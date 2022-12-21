EASTON — It started in the family basement, lifting weights with older brothers Ryan and James.
Kevin O’Connor admitted back then he never gave much thought to playing college football. Then in the summer heading into his junior year he received a direct message from a University of Virginia coach.
“My mind was blown,” O’Connor said of that initial recruiting contact. “And then I was like, ‘I guess I’m playing college football.’”
Other messages followed.
Then he found Duke University.
“Everything is there that I really wanted,” O’Connor said. “The culture’s there. The coaching is there. The academics are there. I just put it together.”
Wednesday afternoon, Easton High’s prized senior put his signature on his national letter of intent to play football for the Blue Devils before a small gathering of teammates, coaches and family in the school’s media center.
“I was thinking about the journey and the commitment, where this is going to lead me in life,” O’Connor said in regard to what he was thinking on the eve of national signing day. “This really hasn’t troubled me much. I just know this is part of the process. This is just one day in the grand scheme of things.”
O’Connor — who played quarterback and inside linebacker for an Easton team that went 7-3 this past season — is hoping to be a part of the Blue Devils’ defensive scheme as early as next season, a hope Warrior head coach Matt Griffith thinks could become a reality.
“Kevin has an unbelievable work ethic, and I can say that about a lot of kids,” Griffith said. “But his desire to play and his athletic ability and his IQ on the field I think is going to give him an advantage. Unfortunately, Duke’s recruiting all kids like him. But as an outside linebacker, edge-rush guy, I think he has an opportunity to play early in his career, which I think excites him for that opportunity.”
That speed and on-field smarts made the 6-foot-4, 220-pound senior one of the Bayside Conference’s most disruptive forces on the defensive side of the past three seasons. This year, O’Connor earned his third straight first-team all-Bayside honor as he totaled 38 solo tackles, 18 assists, 12 tackles for loss, and three sacks.
“He’s long and fast,” Griffith said. “If we had our druthers I rather have him coming off the edge for us all last year. But he made our team better by playing in the middle of the field so they couldn’t run away from him and do those things.
“I think once he gets into college, having guys like him everywhere else, he’s going to have an advantage going up against some of the bigger offensive tackles because of his size and how strong he is and how fast he is,” Griffith added. “He can cover somebody out of the backfield or a tight end. He’ll be able to do things that helps Duke be able to do more with their defense in total. He’s a special person.”
O’Connor proved special on the offensive side of the ball this season as well, passing for 1,869 yards and 18 touchdowns, and rushing for 936 yards and 16 touchdowns.
And though playing quarterback and linebacker has been fun, James and Ann O’Connor’s third oldest son is happy for the chance to focus on one side of the ball.
“I’m definitely going to miss it, because that was an experience I’m never going to get again … most likely,” O’Connor said of playing QB and defense. “I’m more comfortable on the defensive side. I’m excited that I get to put all my effort into one part of the field.”
Duke, which also signed Stephen Decatur standout linebacker Luke Mergott on Wednesday, was 8-4 this season (5-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) and is set to play Central Florida on Dec. 28 in the Military Bowl in Annapolis. North Caroline High graduate Ja’Mion Franklin, who hosted O’Connor on his official visit to Duke, has played defensive tackle for the Blue Devils the past two years.
“I realized the opportunities that I could get and the experiences I could get,” O’Connor said of his decision. “And I’m all on board now. I can’t wait.”
