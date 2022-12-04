Broncos Ravens Football

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) leaves the injury tent and heads toward the locker room during Sunday’s first half against Denver.

 AP PHOTO

BALTIMORE (AP) — Tyler Huntley capped a 91-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run with 28 seconds remaining, and the Baltimore Ravens overcame Lamar Jackson’s injury to edge the Denver Broncos 10-9 on Sunday.


