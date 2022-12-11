EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Jalen Hurts threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as the NFL-best Philadelphia Eagles punched their ticket to the playoffs with a 48-22 victory over the fading New York Giants on Sunday.
Hurts improved his MVP credentials by throwing for 217 yards and hitting DaVonta Smith on a 41-yard fourth-down TD strike and A.J. Brown on a 33-yarder as the Eagles (12-1) scored on their first three possessions. The third-year quarterback also ran for 77 yards, highlighted by a 10-yard TD scamper late in the third quarter.
Miles Sanders ran for 144 yards and scored on runs of 3 and 40 yards as the Eagles handed the Giants their worst loss under first-year coach Brian Daboll. Jake Elliott kicked two field goals for Philadelphia, which secured its second straight postseason appearance and fifth in six seasons.
The Eagles finished with seven sacks, including three by Brandon Graham.
Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor threw touchdown passes for for the Giants (7-5-1). They have one win in their last six games (1-4-1) and their hopes of their first playoff berth since 2016 are slipping with four games remaining.
The Eagles, who have the league’s second-ranked defense and third-ranked offense, dominated from the start. They sacked Jones twice on the opening series and Hurts then took over, driving them 84 and 91 yards for touchdowns.
The Giants’ third possession had a comical conclusion. Jamie Gillen lost the ball as he went to punt. The ball bounced and he kicked it 15 yards to the Eagles 42. It was an illegal kick and the Giants were penalized 10 yards with a loss of down. Hurts hit a wide-open Brown for a 21-0 lead on the next play.
Hurts, Sanders and Brown each have scored 10 touchdowns for the Eagles, who have scored at least 30 points in each of the last three weeks.
INJURIES
Eagles: The win was costly. S Reed Blankenship (knee), backup LB Kyron Johnson (shoulder) and P Arryn Siposs (ankle) all left the game. T Lane Johnson left late with an abdominal injury.
Giants: Top DL Leonard Williams missed the game with a neck injury. He was doubtful coming in. TE Daniel Bellinger (ribs) and LB Micah McFadden (ankle/neck) left the game.
UP NEXT
Eagles: At Chicago next Sunday.
Giants: At Washington next Sunday night.
Cowboys 27, Texans 23
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ezekiel Elliott scored the go-ahead touchdown with 41 seconds remaining, and Dallas avoided a major upset, defeating hapless Houston.
Houston (1-11-1) appeared in position to end a seven-game losing streak after Dak Prescott’s interception inside the Dallas 10 with 5:37 to go and the Texans leading by three.
The Cowboys (10-3) stiffened against a makeshift Texans offense, stuffing backup quarterback Jeff Driskel on a fourth-down run to give Prescott another shot starting just outside his own goal line.
The star quarterback delivered the second time, starting with a 21-yard completion to Dalton Schultz from the 2 on first down. Another 18-yarder to Schultz put Dallas at the Houston 4.
After Michael Gallup’s attempted TD catch was barely broken up, Elliott scored on third down from the 2 to cap the 98-yard, 11-play drive.
Tony Pollard scored twice for Dallas, which was a 16 1/2-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The Cowboys stayed two games behind NFL-leading Philadelphia in the NFC East.
After going back to Davis Mills as the starter following a two-game benching, the Texans threw in a wrinkle with Driskel offering a hybrid wildcat/throwing role that included his first TD pass since 2020. Kyle Allen, the replacement for Mills the previous two games, was inactive.
Prescott directed the rally after throwing nine interception in his first eight games of a season for the first time. The first of his two in this game helped the Texans to a rare halftime lead, 20-17.
KaVontae Turpin muffed a punt after the Cowboys opened the game by breezing down the field to a 7-0 lead on Pollard’s first touchdown before forcing a three-and-out.
Taking over at the Dallas 24-yard line, the Texans showed the first wrinkle in the offense by bringing out Driskel. He ran once and threw once to start a sequence that ended with rookie Dameon Pierce’s 1-yard scoring run.
Driskel’s TD pass — a 28-yarder on the run for Amari Rodgers’ first career score — came after Prescott’s first interception and put the Texans up 17-14 late in the first half.
Houston stuffed Elliott on fourth-and-goal from the 1 with Dallas in position to retake the lead after Pierce’s fumble in the third quarter.
Pierce’s 24-yard run helped set up Ka’imi Fairbairn’s third field goal, a 54-yarder for a 23-17 lead. Brett Maher’s 53-yard kick early in the fourth got Dallas back within three.
Lions 34, Vikings 23
DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw for 330 yards and three touchdowns, leading surging Detroit over NFC North-leading Minnesota.
The Vikings (10-3) needed a win or tie to clinch the division title. Kirk Cousins threw for 425 yards, inluding a franchise-record 223 to Justin Jefferson on 11 catches. But Dalvin Cook ran for just 23 yards on 15 carries, and Minnesota couldn’t stop Goff.
Detroit (6-7) has won five of six, its best stretch since its last postseason appearance in 2016.
The Lions invested a lot to give Goff deep-play threats this season, signing DJ Chark in free agency and trading up to draft Jameson Williams 12th overall. The moves finally paid off against Minnesota.
Goff started the scoring with a 41-yard touchdown pass to Williams, whose first NFL reception was his first catch since injurying his left knee 11 months ago playing for Alabama in the NCAA national championship game.
He threw a 48-yard, tiebreaking touchdown to Chark, who signed a $10 million, one-year deal after an injury-shortened season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Chark finished with a season-high six catches and 94 yards.
Goff, who completed 27 of 39 passes, gave Detroit a two-touchdown lead in the third quarter with a 5-yard pass to Josh Reynolds after coach Dan Campbell called a fake punt from his 26.
On another trick play, Goff converted third-and-7 from the Minnesota 41 with a 9-yard pass to offensive tackle Penei Sewell, who was an eligible receiver sent in motion, to set up Michael Badgley’s field goal with 17 seconds left.
On the opening possession, Cook was stopped on a fourth-and-1 near midfield in a preview of what was to come. He also fumbled at the Detroit 6 late in the first half.
Cousins was 30-of-40 passing with touchdowns to K.J. Osborn and Adam Thielen.
Jags 36, Titans 22
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence threw for a career-high 368 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for a score and Jacksonville routed Tennessee for its first victory in Music City since 2013.
The Jaguars (5-8) snapped a five-game skid against their oldest division rival with just their second victory in this series in 11 games. Doug Pederson also became the first Jacksonville coach to win in Nashville since Gus Bradley on Nov. 10, 2013.
Jacksonville had four sacks and turned four turnovers into 20 points — three for 17 points in the first half. The Jaguars scored 29 straight points in winning two of their past three.
Jaguars tight end Evan Engram caught 11 passes for a career-high 162 yards receiving and also had two TD receptions.
The Titans (7-6) lost their third straight to match their longest skid since coach Mike Vrabel’s opening season in 2018.
Their rally was too little and too late. Ryan Tannehill threw a TD pass to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and converting a 2-point conversion pass to Chig Okonkwo that he pinned with one hand against his face mask with 7:15 to pull within 36-22.
The Titans turned it over on downs with 1:59 left, allowing the Jaguars to run out the clock.
This loss follows Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk firing general manager Jon Robinson over roster issues and injuries that had Tennessee playing 77 players after setting an NFL record with 91 different players last season. The Titans were without three defensive starters for this game.
Tennessee lost despite Derrick Henry shaking off some frustration by running for more yards in the first quarter than he had in any of the Titans’ past four games. Henry had 96 yards, including a 50-yarder, in the first quarter. He had 119 yards by halftime only to finish with 121.
The Titans led 7-0 when Jaguars linebacker Travon Walker, the No. 1 pick overall, sacked Tannehill and stripped him of the ball on Tennessee’s second possession. Dawuane Smoot recovered, and Lawrence found Engram for a 12-yard TD pass tying it at 7.
Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard, who hurt a shoulder on the opening drive, picked off Tannehill’s pass intended for Westbrook-Ikhine with the Titans receiver blocking and not looking for the ball. That set up the first of Riley Patterson’s three field goals.
Jacksonville linebacker Shaquille Quarterman hit Henry at the end of a 16-yard catch-and-run, popping the ball right into teammate Josh Allen’s hands at the Jacksonville 22.
Lawrence capped a 78-yard drive by hitting Zay Jones on a 20-yard TD pass, and the receiver got his toes in at the right edge of the end zone that went through Titans rookie cornerback Roger McCreary’s hands with 11 seconds left in the first half giving Jacksonville its first lead of the game.
The Jaguars put the game away with a dominating third quarter. They held the ball for more than 10 minutes and outgained Tennessee 146 to minus-8. Lawrence ran for a 1-yard TD and later hit Engram with a 21-yard TD pass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.