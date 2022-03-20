PITTSBURGH (AP) — Taze Moore scored 21 points, Jamal Shead added 18 and Houston, a Final Four team last season, advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament with a 68-53 win Sunday over Illinois, ousted in the opening weekend for the second straight year.
The fifth-seeded Cougars (31-5), who lost their two best players to season-ending injuries, are headed home to Texas for the next round, which will be in San Antonio, about a three-hour drive from Houston.
Kyler Edwards added 15 points for Houston, a team often overlooked but making major noise again this March.
With Houston’s fans chanting “Sweet 16, Sweet 16” in the final seconds, Edwards dropped one last 3-pointer and seconds later lifted Moore, another of Houston’s transfers, off the floor.
For Illinois, it’s another year of deep disappointment. The fourth-seeded Fighting Illini (23-10) were determined to go farther after being bumped by Loyola Chicago last year, but couldn’t get past the second round again.
All-American center Kofi Cockburn did his part, scoring 19 in 38 minutes to lead Illinois. The big man spurned the NBA last year for a shot at some tournament redemption, only to come up short in what was likely his last college game.
Down by 12 in the first half, Illinois battled back and was within 56-49 after Alfonso Plummer’s four-point play.
But after Shead hit a floater, Houston’s Fabian White Jr. made the play of the game by racing into the backcourt and swatting the ball before it went out of bounds with his left hand to Moore for a layup.
It’s been that kind of season for the Cougars, who lost Marcus Sasser and Tramon Mark — two mainstays from last year’s semifinal team — but are one of 16 teams still alive for a national title,
Both teams were tight in the early going, and the intense pressure seemed to squeeze the rims a little tighter, too.
Unlike Friday’s game, when Houston started six of seven on 3-pointers to startle UAB, the Cougars were off the mark — in some cases, way off. Illinois was even worse, starting 1 of 9 on 3s.
The bigger issue, though, was the Illini couldn’t figure out how to get the ball inside to Cockburn, who had two and three Houston players swarming on him whenever he got a touch. On one of the rare occasions the 7-footer got it cleanly, Josh Carlton grabbed his arms and was called for a Flagrant 1 foul.
Houston opened a 12-point lead, and Illinois was reeling.
That’s when coach Brad Underwood turned to freshman reserve Luke Goode, who came off the bench and made a pair of 3-pointers.
Trent Frazier’s nailed a 3 at the horn to pull the Illini within 30-26 at half.
WOMEN
Creighton 64, Iowa 62
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Lauren Jensen scored 19 points against her former team, including the go-ahead 3 with 12.9 seconds left that lifted No. 10 Creighton over Caitlyn Clark and second-seeded Iowa 64-62 Sunday in the second round of the women’s NCAA Tournament.
Iowa (24-8), which shared the Big Ten regular-season title and won the conference tournament, had two chances to tie the game in the closing three seconds. Monika Czinano missed a layup with three seconds left, then Kate Martin missed a putback as the buzzer sounded.
Jensen, who played at Iowa last season as a freshman before transferring, had nine of her points in the fourth quarter.
“I just wanted to go in and play my game and didn’t know what to expect with a sold out crowd,” she said. “Play my game and play with my teammates and hopefully come out with the win, which we did.”
She had a layup with 1:26 left to cut Iowa’s lead to 62-60, then her 3-pointer gave the Bluejays a lead.
“I was just trying to find an open shot honestly,” Jensen said. “I was just going to come off and see what happened and we ended up getting a 3.”
After Clark missed a layup Emma Ronziek made the second of two free throws for the final margin.
Payton Brotzki added 13 points for the Bluejays (22-9), who advance to their first-ever Sweet 16. They were the seventh double-digit seed to win in the women’s NCAA Tournament so far, matching the record set in 1998.
“This is for everyone who has played at Creighton and put on a uniform in the past,” coach Jim Flanery said. “So happy for everyone who has been here. It means a lot. we have so much respect for Iowa and their program. The familiarity led to a lower scoring game then i anticipated. To make a sweet 16 is really special.”
Monika Czinano led Iowa with 27 points. Caitlin Clark, who came into the game as the nation’s leading scorer at 27.4 points per game, finished with 15. Clark had a rough game, shooting just 4-for-19 from the field, including missing all eight shots in the second half.
Creighton led by as much as 12 points in the first half before a six-point Iowa run in the final two minutes cut the Bluejays’ lead to 38-32 at halftime. The Hawkeyes struggled offensively outside of Clark and Czinano, who had Iowa’s first 26 points of the game.
SELLOUT CROWD
Both sessions were sellouts, with an attendance of 14,382. The Iowa site had the best attendance of the 16 sites for the first round. Arizona was second with 9,573.
BIG PICTURE
Creighton: Coach Jim Flanery said on Sunday playing in this game in front of a national television audience would be a chance to showcase his program, and the Bluejays took advantage of the spotlight to reach the regional semifinals.
Iowa: The Hawkeyes had the homecourt advantage, but struggled to get a lead against Creighton until late.
. The program had made back-to-back appearances in the second weekend of the tournament.
