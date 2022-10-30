Steelers Eagles Football

Philadelphia wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) celebrates his third touchdown reception with quarterback Jalen Hurts during Sunday’s first half against Pittsburgh.

 AP PHOTO

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts threw three touchdown passes to A.J Brown in the first half and finished with 285 yards and four TDs overall as the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles raced past the Pittsburgh Steelers 35-13 on Sunday.

