Royals Orioles Baseball

Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander leaps to take away a potential extra-base hit from Kansas City’s Maikel Garcia during Saturday’s first inning.

 AP PHOTO

BALTIMORE (AP) — Cole Irvin earned his first victory with Baltimore, Gunnar Henderson and Adam Frazier homered and the Orioles stretched the Kansas City Royals’ losing streak to five with a 6-1 victory on Saturday.


Follow me on Twitter @Bill_Haufe. Email me at bhaufe@stardem.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.