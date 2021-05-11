EASTON — Saints Peter and Paul High head baseball coach Tony Sala wasn’t going to mess with a good thing.
And Kyle Jackson has been a good thing against Jemicy this season. A very good thing.
A 6-foot-6 junior left-hander who threw a one-hitter against the Vikings during the regular season, Jackson crafted another one-hitter and struck out 11 Tuesday afternoon at the Talbot County Community Center, as the Sabres rolled to a 13-0 victory over Jemicy in five innings in a Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association C Conference quarterfinal.
Sts. Peter & Paul (8-6) advances to Thursday’s semifinal round, where it will meet defending C Conference champion Concordia.
“Kyle was on all day,” Sala said. “He walked the first kid (in the first inning) and after that he was in total control. He threw less than 60 pitches for five innings.”
Jemicy’s Azariah Bozzell walked to lead off the game. Jackson struck out Oliver Smulyan and Alex Kim. Bozzell, who stole second and third during those two at-bats, then attempted to steal home, but was tagged out by catcher Shawn Reinoehl.
That would be the closest the Vikings (4-9) got to scoring the whole game, as Jackson retired the next eight batters he faced before losing his no-hit bid with two outs in the fourth inning, when Alex Kim lined a clean single inside the left-field line.
“I came in feeling comfortable because in the past they haven’t been able to hit on me,” said Jackson, who also earned a save in the second regular-season meeting with the Vikings. “I wasn’t underestimating them, but I knew who I was playing against.
“Curveball was probably my strongest pitch today,” added Jackson, who walked only two. “I had them chasing it in the dirt, and a two-seamer cutting across the plate on lefties.”
Jemicy got two runners on the fifth when Jackson issued a leadoff walk to Matthew McDermott then hit Niko Bennett with a pitch with two outs. He sealed the shutout though by striking out Gabe Chamar to end the game.
The Sabres increased Jackson’s comfort level with a four-run first inning, then blew the game open with an eight-run second inning.
Colby Jacobs (2 for 4) reached on a one-out, infield single to start Sts. Peter & Paul’s first-inning rally. Reinoehl (3 for 4, three RBIs, three runs) ripped a single that took a big hop over Bozzell’s head in center field, allowing Jacobs to score. Nate Haschen (3 for 3, two RBIs, two runs) singled to left, plating Reinoehl. Two batters later, Jenns Denton walked. Haschen eventually scored on a wild pitch before Jackson, who went 3 for 3 with four RBIs, singled to score Denton for a 4-0 lead.
The Sabres sent 12 men to the plate in the second, wracking up six hits, including a two-run single by Reinoehl, a two-run single by Jackson, and a two-run double by Finns O’Neil.
“It all came together,” Sala said of his team’s 14-hit attack. “We’ve been waiting all year for all of our kids to get the ball in play, make contact. And when you get it in play things will happen. This is probably the best hitting we’ve had all year and it came at the right time.”
Jackson knocked in his fourth run with a two-out single in the third. Ryan McHale also had a hit for the Sabres.
SOFTBALL
Q. Anne’s 18, N. Caroline 0
RIDGELY — Belle Fields went 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles and Cameron Whiteford hurled a one-hitter, striking out seven, as the Lions rolled in five innings.
Samantha Wilhoit, Emily Gunther, Whiteford (double) and Bre Athey each went 2 for 3 for Queen Anne’s (2-0), and Tristyn Stewart was 2 for 4 with a double.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
K. Island 17, N. Caroline 3
RIDGELY — Jamie Smith had six goals and one assist and Nate Kratovil dished six assists to pace the Buccaneers.
Jack Mulligan had two goals for Kent Island (2-0), who got one goal apiece from Shawn McMullen, Josh Raines, Ethan Betcher, John Boomer, Jack Creighton (two assists), Evan Wackowski, Justin Dodge and Mike Ruffenach (assist). Matthew Burnside had two assists and Tyler Moss and Jake Gordinier each had one assist.
Kasey Heath shutout the Bulldogs in the first half, notching four saves, and Cole Wynot had five saves in the second half.
Easton 12, Kent County 1
EASTON — Ethan Keenan had four goals and an assist and Nate Butler scored twice and set up a goal to lead the Warriors (1-1).
Easton also got goals from Jack Gearhart (assist), Aidan Filion (assist), Zac Bramble, L.J. Murray, Tierney Smith (assist) and Will Abell. Dionte Hynson had one assist.
Goalie Will Dahlen made four saves and Lukas Nilsen stopped two shots for Easton.
