Finn Walsh’s initial focus this outdoor track and field season was the 3,200 meters.
But then Kent Island High head coach Justin Holland started talking options with his senior standout.
“He wasn’t even going to run the mile or the eight at sectionals or regionals,” Holland said. “He was just going to focus on the two mile. I think at the first meet I told him, ‘Well, let’s pick a (school) record to break. So he went for the mile (1,600 meters) record and broke that. And with that time (4:17), nobody in the state’s been near that. From then on he’s been interested in it. But he’s always wanted that two-mile and I told him it’s possible he could win them both.”
After breaking Casey Lyons’ school mark in the 1,600, Walsh broke Brandon Nichols’ record in the 3,200 meters, when he clocked a time of 9 minutes, 24 seconds.
Holland then brought up the 800 meters.
“That was just a side-note,” Holland said. “I’ve had more time to spend with him and have talked to him more this year (because of Kent Island’s small numbers). We’ve been talking strategy. That’s when I started saying,’ ‘You could win all three. You’re tough enough, strong enough, and your definitely talented enough.’ I said, ‘You just got to be smart. You don’t go for records. You go for championships.’”
Walsh ran down three championships Tuesday at the Class 2A East Region meet at Kent Island High’s Andy Schipul Stadium, winning the boys’ 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter titles while qualifying for this Saturday’s 2A state meet at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex in Landover.
“He looks great,” Holland said of Walsh, the school’s Valedictorian who is headed to the University of Pittsburgh. “Physically he’s excellent. His mindset is the way it should be. I think he’s definitely peaking at the right time.
“The sole plan was just to win all three, and that was it,” Holland continued of Tuesday’s regional meet. “No records. No nothing. He was just going to win. And he knew the eight would probably be the closest being the last one.”
Walsh won the 1,600 in 4 minutes, 42.19 seconds, well ahead of North Harford’s James Ortt, who ran a second-place 4:50.26. He then ran away from the field in the 3,200, crossing the finish line in 9:52.45 — 1:04 ahead of second-place Alex Xavier of Fallston. Walsh capped his day with the 800, where he won in 2:02.71, his closest margin of victory, as Harford Tech’s Tyler Marrow placed second in 2:07.28.
Holland knows winning all three will be difficult. Historically the state meets are held over two days, with the 3,200 being run on Day 1, and the 1,600 and 800 on the second day. This year, each state meet will be held on one day, with the Class 2A championship starting at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Joining Walsh at states will be Alex Ransone (53.39) and Isayah Stewart (53.47), who finished 1-2 in the 400 meters, and the 4x800 relay of Austin Holland, Stewart, Brady Mederis and Trey Donnelly, which placed second in 8:55.24.
Walsh could have company in the win column, as Sarah van Ornum put together an impressive showing at regionals, winning the girls’ 1,600 (5:36.27) and 3,200 (12:06.19). The sophomore missed qualifying for the 800, finishing third.
“She is blossoming into quite the runner,” Holland said of van Ornum. “I think her confidence level is much much higher. She ran indoor last year (2019-20) and I had to basically convince her to run the two mile. This year she’s literally showed up and was ready to start taking on all comers. She’s a little shaky running the mile and the two-mile at the same meet, but I think we’ve convince Finn and Sarah that can be done.”
The 2020 2A state indoor champion in the 55 hurdles, North Caroline senior Samantha Cash will bid for her first state outdoor title Saturday after winning the 300 intermediate hurdles (50.26) and high jump (5-0) at regionals. Teammate Makayla Scharf, the regional runner-up in the girls’ shot put (35-8), also competes, along with the boys’ 4x400 relay of Kyle Hofmann, Sam Mengel, Gus Clark, John Sullivan, which placed second with a 4:03.74.
Runner-up in the girls’ 200 (27.48) and triple jump (33-½), Jurnee Brooks-Wilson leads a small Queen Anne’s contingent. Joining her will be David Hoxie, second in the boys’ high jump (5-8), and Joel Hoxie, runner-up in the long jump (18-6½).
Harford Tech won the boys’ team title with 101 points, two points ahead of runner-up Wicomico. Kent Island was third, Queen Annes’ fifth, North Caroline eighth.
North Harford finished first in the girls’ competition, totaling 129 points, well ahead of second-place North Caroline (82). Kent Island was seventh, Queen Anne’s eighth.
* * *
The smallest team Dr. Lois Narr has ever had gave her the biggest surprise of her coaching career Monday, when Cambridge-South Dorchester’s girls — all four of them — won the 1A East Region title at Bohemia Manor High with 82 points, five ahead of second-place Havre de Grace. North Dorchester was sixth, Colonel Richardson 10th.
“We are stunned,” Narr said. “We were surprised and excited for the girls because they are dedicated and talented.”
The 1A state meet begins Friday at 10 a.m. at the P.G. Sports & Learning Complex.
Cambridge-SD’s Sa’Mara Spriggs won the girls’ 100 hurdles (18.03) and the triple jump (31-2), while Makayla Dockins swept the throws, winning the shot with a 27-11½ and the discus with a 74-5. The Vikings also got title-winning efforts from Alexus Spriggs, who won the 400 in 1:02.74, and Luci Thomas, first in the 3,200 (16:13.26). Alexus Spriggs also qualified for states in the triple jump, finishing second at 29-4.
Also qualifying for states was Colonel Richardson’s 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams (Emma Carmean, Ivy Kuszmaul, Andrea Trick, Joselyn Roop), which placed second in both events, and North Dorchester’s Karen Mejia, second in the discus (73-2).
Cambridge-SD’s John Condon had a strong showing, winning the boys’ 800 (2:07.24), edging Washington’s Paul James (2:07.29) at the finish line. Condon also qualified for Friday’s state meet with runner-up performances in the 1,600 (4:44.97), 3,200 (10:44.24) and pole vault (9-6).
Joining Condon on the boys’ side will be Jaden Jones, who was second in the 100 (11.24).
Colonel Richardson’s Elijah Palmer won the boys’ long jump (20-8½) and triple jump (42-11).
Snow Hill won the 1A team boys’ title with 125 points. Cambridge-SD was fifth, while Colonel finished tied for seventh with Havre de Grace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.