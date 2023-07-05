APTOPIX France Cycling Tour de France

Australia’s Jai Hindley kisses the overall leader’s yellow jersey Wednesday after winning the fifth stage of the Tour de France.

 AP PHOTO

LARUNS, France (AP) — The first mountain stage of the Tour de France produced a new race leader on Wednesday and firmly indicated that defending champion Jonas Vingegaard has the upper hand in his duel with two-time winner Tadej Pogacar.


  

