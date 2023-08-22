CENTREVILLE — Tuesday, Aug. 8, the English 4-H Horse Show took place with unusually cool temperatures for a summer day. The temps began in the low 70s with a good breeze. Actually, the entire QA Fair week turned out to be quite comfortable, compared to many past years when the fair took place during the hottest temps of the summer.
English Show Judge was Lynn Marie Newton of Cottondale, Florida, arranged by past QA Fair 4-H standout equestrian Megan Wise Borga, who has arranged for the successful show judges for the horse shows at fair for many years.
The horse barn had 43 horses this year, with a heavy presence of senior 4-H equestrians, 23 seniors out of the 43 present at the barn.
Pony Express leader Shannon Potter Dill commented, “I can’t remember every having this many senior 4-H equestrians at the horse barn during fair.”
Dill grew-up in the 4-H program in her youth, before going off to college and returning as 4-H educator in Talbot County for many years. Now her own children are competing in the 4-H equestrian program.
The following are the complete results from the English 4-H and Open 8 & Under show;
Model Pony
1. “Paris” shown by Julia Haynes
2. “Janey” shown by Audrina Wallace
3. “Peppy” shown by Gianna Clow
4. “Moose Tracks” shown by Chase Redding
5. “Gracie” shown by Lily Hutchison
Model Mare
1. “Pik Up Line” shown by Addison Eader
2. “Just Cuz” shown by Morgan Dodge
3. “So Hot Im Awesome” shown by Evelyn Orrison
4. “So Lazy Im Awesome shown by Kaitlyn Smith
5. “Purely Addicting” shown by June Winterstein
6. “Lady Freedom” shown by Rylie Lowe
Model Gelding
1. “Paolo” shown by Reagan Rippel
2. “CertaintobeInvited” shown by Morgan Dodge
3. “Star” shown by Payton Dill
4. “Petey” shown by Evelyn Walton
5. “Awesome Cuz Im Mamas” shown by Caitlyn Turner
6. “Rocking to the Top” shown by Ashlyn Christopher
Model Grand Champion Model Horse — “Paolo” shown by Reagan Rippel
Reserve Champion Model Horse — “Pik Up Line” shown by Addison Eader
Jr. Fitting & Showmanship
1. Gianna Clow
2. Audrina Wallace
3. Gracie Nearhoff
4. Lily Hutchison
5. Raegan Rippel
Intermediate Fitting & Showmanship
1. Evelyn Walton
2. Brinley Leech
3. Evelyn Orrison
4. Payton Dill
5. Chase Redding
6. Elizabeth Fehrenbacher
Sr. Fitting & Showmanship
1. Kaitlyn Smith
2. Morgan Dodge
3. June Winterstein
4. Ashlyn Christopher
5. Addiison Eader
6. Allison Dill
Overall English F & S Grand Champion — Morgan Dodge
Reserve English F & S Champion — Evelyn Walton
Open Under 8 Showmanship
1. Levi Marx
Open Under 8 Leadline
1. Levi Marx
2. Adalynn Bonsall
Open Under 8 Walk
1. Levi Marx
Open Under 8 Walk/Trot
1. Levi Marx
Under 8 Champion — Levi Marx
Reserve Champion — Adalynn Bonsall
Jr. English Equitation
1. Reagan Rippel
2. McKenzie Lloyd
3. Lily Hutchison
4. Audrina Wallace
5. Gianna Clow
Jr. English Pleasure
1. McKenzie Lloyd
2. Reagan Rippel
3. Audrina Wallace
4. Lily Hutchison
5. Gianna Clow
Jr. English Command
1. Lily Hutchison
2. Audrina Wallace
3. McKenzie Lloyd
4. Raegan Rippel
5. Gianna Clow
Jr. Flat Grand Champion — McKenzie Lloyd
Reserve Champion — Reagan Rippel
Int. English Equitation
1. Brinley Leech
2. Evelyn Orrison
3. Evelyn Walton
4. Elizabeth Fehrenbacher
5. Payton Dill
6. Chase Redding
Int. English Pleasure
1. Brinley Leech
2. Evelyn Orrison
3. Evelyn Walter
4. Chase Redding
5. Elizabeth Fehrenbacher
6. Payton Dill
Int. English Command
1. Evelyn Walton
2. Evelyn Orrison
3. Elizabeth Fehrenbacher
4. Brinley Leech
5. Layla Jones
6. Payton Dill
Int. English Flat Grand Champion — Brinley Leech
Reserve Champion — Evelyn Orrison
Sr. English Equitation
1. Morgan Dodge
2. Addison Eader
3. Julia Haynes
4. Alyssa Jastram
5. Olivia Billets
6. June Winterstein
Sr. English Pleasure
1. Addison Eader
2. Ashlyn Christopher
3. Julia Haynes
4. Kaitlyn Smith
5. Alyssa Jastram
6. Alexia Grossman
Sr. English Command
1. Morgan Dodge
2. Kaitlyn Smith
3. Julia Haynes
4. Caitlyn Turner
5. June Winterstein
6. Rylie Lowe
Sr. Flat Grand Champion — Morgan Dodge
Reserve Champion — Julia Haynes
Jr. Equitation Over Fences 18”
1. Audrina Wallace
2. McKenzie Lloyd
3. Lily Hutchison
Int. Equitation Over Fences 18”
1. Elizabeth Fehrenbacher
2. Marissa Reuwer
3. Brinley Leech
4. Layla Jones
5. Evelyn Orrison
6. Evelyn Walton
Sr. Equitation Over Fences 18”
1. Kendall Reuwer
2. Rylie Lowe
3. Morgan Dodge
4. Julia Haynes
5. Ania Haynes
6. Olivia Billets
Jr. Handy Hunter — Ponies 18”
1. Lily Hutchison
2. Audrina Wallace
3. McKenzie Lloyd
Int. Hand Hunter — Ponies 2’
1. Layla Jones
Int. Handy Hunter — Horses 2’3”
1. Marissa Reuwer
2. Elizabeth Fehrenbacher
Sr. Handy Hunter — Ponies 2’
1. Kendal Reuwer
2. Rylie Lowe
3. Lacey Dauses
Sr. Handy Hunter — Horses 2’3”
1. Julia Haynes
2. Morgan Dodge
3. Caroline Kimball
4. Alexia Grossman
5. Ania Haynes
Jr. Hunter Hack-Ponies 18”
1. McKenzie Lloyd
2. Lily Hutchison
Jr. Hunter Hack-Horses 2’
1. Audrina Wallace
Int. Hunter Hack-Ponies 2’
1. Layla Jones
Int. Hunter Hack-Horses 2’3”
1. Elizabeth Fehrenbacher
2. Marissa Reuwer
Sr. Hunter Hack-Ponies 2’
1. Kendall Reuwer
Sr. Hunter Hack-Horses 2’3”
1. Morgan Dodge
2. Alexia Grossman
3. Julia Haynes
4. Ania Haynes
5. Caroline Kimball
6. Rylie Lowe
Jr. Over Fences Grand Champion — Audrina Wallace
Jr. Reserve Champion — McKenzie Lloyd
Int. Over Fences Grand Champion — Elizabeth Fehrenbacher
Int. Reserve Champion — Marissa Reuwer
Sr. Over Fences Grand Champion — Morgan Dodge
Sr. Reserve Champion — Julia Haynes
