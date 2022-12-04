BALTIMORE (AP) — Tyler Huntley capped a 91-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run with 28 seconds remaining, and the Baltimore Ravens overcame Lamar Jackson’s injury to edge the Denver Broncos 10-9 on Sunday.
Jackson left after the first quarter with an injured knee, and the Broncos mostly shut down Baltimore after that. But on their final possession, the Ravens drove 16 plays, aided by a couple big Denver penalties. Huntley converted on fourth-and-2 from the Denver 18 with a short run, then Kenyan Drake caught a 13-yard pass.
Huntley scored on the next play for the Ravens (8-4).
Russell Wilson led the Broncos (3-9) back into Baltimore territory, but Brandon McManus came up short on a 63-yard field goal as time expired.
Baltimore wasn’t moving the ball much when Jackson was in, and although Huntley completed his first six passes, the Ravens didn’t reach the end zone until the very end. That one big drive was enough to keep them atop the AFC North.
The Broncos were flagged for unnecessary roughness and pass interference during the winning drive. Denver’s offense couldn’t shake out of its season-long funk, and three field goals by McManus weren’t enough. The Broncos have lost four straight, scoring only 45 points in that span.
Jackson left after being sacked by Jonathon Cooper on the last play of the first quarter. The 2019 NFL MVP didn’t seem as though he was in too much distress when he exited the sideline tent and walked to the tunnel, but he didn’t come back in the game.
Huntley went 27 of 32 for 187 yards with an interception.
McManus made a 52-yard kick on the game’s first possession, but Huntley led Baltimore to a field goal on his first full drive. McManus connected from 41 near the end of the half and 50 in the third quarter.
The Ravens finally had another promising drive going in the fourth, but that ended when they ran a reverse pass on second down at the Denver 29. James Proche II threw deep into heavy coverage, and the pass was intercepted in routine fashion by Justin Simmons.
INJURIES
Baltimore LB Patrick Queen was carted off in the fourth quarter with a thigh injury. ... Ravens LB Kristian Welch was evaluated for a concussion. ... Patrick Mekari injured his foot, forcing the Ravens to go further down the depth chart at LT with Ronnie Stanley (ankle) inactive. ... Denver WR Courtland Sutton injured a hamstring, but WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle) returned after missing the previous two games.
UP NEXT
Broncos: Host Kansas City next Sunday.
Ravens: Play at Pittsburgh.
Browns 27, Texans 14
HOUSTON (AP) — Deshaun Watson struggled in a sloppy performance in his first game in 700 days but a punt return for a touchdown by Donovan Peoples-Jones and two defensive TDs were plenty enough to give Cleveland a win over Houston.
In the same stadium where he played his previous game, a rusty Watson threw for 131 yards with an interception in his debut for the Browns (5-7) against his former team in his return after serving an 11-game NFL suspension for sexual misconduct allegations.
Plenty of fans attended the game wearing Watson’s No. 4 jersey from both the Texans (1-10-1) and the Browns, but there were also detractors with loud boos raining down on him every time he touched the ball.
The Browns trailed 5-0 early but a 76-yard punt return by Peoples-Jones put them on top in the second quarter and Denzel Ward’s 4-yard fumble return for a score pushed the lead to 14-5 early in the third quarter.
Cleveland didn’t score on offense until a 43-yard field goal made it 17-8 with about 10 minutes remaining. The Browns added a second defensive score when Tony Fields intercepted Kyle Allen and returned it 16 yards on the next play.
Allen had a terrible day in his second start since Davis Mills was benched. He threw for 201 yards with a fumble that was returned for a touchdown and two interceptions, the second of which was returned for a score, as Houston’s skid stretched seven games.
It was Watson’s first start since Jan. 3, 2021, when he threw for 365 yards and three touchdowns for Houston in a 41-38 loss to Tennessee. Soon after that, he became unhappy with the direction of the team and requested a trade. Then, two dozen women accused him of sexual harassment or assault during massage therapy sessions.
Steelers 19, Falcons 16
ATLANTA (AP) — Kenny Pickett tossed a 17-yard touchdown pass to Connor Heyward, Matthew Wright kicked four field goals as Pittsburgh made it two wins in a row for the first time this season, holding off Atlanta.
Coming off a Monday night victory at Indianapolis, the Steelers (5-7) finally put together a winning streak in what has been a tough rebuilding year in Pittsburgh.
Meanwhile, Atlanta (5-8) squandered an opportunity near the goal line for the second week in a row.
After having a deflected pass picked off in the end zone at Washington, which preserved the Commanders’ 19-13 victory, the Falcons had first-and goal from the Steelers 10 with another chance to pull out a victory with a touchdown.
But a clear holding penalty on Parker Hesse wiped out Cordarrelle Patterson’s apparent TD run around left end, and the Falcons wound up settling for Younghoe Koo’s third field goal of the day from 28 yards with 5:27 remaining.
The Steelers ran off all but the final 42 seconds before Pressley Harvin pinned a punt at the Falcons’ 2-yard line. In desperation mode with no timeouts remaining, Marcus Mariota’s pass was picked off by Minkah Fitzpatrick to seal the victory and send a hefty contingent of towel-waving Steelers fans into a wild celebration that made Mercedes-Benz Stadium look like Pittsburgh South.
Pickett’s touchdown pass to Heyward came midway through the second quarter, set up by a 57-yard completion to Pat Freiermiuth.
Wright connected from 46, 46, 48 and 38 yards. The Steelers took a 19-6 lead into the final minute of the third quarter before the Falcons finally reached the end zone.
Tight end MyCole Pruitt, who has taken on a bigger role in the passing game with Kyle Pitts out for the season, hauled in a 7-yard touchdown pass from Mariota to cap an eight-play, 75-yard drive that made it 19-13.
The Falcons got the ball back and drove down the field again, converting on fourth-and-1 before Anthony Firkser hauled in a 15-yard pass to make it first-and-goal at the 10.
But Hesse’s penalty sent the Falcons to another loss.
Lions 40, Jaguars 14
DETROIT (AP) — Jamaal Williams ran for his 14th touchdown to help Detroit get off to a strong start and it did not slow down in a rout of Jacksonville.
The Lions (5-7) scored on all five of their drives in the first half to take a 17-point lead, and their first three possessions of the second half to pull away.
The Jaguars (4-8) had a scare on the last play of the second quarter when quarterback Trevor Lawrence was sacked and grabbed his left knee, but their defense made his return moot.
Lawrence, coming off the best performance of his two-year career, was taken out in the fourth quarter with his team trailing by 26 points. He finished 17 of 31 for 179 yards with a touchdown.
Detroit’s Jared Goff, meanwhile, had one of his best games of the season by completing 31 of 41 passes for 340 yards and two touchdowns.
Amon-Ra St. Brown had 11 receptions for 114 yards and two touchdowns while Williams and D’Andre Swift combined for 97 yards rushing and two scores for the Lions.
DUBIOUS DISTINCTION
Jacksonville lost a 20th consecutive game to an NFC team, extending its NFL cross conference-record losing streak. The Jaguars have not won an NFC game since beating the New York Giants 20-15 in the 2018 season opener.
DETROIT DEBUT
Lions rookie receiver Jameson Williams played for the first time since he played in college football’s championship game for Alabama and injured his left knee. Williams, drafted No. 12 overall, drew a roar from the crowd when he jogged on the field for Detroit’s second snap and again late in the first half.
Goff threw a pass to him late in the third quarter that fell incomplete and the crowd wanted more, chanting, “We want Ja-mo!” in the fourth.
