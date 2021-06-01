EASTON — It’s had a zone defense for years.
It showed it some during Friday’s victory over North Caroline.
But on Tuesday, Easton High’s boys’ lacrosse team went exclusively with that zone defense and it paid dividends, as the Warriors closed their regular season with a 7-6 victory over Queen Anne’s County for their third win in four games.
“Defense kept us in it; played us into a win,” Easton junior midfielder Tyler Currie said.
“It worked pretty well last week so we decided to stick with it,” Warrior head coach Dennis Keenan said of his zone. “Coach (Brad) Niesz does a great job up at Queen Anne’s. They’ve got some really good players, so we thought that was the best way to slow them down.”
Queen Anne’s (3-3) hurt Easton (6-3) from the outside in their May 13 contest — a 9-7 Warriors victory — so Keenan decided to go zone from the outset.
But the Lions scored the only goal of the first quarter, when Joe Hershey veered in, stopped, jumped and dumped a shot over Easton goalie Lukas Nilsen with 2 minutes, 22 seconds remaining. Queen Anne’s bumped that lead to 2-0 early in the second quarter as Peyton Gestole set up Gavin Crawford’s score 16 seconds into an extra-man opportunity.
But the Warriors scored seven of the next nine goals, the first two coming 45 seconds apart as Zach Bramble buried a sidewinder before Currie fed Aidan Filion for the equalizer with 1:39 left before halftime.
Easton took a lead it never relinquished 3 minutes into the third quarter, when Hudson Royer dished inside to Bramble for an easy strike. Warrior junior defenseman Joe Szymanski then collected a loose ball, sprinted down the middle of the field, and seeing no open teammates, snapped a shot over Queen Anne’s goalie Zach Curry (11 saves) for a 4-2 lead.
“I got the clear and didn’t see anyone come after me,” Szymanski said. “I was looking to pass it, but I didn’t see anyone, so I just let it rip.”
Queen Anne’s adjusted to Easton’s defensive scheme and patiently worked the ball around until Gavin Crawford found Gestole inside for a goal on another EMO that trimmed the deficit to 4-3 with 7:07 left in the third.
But Easton showed it too could play with composure in settled situations. Nate Butler fed Ethan Keenan for a goal and a 5-3 lead with 5:45 to go in the third, and Filion set up Currie’s goal with 1:50 remaining in the third for a 6-3 advantage.
“Third quarter unforced turnovers,” Niesz said of his team. “Passing, catching. It was just a fundamentally unsound third quarter. Got the ball in the offensive zone and it didn’t matter if it was passing, it didn’t matter if it was catching, we weren’t connecting. That said, this game versus them was much better than our first game.”
The Lions closed within 6-4 with 14 seconds left in the third quarter, as Hershey dished to Liam Orrison for a goal.
Ethan Keenan restored Easton’s three-goal cushion 2:20 into the fourth quarter, when he converted a Currie pass for a 7-4 lead.
Queen Anne’s continued sticking around though. Carson Crawford collected a loose ball after a Nilsen save and deposited it into the net with just over 9 minutes to play. Gestole then found Rowan Maltby inside for a goal to pull the Lions within 7-6 with 7:02 remaining.
The Lions had opportunities to tie but either missed passing connections, shot wide, or were foiled by Nilsen, who made 18 saves, including at least three from his knees and a point-blank stop on Maltby with 1:02 left.
“This was our toughest win,” Nilsen said. “They have a really good offense. Last time we played them they were shooting from outside. This time they slowed it down and got it inside.
“James O’Connor had a great game,” Nilsen said of his defenseman. “He he was playing right on the crease, sliding from x to back in. He was really probably one of the best players today I think.”
Niesz also praised his goalie, Curry, who a Queen Anne’s assistant said was the reason why Easton didn’t score 60 goals.
“Our goalie is phenomenal,” Niesz said.
SOFTBALL
Queen Anne’s 5
St. Michaels 0
CENTREVILLE — Cameron Whiteford capped her regular season by striking out a career-high 17 and going 3 for 3 with home run, as the Lions blanked the Saints.
Tristyn Stewart went 3 for 4 for Queen Anne’s (9-0) and Ryleigh Jordan went 2 for 3.
