Sts. Peter and Paul High School student athletes stand in support of the school’s former athletic director Patrick Tracy, whose departure was announced to parents and students Wednesday, April 5, causing some students to leave school early in protest. Boys’ varsity lacrosse captain Aaron Ewing’s (center) shirt reads “Free Tracy” and displays signatures from fellow students upset by the administrative change.
EASTON — Several dozen students walked out of Saints Peter and Paul High School Wednesday morning in protest following the sudden departure of the school’s much-liked athletic director.
Patrick Tracy, the high school’s athletic director and head boys’ varsity lacrosse coach, was removed from his position, according to an email sent to SSPP parents Wednesday, April 5.
While Tracy had been at SSPP for almost five years as the high school’s athletic director and head boys’ varsity lacrosse coach, students noticed he had recently taken on more administrative duties in helping to fill in for the school’s principal James Nemeth, who is on an unrelated leave of absence.
The high school was not able to comment on the specifics of Tracy’s departure due to it being a personnel matter, said Kevin Callahan, the school’s director of advancement.
Students and parents said Tracy was reportedly ousted due to an alleged disciplinary offense involving a student.
However, nothing has been confirmed by the school.
The lack of communication about the administrative change was the most upsetting part to students, and even teachers, said SSPP senior Hattie Messick, who’s also the captain of the girls’ varsity lacrosse team.
Junior Aaron Ewing, the varsity boys’ lacrosse team captain, agreed with Messick and said it had been hard on his team losing their coach midseason.
Although Tracy hasn’t been coaching the team, he’s still sent encouraging messages to Ewing before games, telling the captain and his teammates to believe in themselves, to play hard and that he’s proud of them, Ewing said.
“He’s the best thing to happen to Saints Peter and Paul,” Ewing said. “He’s done a lot for all the sports programs here. You know, I think he’d do anything for this school, so we think it was wrong that he was fired.”
Ewing added that the school removing Tracy from his position gave the school a bad rap.
In the coming weeks, students upset by Tracy’s dismissal are planning to buy shirts and armbands to wear to school in an expression of their support for the former athletic director. Several members of the girls’ varsity lacrosse team also wrote Tracy’s name on their arms for their last game before the break.
Several students also wrote letters sharing Tracy’s value to themselves and their school to send to the Diocese of Wilmington’s superintendent of schools.
“We want him to know that all of us have his back and we’re all there for him,” Messick said.
