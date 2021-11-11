EASTON — Queen Anne’s County High’s volleyball team was two points away from a regional championship.
And then Easton put that celebration in doubt, forging an 11th tie in the fourth game before winning the final two points to even the match and force a deciding fifth set in Wednesday night’s Class 2A East Region II championship.
But Lions head coach Devin Beattie had gone over this material throughout the season with her girls.
“Every single time we end up with a loss after a game I tell them that ‘We have to move on; we have to look forward,’” Beattie said. “We have to take that deep breath. And we are confident in our game and knowing that we’re going to turn it around every time.”
Queen Anne’s may have been on the verge of hyperventilating as it watched the Warriors creep within two points of the title. But the Lions rallied, scoring the final four points that finally sealed an epic 23-25, 26-24, 25-20, 23-25, 15-13 victory and spot in the Class 2A state quarterfinals.
“It feels amazing,” said Beattie, who along with her team was enveloped by Queen Anne’s full-throttle cheering section that spilled onto the floor when Easton’s final return of the season sailed long, ending the 2½-hour marathon. “I’m just really proud.”
Queen Anne’s (13-4) will be the fourth seed and host No. 5 Glenelg in a 2A state quarterfinal Friday at 5 p.m.
“We started getting down on ourselves, but I knew we had to pick it up,” Queen Anne’s Autumn Huber said after the fourth-game loss. “But I was like I can’t let my attitude drop or my teammates, their attitudes are going to drop. We just got to push through and that’s what we did.”
Top-seeded Easton (14-3) took a 13-11 lead in the fifth set, when Ayden Jimenez drove a ball the Lions couldn’t return.
But Queen Anne’s pulled within 13-12 when Jimenez sent a return into the net. The Lions’ Cecelia Schweitzer stepped to the service line and never left. Easton’s Brooklynn Blades set a ball that hit off the ceiling and landed in an open space on the Warriors side, pulling Queen Anne’s even at 13-all.
Easton head coach Jen Powell called time to settle her team, but the Warriors wouldn’t score again, sending one return into the net to put Queen Anne’s up 14-13, and another long to clinch the 15-13 victory.
“We were doing pretty well I think even though we lost (the fourth set),” Queen Anne’s Brooke Tolson said. “But I think we got it up and together in that fifth set. We didn’t seem rattled.”
There were opportunities for each team to get rattled through the first four games.
Game 1 was knotted at 23-23 — the eighth tie of the set — before Queen Anne’s sent returns into the net and long to give Easton a 25-23 win.
The back-and-forth play continued in the second set which was tied seven times, the last at 24-all. But Queen Anne’s Caroline Taylor tapped down a winner before Blades hit a return into the net for a 26-24 Lions victory.
Set 3 was knotted eight times before Baillie Pinder’s five-point service run gave Queen Anne’s a 16-11 lead. Easton pulled within 16-14 but Elyse Tolson’s four-point serving spree nudged the Lions lead to 21-15. Queen Anne’s built its biggest lead of the entire match at 24-17 before Easton trimmed it to 24-20. But Pinder’s winner cemented a 25-20 victory, giving the Lions a 2-1 lead.
Tied at 22-all in the fourth set, Queen Anne’s nosed to a 23-22 lead on an errant Easton return. Brooke Tolson sent a serve long to even the game again at 23. Easton’s Sam Mason’s first serve of the entire match spun backwards off a Lions player and out of play for a 24-23 Warrior lead before teammate Kaleigh Hammond tapped down the winner to give Easton a 25-23 win to set up the dramatic fifth set.
“My girls have worked so hard and it really showed,” Beattie said. “We knew we were going to have a tough game today. We knew that we were going to have to put in the work every single ball and my girls did today. I am so proud.”
