Their case of nerves was justified.
After all, their opponent, Catoctin, was playing in its 16th state softball championship game, and three times had walked away as champs.
North Dorchester … well, the Eagles had never, ever gotten this far.
And there was the bus ride to the University of Maryland’s softball complex in College Park — the longest drive of the season — which offered anxiety a chance to percolate a bit more on this last Saturday in May.
“I feel on the bus we weren’t really nervous yet until we pulled into the park and then we saw what we were actually about to have to do,” North Dorchester center fielder Mackenzie Lewis said. “And that’s when the nerves really started settling in. Like, ‘OK, this is real. We’re actually about to do this.’”
Then came a 15-minute warm-up.
Catoctin was first and looked good.
North Dorchester was second and did not.
“We looked like the Bad News Bears,” third baseman Maddie Nagel said. “It was terrible. You would have thought we’d never touched a softball before if you saw that.”
Even the head coach, the seemingly forever easy-going, quick-with-a-smile Carol Hubbard, was a bit uneasy.
“It was rough on their part,” Hubbard said. “It was rough on my part. I wasn’t hitting balls well. You got 200-some people standing around watching you warm up. They (Catoctin) had a very clean warm-up. And ours was rough to say the least.”
Warm-ups complete, umpires and coaches conferenced at home plate. Hubbard then huddled her flock for the season’s last pre-game talk.
“I just told them ‘Warm-up was rough, but it’s done,’” Hubbard said. “’It’s over. It’s behind us.’ These girls have been playing ball well more than half of their lives literally. They know how to field. They know how to hit. I said, ‘Go out there and do what you know how to do and have fun.’”
Oh, and these Eagles proved something else this season — they know how to win.
Emilee Cohee hit a sixth-inning double that scored Anna Hopkins with the game’s only run, then got a game-ending groundout to escape a seventh-inning jam that capped a complete-game three-hitter and earned North Dorchester a 1-0 victory in the Class 1A state championship.
“I think we cried more than the other team did,” said Cohee, who struck out 12 and finished the season 13-1.
Four days later in a school conference room, Coach Hubbard, her daughter and starting catcher Maggie Hubbard, along with fellow junior standouts Lewis, Cohee and Nagel struggled with the idea there was nothing more to add to a school-record 22-2 record.
“It doesn’t feel over,” Lewis said. “Like, I can’t believe it’s over.”
“Like, did it actually happen?” Nagel chimed.
“I want to keep playing. When’s nationals?” asked Cohee, drawing laughs from around the room.
“So, for the first time in three months, we don’t have practice,” Lewis noted. “We don’t have to throw balls or hit balls. It’s like, well, what do we do now?”
How about reflect?
“It may have been before our first regular-season game,” Coach Hubbard said when asked when she thought these Eagles could contend for a state title. “My assistant, Coach Wade (Hopkins), told the girls, ‘It’s great to win. But your goal as a high school player should be to play as many games as you can. That should be the goal.’”
The Eagles seemed determined to take that concept to another level, winning their first 16 games — eight by shutout.
They were 7-0 after a 12-10 slugfest victory over Kent Island. They outscored their next five opponents by a combined 75-1, improving to 12-0. They proved they could win the close ones, edging Queen Anne’s, 1-0, on April 24. One day later, they beat Taylor Dawkins and North Caroline, 5-3, to virtually clinch their first North Bayside title in 38 years while adding fuel to their state-title aspirations.
“I think it was when we beat North Caroline,” Maggie Hubbard said. “That pretty much clinched our North Bayside title, and we had gotten to see Taylor Dawkins. She was probably the best pitcher that we saw for the regular season. When you know you can stay level with a team like that you know you can go far.”
A rout of Kent County was followed by 2-1 victory over Class 1A rival Colonel Richardson that pushed North Dorchester’s record to 16-0.
“I would say after we beat Colonel twice,” Lewis said of when her state-title hopes were bumped up a rung. “Colonel and North Caroline were probably our two biggest rivals of the season. After we beat both of those teams we thought we had a pretty good chance of beating anybody else.”
But on May 4, Mardela beat North Dorchester 4-3. The Eagles rebounded with a 5-0 victory against Woodbridge of Delaware the next day. Four days later, North Dorchester lost again to Mardela, this time 4-2 in the Bayside Conference championship.
“Everybody kind of wanted to go undefeated,” Maggie Hubbard said. “And Baysides was a tough loss. But everybody was able to come back from it. We weren’t really that fazed.”
The Eagles certainly did act deflated.
“I think it made us get fired up more because we were like, ‘Oh, we’ve lost to them twice now,’” Lewis said of Mardela. “We’re not going to lose to them again if we ever see them again. We’re going to get ’em this time.”
Coach Hubbard shared her players’ sentiment.
“Both of those game we played well, we hung with ’em,” Carol Hubbard said. “It was one- and two-run ballgames against good pitchers. I think it kind of put a little bit of a fire in them. When you’ve gotten knocked down it kind of makes you want to fight back.”
North Dorchester opened its postseason with a 13-0 victory over Kent County in the 1A East Region I semifinals. Jewels Vroman’s RBI single in the bottom of the sixth proved the difference in a 5-4 victory over Colonel Richardson in the 1A East Region I championship, advancing the Eagles to the state quarterfinals.
Nagel and Vroman teamed to throw a no-hitter in an 11-0 quarterfinal win over CMIT North.
Four days later, North Dorchester was off to Severna Park to face Patterson Mill in a semifinal.
“Everybody at the school came out to wish us good luck at the semifinals,” Cohee said. “If I had a dollar for everytime I heard ‘good luck’ before the game I would be a millionaire. So I’d really be embarrassed if we lost. I just felt like we had to win it.”
The Eagles were three outs away from winning it when the Huskies rallied for two runs in the top of the seventh inning, forging a 4-4 tie.
But Hopkins reached on an infield single to lead off the bottom of the seventh and stole second. After Cohee was walked intentionally, Lewis beat out a bunt, loading the bases. Maggie Hubbard then bounced a single through the left side of the infield, scoring Hopkins with the winning run for a 5-4 victory and a spot in Saturday’s championship against Catoctin (20-2), which defeated Mardela in the other semifinal.
“Of course we were happy to just have made it there because we’d already made school history going past regionals,” Lewis said. “We were like, ‘OK, we’ve done more than we’ve ever dreamed we could have this season.’ So of course we’d be happy just make it here. But we also really just wanted to win. That would be even better.”
After the first few innings against Catoctin ace Taylor Smith, Eagle nerves were better.
“I think we knew going in if we played well it was going to be a pitchers’ duel,” Carol Hubbard said. “We knew that they had a good pitcher. We knew that we had a good pitcher. And as long as we backed her up and did (our) jobs then we had every chance to win.”
Through three innings the game was scoreless.
“I feel like maybe after the second or third inning, I was like, ‘We’re hanging with them,’” Cohee said. “This is a good ballgame. We’re not like …. doomed.’”
It remained scoreless after five complete.
“I really didn’t expect it to be scoreless for five innings,” Nagel said. “I expected them to put at least one or two runs up on the board. At that moment, I felt like we might have a better chance.”
So did Eagle second baseman Chayla Creighton.
“So top of the sixth, we had held them,” Carol Hubbard said. “We were getting ready to go up in the bottom of the sixth and one of the kids on the team said, ‘Man, we’re going to go into extra innings aren’t we?’ And Chayla Creighton said, ‘No, we’re not. We’re winning it this inning.’ And sure enough that was the inning we scored.”
Hopkins singled up the middle to lead off the Eagle sixth. Cohee showed bunt, pulled back, but took a strike. She then fouled off a bunt attempt to go down 0-2, but worked the count to 2-2. Cohee then drove Smith’s next delivery into right center. Hopkins, who was already breaking for second on a hit-and-run, blazed around the bases and scored for a 1-0 lead.
“I was already going to second, but once I saw it was hit to the outfield I was automatically thinking I was scoring no matter what,” said Hopkins, who didn’t even look at her father (Wade Hopkins) coaching third base. “I heard him saying, ‘Go, go, go,’ but my head was down and I knew I was going to score.
“I think because I was stealing it felt like I was going faster because I had already gotten a good head-start,” Hopkins said. “If I hadn’t been stealing I don’t think I would have scored.”
With Cohee on second, the Eagles had a chance to pad their lead. Lewis struck out. That brought up Maggie Hubbard, who thought North Dorchester had enough to win without an insurance run.
“I didn’t care about getting security,” Maggie admitted.
Her mother did.
“The coach would have liked some security,” Carol Hubbard said smiling and peering down the table at her daughter. “Maggie popped out. She ran it out and as she’s coming around first base and the girl catches it she looks at me and said, ‘All we got to do is hold ‘em, Mom.’”
Nagel, who had made contact all game, was suddenly battling her nerves again as she made the final out of the inning.
“When I went up to bat my hands were shaking,” Nagel said smiling. “My anxiety was like, ‘Oh, my God. Oh, my God.’ So I didn’t even care.”
Cohee retired the first two batters she faced in the top of the seventh. But then Catoctin put the tying and go-ahead runs on second and first. Knowing there was as potential force out at third, shortstop Hopkins gave Nagel at third a head’s-up before the next batter stepped to the plate.
“I told Maddie at third, if I get a ground ball be ready at third because I was throwing it to her as soon as I got it because I didn’t want to risk throwing it all the way to first base across the field,” Hopkins said. “I’d rather take the easy out.”
Catoctin’s final batter hit a hard shot that Hopkins fielded before making the throw to Nagel
“I was just hoping to squeeze it and not drop because if I had dropped it I would have quit softball,” Nagel said.
Nagel squeezed the final out before getting caught in the middle of the Eagles’ triumphant scrum on the third-base line.
“It’s just so unreal,” said Hopkins, a senior who plans to continue playing at Salisbury University. “It really felt like a dream come true. Going into the state championship game it already didn’t feel realistic. It’s really undescribable. I just never thought that our school would ever make it that far.”
