen Anne’s Dylan Hurlock (18:51) was fourth, followed by Easton’s Colin Smith (fifth, 18:53) and Harrison Fike (sixth, 18:54).
