APTOPIX France Cycling Tour de France

Canada’s Hugo Houle points skyward and dedicates his victory in Tuesday’s 16th stage to his brother Pierrick who was killed by a drunk driver almost 10 years ago.

 AP PHOTO

FOIX, France (AP) — Canadian cyclist Hugo Houle claimed an emotional first-ever grand tour stage victory on Tuesday, while Jonas Vingegaard stayed in the overall lead of the Tour de France after a tough 16th stage as the race hit the Pyrenees.

Follow me on Twitter @Bill_Haufe. Email me at bhaufe@stardem.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.