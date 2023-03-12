College Sports Coaching After Roe

When the daughters of Rutgers women’s gymnastics coach Umme Salim-Beasley were making their list of potential college destinations, they crossed off states where abortions were sharply restricted.

The conversation Cecile Landi never imagined she’d feel compelled to have with the gymnasts she coaches came abruptly last summer, shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.


