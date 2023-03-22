It’s been an historic season for Chesapeake College’s men’s basketball team.
Wednesday the Skipjacks added another significant entry at Danville Area Community College’s Mary Miller Center in Danville, Illinois.
Sophomore point guard Lamont Powell led five double-figure scorers with a game-high 25 points and was 5 of 8 from the free-throw line in the final 1 minute, 43 seconds, as Chesapeake defeated Florida Gateway, 85-79, in a first-round consolation game at the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II tournament.
The ninth-seeded Skipjacks (30-5) advance into the second round of consolation play and are scheduled to play Friday at 10 a.m. against the winner of Thursday’s game between No. 5 seed Iowa Lakes (24-8) and 13th-seeded Johnson County of Kansas (26-7).
“We got great effort,” said Chesapeake head coach Andrew Sachs in a phone interview after the Skipjacks — who are making their first NJCAA Division II national tournament appearance — earned their first national tournament victory. “We’re very resilient.”
Chesapeake lost to No. 8 seed Macomb (Michigan) in Tuesday’s opener, but avoided elimination yesterday despite an uncharacteristic sub-par showing from the foul line.
“We overcame poor free-throw shooting, which is the worse we’ve had all year,” said Sachs after his team went 18 of 36 (50%) from the foul line. “But again, we did a great job of taking (care of) the ball.”
The Skipjacks committed just five turnovers for the game compared to Florida Gateway’s 19.
“Five turnovers,” Sachs said. “We only gave up four points off our turnovers. That was it.”
A graduate of Easton High, Powell led the Skipjacks in scoring for a second straight day, connecting on two of his three 3-point attempts and converting 7 of 10 from the foul line.
“Powell has really had a great tournament,” Sachs said.
After having just two players score in double figures on Tuesday’s loss, Chesapeake had five against the 16th-seeded Timberwolves (15-13). Izaiah Credle had 13 points, DJ Earl finished with 12, while Azim Sana and Kent County High grad JayShaun Freeman each had 10.
“Much more well balanced scoring today,” Sachs said.
Florida Gateway, which let a 12-point lead slip away in an 83-77 loss to top-seeded Davidson-Davie on Tuesday, connected on three 3-pointers in the opening 3 minutes to build a quick 11-3 lead on Chesapeake. But the Skipjacks steadily whittled their deficit down, and took their first lead at 23-22 when Freeman hit 3-pointer with 7:53 left in the half.
Neither team would have a lead bigger than four points the remainder of the first half, which ended tied at 34-34.
The Skipacks went on a 13-4 run to open the second half to take a 47-38 lead. But the Timberwolves responded with a 13-2 spree to grab a 51-49 lead with 13:41 remaining. Chesapeake surged back in front with an 8-0 run. Florida Gateway closed within 57-56. The Skipjacks maintained their narrow cushion before Earl drained a 3-pointer for a 63-60 lead.
Two Earl free throws made it 65-60 Chesapeake. Credle then converted a three-point play for a 68-62 lead. Powell’s 3-pointer and a free throw from Earl extended the Skipjacks’ lead to 79-70 with 3:10 remaining. The Timberwolves closed within 79-74 with 2:10 left.
But with 1:43 remaining, Maurice Campbell fouled Powell. Florida Gateway’s Antewan Webber then drew a technical foul reacting to the call. Powell converted two of the four free throws for an 81-74 lead the Timberwolves couldn’t overcome.
“We couldn’t extend the lead when we couldn’t make free throws,” Sachs said. “But we had 16 offensive rebounds. It extended possessions for us. We had one possession, we had four offensive boards and (Justin) DeMaria hit a three.
“We valued most of our possessions,” Sachs continued. “We took a few quick shots. We had a few shot-clock calls against them, but again we got to do a better job. We’re letting guys get straight line drives (to the basket) on us. We’re not taking as many charges as we did over the past 30 some games.”
Webber led Florida Gateway with 23 points. Jeremiah Barze had 13 and Campbell finished with 12.
Chesapeake’s 30 victories this season are a school single-season record.
