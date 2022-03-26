Queen Anne’s County High graduated a healthy chunk of talent — including 2021 All North Bayside co-player of the year Tristyn Stewart and ace Cameron Whiteford — from a softball team that went 14-0 last season on the way to winning its first state championship.
Cambridge-South Dorchester graduated record-setting pitcher and co-player of the year Maddie Pleasants. Easton said farewell to ace Kate Chapple and the better part of its starting lineup. And Colonel Richardson, the last North team to play for a Bayside Conference championship, also said goodbye to a number of key pieces.
Those four variables are part of what makes trying to zero in on a clear-cut North Bayside favorite so difficult this year.
“It seems like everybody has lost a good part of their strength,” Easton head coach Jen Powell said.
“I don’t know who could win it,” chimed Colonel Richardson head coach Brett Ireland. “I think it could be really tight. I know if you don’t come to play you could get an L real quick.”
But wait, there’s more
North Caroline ended Queen Anne’s 15-game winning streak on Friday. St. Michaels has scored 59 runs in just three games.
And then there’s North Dorchester, which has won its first two games this season, and appears to have the stuff to challenge for its first division title since 1985.
“I feel strong going in,” Eagles head coach Carol Hubbard said. “I feel like we have a pretty well rounded team this year. I have high expectations.”
A strong showing against the South Bayside to start the season perhaps further boosted optimism amongst North coaches, who could be bracing for another tightly contested hunt for the division crown.
Here’s a look at this year’s teams:
* * *
Cambridge-SD
Head Coach: Kareem Otey.
Who’s Where: Gretchen Richardson (Jr., P); M’Kya Molock (So., 1B); Kiley Tyson (So., 2B); Enazajah Young (Fr., SS/OF); Kady Willey (Sr., 3B); Amelia Schuyler (So., C); Laila Insley (Fr., SS/OF); Emma Robinson (Fr., OF).
Outlook: Pleasants, who set practically every school career and single season pitching record — and that was without the canceled 2020 season or 2021’s shortened slate — graduated and is now pitching at Marist College in New York.
Otey isn’t expecting Richardson to be overpowering, but thinks her arm and a solid supporting cast can make the Vikings competitive.
“Gretchen is going to throw strikes,” Otey said. “Our defense is going to have to field.”
A first-team all-North Bayside pick a year ago, Willey returns at third after batting .381 with eight hits, seven runs and four RBIs. Molock provides another solid bat to build the offense around.
“I’m hoping for some more stolen bases this year now that we do have some speed in our younger class,” Otey said.
Colonel Richardson
Head Coach: Brett Ireland.
Who’s Where: Eileen Johnson (So., 1B/P); Ava Carels (Sr., 1B/P); Kylie Rhinehardt (Fr., 1B/C); Ally Taylor (Jr., 2B); Cheyenne Cayer (Jr., SS); Tyla Dickerson (So., 3B); Olivia Christopher (Jr., C); Caroline Newcomb (Sr., CF); Kara Staehli (So., LF); Kendall Sann (So., RF); Clarissa Peugh (So., OF); Montana Davis (Fr., OF);
Outlook: Colonel was blanked by Mardela in its season opener, so Ireland knows his lineup needs to start improving if it wants in on the North race.
“Right now we’re trying to get better with the sticks,” Ireland said. “We know we need to hit to win and hopefully those results will start to show here shortly in some games. We want to be playing our best ball come May so hopefully we’ll peak at the right time.”
Among those leading the offense will be Taylor, the first-team all-North Bayside second baseman from last year, who batted .370 with three RBIs and 10 runs scored. Ireland will also count on Taylor, who made just one error last season, to anchor the infield that backs Johnson and Carels.
“We need to make sure in our pitching department that we throw strikes,” Ireland said. “We need to be able to locate, and change speeds. Both pitchers are capable of doing that. And we need to make sure we play solid defensively behind them.”
Easton
Head Coach: Jen Powell.
Who’s Where: Sam Mason (Jr., 1B); Brooklynn Blades (Jr., 2B); Shanya Roberts (Sr., SS); Olivia Orrell (Fr., 3B); Laillah James (Fr., OF); Mayah Wilkens (So., OF); Tara Wazniak (Sr., OF); Isabelle Ludwig (So., OF); Maddie Baillif (Sr., P).
Outlook: The Warriors graduated the bulk of last season’s starting cast. And though this group doesn’t come in with a lot of varsity experience, Powell has already seen improvement. After a rough first scrimmage against Northern-Calvert, Easton looked better against Mardela, then won its opener against Wicomico last week.
“Most of these kids have never played together,” Powell said. “Some are just getting to know each other. They looked more like a team after Mardela and not just random people thrown out on the field. They’re growing together and starting to become teammates and learn each other. I don’t know where we’ll end up but every single day I leave practice and I’m like, ‘All right, we did something better today.’”
Baillif, who batted .407 and earned first team all-North honors as a flex player, takes over the pitching duties.
Kent County
Head Coach: Michelle Phillips.
Who’s Where: Kendall Langenfelder (Sr., 1B); Kendall Ford (Sr., 2B); Kacie Hammer (Sr., SS); Caitlyn Price (Jr., 3B); Paige Miller (Fr., C); Kate Cannon (Fr., LF); Bianca Potts (Sr., CF); Alexis Sullivan (Sr., RF); Sydney Usilton (Sr., P); Jaeda Hoxter (So., IF); Sara Bitter (Sr., IF); Morgan Kendall (Fr., OF).
Outlook: An all-North honorable mention pick, Price returns at third base to lead a group Phillips has high hopes for.
“As long as they can cut down on errors and make contact with the ball I think they’re going to be very, very competitive,” said Phillips, who noted she’d have a better gauge of her team had it played its preseason scrimmage.
Kent Island
Head Coach: Jeremy Black.
Who’s Where: Erin Bowen (Jr., 1B); Danielle Kosowsky (Sr., 2B); Taylor Applefeld (Sr., SS); Ava Blum (So., 3B); Alison Corbin (Jr., C); Liz McConnell (So., LF); Rilyn Heyliger (Jr., CF); Hayven Applefeld (Fr., RF); Emma Fleshman (Fr., P); Maddie Eskew (So., OF); Alice Davis (Sr., UTIL.) Avery Eaton (Fr., UTIL.); ;
Outlook: A varsity assistant last year, Black succeeds Justin Lewis as head coach, and knows his team well.
“I’ve had the good fortune of either coaching with or against 95 percent of the players that are on the team,” said Black, whose coached travel ball for over 10 years. “So I have tons of experience with them.
“We’re young,” added Black, who starts two freshmen and three sophomores. “But I think we’re going to be solid.”
Fleshman was the winning pitcher in the Bucs’ 7-5 season-opening victory against Parkside, where the upperclassmen led the hitting attack.
“The upper class have stepped up hitting and they’ve kind of set the tone for the younger players,” Black said.
North Caroline
Head Coach: Mike Penn
Who’s Where: Bailey Werner (Sr., 1B); Anna Hutchison (So., 2B/P); A. Christianson (Fr., 2B); Taylor Dawkins (Jr., SS/P); Hatteras Ghrist (Fr., SS); Maddie Porter (Fr., 3B); Mattison Lewis (Jr., 3B/C); Gracie Calloway (So., C); Emma Beals (Jr., LF/P); Emma Danslar (Jr., LF); Lillian Williams (Jr., CF); Elizabeth Knott (Fr., RF); Alexis Millard (Jr., RF); Morgan Rogers (Sr., P); Aleah Thomason (So., IF); Kattie Tribbett (So., DH/P).
Outlook: Penn said he’d get an idea how his team was going to rate after opening the season against Stephen Decatur — one of the favorites in the South — and Queen Anne’s. The Bulldogs were blanked by the Seahawks, then rebounded to defeat the defending state champions on Friday.
“Overall I think we’re just a more sound, solid team than we were last year,” Penn said. “We should be able to hit pretty good. We’ve got four pretty good pitchers that we can bring out just about anytime so we should have pretty decent pitching. They just have to put it all together”
North Dorchester
Head Coach: Carol Hubbard
Who’s Where: Curstin Carpenter (Sr., 1B); Maddie Nagel (So., 2B/3B/RHP); Kinley Elliott (Sr., P); Anna Hopkins (Jr., SS); Emilee Cohee (So., 3B/P); Maggie Hubbard (So., C); Chayla Creighton (So., LF); Mackenzie Lewis (So., CF); Rilynn Blake (Jr., RF); Brooke Outten (Fr., OF/2B); Bailie Dickinson (Jr., OF.2B).
Outlook: Nagel, Cohee, Hubbard and Creighton won a Little League state title together and have played travel together. Lewis earned first-team all-North honors a year ago while batting close to .400. And Elliott could be among the tougher pitchers in the North. That combination has Coach Hubbard eager this season.
“This is the first time probably ever since I’ve been coaching high school that I’ve had three solid pitchers,” said Hubbard, who in addition to Elliott will throw Cohee and Nagel. “In softball, if you’ve got solid pitching you’re halfway there.
“I have options on the mound and I feel all around defensively we’re pretty solid,” Hubbard continued. “We don’t really have a weak spot. We have good speed on the bases. I feel we’re a pretty well rounded team this year and I have high expectations.”
Queen Anne’s
Head Coach: Aaron Stewart
Who’s Where: Morgan Gottleib (So., 1B/P); Cheyanne Jester (Jr., 2B); Riley Jordan (Sr., SS); Autumn Huber (So., 3B); Samantha Richtol (Jr., C); Emily Gunther (Sr., P); Abby Dennis (So., LF/P); Caroline Taylor (So., CF); Samantha Wilhoit (Sr., RF).
Outlook: The father of 2021 co-player of the year Tristyn Stewart, Aaron Stewart takes the coaching reins after head coach Kim Betts and assistant Shana Corder stepped down following last season. Though he has never been a high school coach, Aaron Stewart coached the Virginia Legends travel team from 2004 -13, then moved to the Lake Shore Lightning in Pasadena.
In addition to the graduation of Tristyn and Whiteford (now pitching at Rhode Island), Queen Anne’s graduated first-team all-North picks Bre Athey at shortstop, catcher Kamryn Brandt, and outfielder Belle Fields. But Coach Stewart thinks the Lions can challenge for a second state crown.
“I think we’re going to play for one to be honest with you,” said Stewart, who coached some of his players in travel. “We should be pretty strong in the Bayside.
Gunther teams with Gottleib and Dennis to form what Stewart hopes will be a strong combination on the mound.
“I think our biggest challenge will be composure in the (pitching) circle,” Stewart said.
St. Michaels
Head Coach: David Fisher.
Who’s Where: Lola Browning (Fr., 1B); Myla Ramey (So., 2B); Olivia Windsor (Sr., SS/P); Madi White (So., 3B); Stevie Shaak (Sr., C); Brooke Reilly (So., RF); Katie Jenkins (So., CF); Katie Roe (So., LF); Haley Sadler (Sr., P).
Outlook: The Saints have come out of the gates pounding the opposition, and got their stiffest challenge of the young season during Friday’s 8-4 victory over Sussex Tech (Delaware).
“We kind of knew the top of our lineup was good contact hitters,” Fisher said. “But the back half of our lineup has been a surprise. They’ve come a long way in three weeks.”
A second-team all-North pick a year ago, Sadler, who is headed to Virginia Wesleyan, gives St. Michaels one of the most seasoned hurlers in the Bayside. Shaak, Ramey and Jenkins were honorable-mention selections last year, and figure to provide punch at the plate.
Perhaps Fisher’s biggest concern early is how quickly his defense develops.
“I don’t care if they hit it. We have to figure out what to do with it after they hit it,” said Fisher, whose team scrimmaged Decatur and North Dorchester. “We’re going to face teams that can hit.”
* * *
North Caroline 5
Queen Anne’s 4
RIDGELY — Taylor Dawkins homered and scored three times Friday, as the Bulldogs stopped the Lions’ 15-game winning streak.
Dawkins also pitched a complete game, yielding just one earned run and striking out two. Emma Dansker had a hit and two RBIs for North Caroline (1-1), and Emma Beales and Bailey Werner each had a hit.
St. Michaels 8
Sussex Tech 4
ST. MICHAELS — Stevie Shaak walloped a three-run homer, and Haley Sadler and Madi White each doubled as the Saints improved to 3-0.
Sadler (3-0) picked up the win, allowing eight hits and three earned runs in a complete-game effort. Sadler struck out nine and walked four. Five other St. Michaels players had hits.
Boys’ Lacrosse
Salesianum 19, Easton 3
WILMINGTON, Del. — Ethan Keenan had two goals and Hudson Royer had one as the Warriors lost their season opener.
Harry Stein made nine saves for Easton and Abe Ramirez three.
