ST. MICHAELS — There was no reason for elaboration.
St. Michaels High head baseball coach Brian Femi crouched like a catcher in the infield grass and simply said, “Lot of good signs.”
Indeed there were.
There was the offense cranking out 20 hits — six for extra bases. There was the 10-run outburst in the first inning. There was a chance for players who didn’t see a lot of playing time during the regular season to get a taste of the postseason.
Perhaps lost in all those fireworks was the fact Anthony Masaro, Chandler Dyott, Jacob Seek and Ethan Rash combined for a no-hitter Monday afternoon, as St. Michaels routed Fairmont Heights, 34-0, in a Class 1A state quarterfinal at Baines Field.
The fourth-seeded Saints (9-4) will host No. 8 McDonough Wednesday in a 1A state semifinal at 4 p.m. McDonough eliminated top-seeded Pikesville on Monday.
“I’m happy that our starters came out right away, hit the ball hard,” Femi said of a first inning, where St. Michaels sent 16 batters to the plate and built a 10-0 lead on nine hits, including two doubles by Josh Sherwood and a two-bagger by Dyott.
Femi started sitting his starters in the second inning and watched his team score 10 more runs on six hits, the big blows, Alex Batley’s three-run triple to left field, and Dyott’s RBI double.
“I felt good for a lot of our guys who hadn’t got a lot of playing time, just to step up when it was their turn and do what they do,” Femi said. “Alex Batley had a nice hit down the line and hustled it out.”
Then there was Perry Runnels, who launched a fourth-inning grand slam in the fourth inning, extending the Saints lead to 29-0.
“I thought it was great for a guy like Perry Runnels,” Femi said. “I joke with him because he always uses a wooden bat. I said, ‘Why do you use a wooden bat?’ He said, ‘Well, I like it.’ He goes up with a metal bat and hits a grand slam. His dad was in the back and said, ‘Tell Perry they make metal bats for a reason.’”
Masaro (2-0) pitched the first two innings. The freshman left-hander issued a leadoff walk to Jarrell Thomas. Third baseman Jeremy Patchett made a nice diving catch in foul territory for the first out. After a groundout, catcher Matt Gostomski fired a dart to first baseman Teegan Murphy, who tagged Thomas for the third out.
“He’s going to be a great pitcher,” Femi said of Masaro, who struck out two during a 1-2-3 second inning. “He’s thrown a couple of times for us now; throws strikes. He needs to get another pitch yet. He’s got a fastball and change. If we get something breaking out of him I think he’s going to be tough. And he’s got a great make-up for a pitcher. He doesn’t get rattled.”
Dyott fanned the side in the third.
The Hornets’ best scoring chance came in the third when they loaded the bases against Seek. But the freshman left-hander picked off a runner at second base for the second out, then got Jamel Alexander to swing at strike three to end the threat.
Rash struck out the side in the fifth to end the game.
Fairmont Heights finished the season 4-5.
SOFTBALL
1A Playoffs
Cambridge-SD 17
Fairmont Heights 0
CAMBRIDGE — Senior Maddie Pleasants hurled a no-hitter, striking out 13 of the 15 batters she faced, as the Vikings rolled in five innings in a state quarterfinal.
Cambridge-South Dorchester will play Allegany at Middletown High School on Wednesday in a 1A state semifinal.
Chloe Warrell went 3 for 4 with a double and Pleasants went 3 for 3 with a double, a two-run homer and four RBIs. Natalie Kerr (2 for 2) tripled, and Myra Peters, Kiley Tyson and Bailie Dickerson each had a hit.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
2A Playoffs
Queen Anne’s 24
La Plata 0
CENTREVILLE — Bella Rulapaugh had four goals and three assists, and Piper Evans scored four goals as the undefeated Lions advanced to Wednesday’s Class 2A state semifinals.
Jessica Wright had four goals, an assist and four draw controls, and Ashlyn Simonetti (assist) and Baillie Pinder each had a hat trick for Queen Anne’s County. The Lions also got offensive contributions from Zoe Crawford (goal), Addie Caulk (goal, 13 draw controls), Kendal Nagle (goal), Ella Pinder (goal, four assists, six draw controls), Olivia Slack (goal), Faith Novak (goal, one draw control). Abigail Simonetti made one save in the first half and Maddie George had three stops in the second half.
Middletown 16, Easton 10
MIDDLETOWN — Anna Roser had three goals and an assist, and Lily Osborne and Morgan Lewis each added hat tricks, but it wasn’t enough as the Warriors fell in the 2A quarterfinals.
Kat Knox had a goal for Easton and Emily Currie had an assist.
BOYS' LACROSSE
2A Playoffs
Kent Island 14, Oakdale 4
STEVENSVILLE — Jamie Smith scored seven goals and set up another as the Buccaneers rolled into Wednesday's 2A state semifinals.
Nate Kratovil had four assists for Kent Island and Shawn McMullen (asisst), Brady Tubman, and Ethan Betcher each added two goals apiece. Jack Creighton had a goal and two assists and Justin Dodge picked up an assist. Bucs goalie Kasey Heath made 11 saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.