TORONTO — Jack Flaherty pitched six innings to win his Baltimore debut, Ryan Mountcastle and Austin Hays each had four hits and the American League-leading Orioles beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-1 on Thursday.
Mountcastle went 4 for 4 and scored twice and Hays was 4 for 5 with two RBIs as Baltimore took three of four from Toronto. The Orioles are 8-2 against the Blue Jays this season.
“Still a long way to go, but love the way we’re playing,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said.
Baltimore extended its lead in the AL East to two games over idle Tampa Bay.
Toronto is 8-23 against the AL East and 52-27 against all other opponents.
Over the four-game series, Mountcastle went 11 for 13 with three walks, four doubles and six RBIs. He also scored five runs.
“I’m going to put a massive Rogers Centre banner in his locker just to remind him what it feels like to hit here,” Hyde joked. “It’s the best I’ve ever seen him swing the bat, honestly, for a four-game set.”
Acquired from St. Louis on Tuesday, Flaherty (8-6) allowed one run and four hits. He walked two and struck out eight.
“It was fun,” Flaherty said. “New energy, new everything. Sometimes that can be a little tricky but (catcher Adley Rutschman) was awesome back there.”
Left-hander Danny Coulombe, and right-handers Yennier Cano and Mike Baumann each worked one inning.
Flaherty got a win against the Blue Jays for the second time this season. With the Cardinals, Flaherty overcame a career-worst seven walks to pitch five shutout innings and beat Toronto on April 1.
“I was definitely a different pitcher today than I was then,” Flaherty said. “I was able to do a lot more things.”
On Thursday, Toronto’s Whit Merrifield led off the bottom of the first with a single and Brandon Belt walked, but Flaherty retired the next 15 batters in order.
“That was amazing,” Mountcaste said. “He looked really good and had all his stuff working.”
Kevin Kiermaier singled to begin the sixth and was ruled safe at second on Merrifield’s infield single after the Blue Jays challenged umpire Mike Muchlinski’s force out call.
One out later, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit an RBI single. George Springer walked to load the bases, but Flaherty ended his outing by striking out Matt Chapman and getting Alejandro Kirk to fly out.
“Huge punch-out on Chapman there,” Hyde said.
Rutschman and Hays each hit RBI singles off right-hander Kevin Gausman in the second but left fielder Daulton Varsho threw Hays out at home plate to end the inning.
Gausman (8-6) allowed three runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out six, boosting his AL-leading total to 177.
“They’re in first place and so they’re playing pretty free,” Gausman said of his former team. “I just think they have a good approach.”
TRAINER’S ROOMOrioles: LHP Keegan Akin (back) pitched one scoreless inning in a rehab appearance at Triple-A Norfolk Thursday. RHP Mychal Givens (shoulder) followed with two scoreless innings for the Tides.
Blue Jays: Toronto put RHP Trevor Richards on the 15-day IL because of neck inflammation and recalled RHP Bowden Francis from Triple-A Buffalo. ... RHP Chad Green (Tommy John surgery) allowed one hit and struck out two over 1 2/3 innings in a rehab appearance at Triple-A on Wednesday night. Green is expected to pitch for the Bisons again Saturday.
TOUCHING MOMENTMountcastle said some Blue Jays players were ribbing him about his hot series.
“Whenever they get to first they would try to touch my jersey and rub it off on them,” he said.
FAMILIAR FACEFlaherty faced former Cardinals teammate Paul DeJong twice, striking him out in the second and retiring him on a fly ball in the fifth.
“I definitely laughed when I saw him come up the first time,” Flaherty said. “It was good to get him.”
Both Flaherty and DeJong were traded away from St. Louis on Tuesday after spending their entire careers with the Cardinals.
SAY HELLOAfter a whirlwind couple of days following his trade, Flaherty said he looked forward to relaxing and getting to know his new teammates.
“I told them in there, ‘I can start to actually talk to you guys and learn your guys’ names,’” Flaherty said. “The last two days have been kind of go, go, go. Now I can start to take a deep breath.”
UP NEXTOrioles: RHP Dean Kremer (10-4, 4.55 ERA) starts Friday as Baltimore returns home for an interleague series against the New York Mets. LHP David Peterson (3-7, 5.92) starts for New York.
Blue Jays: RHP Alek Manoah (2-8, 5.87 ERA) starts Friday as Toronto begins a three-game series in Boston. Canadian LHP James Paxton (6-2, 3.34) starts for the Red Sox, who are 7-0 against Toronto.
Rangers 5, White Sox 3ARLINGTON, Texas — Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer settled down after a shaky start to win his debut for AL West-leading Texas, striking out nine over six innings and getting help from his new teammates as they beat the White Sox.
Four of Chicago’s first five batters reached base in a three-run first inning when Scherzer (10-4) threw 37 pitches. The White Sox then had three singles in the second, though Scherzer benefitted from a double-play grounder and an inning-ending strikeout to prevent any more runs.
Scherzer, acquired from the New York Mets in a trade over the weekend and signed through next season, allowed seven singles and walked two. The right-hander retired 13 of the last 14 batters he faced, with seven of his strikeouts coming in that span. A week after his 39th birthday, he threw 70 of 105 pitches for strikes, with 21 of those swing-and-miss strikes.
Mitch Garver led off the Rangers’ fourth against Touki Toussaint (1-4) with a homer that tied it at 3. Three batters later, Marcus Semien homered for the second game in a row to put Texas ahead to stay.
Will Smith worked the ninth for his 19th save in 21 chances.
Phillies 4, Marlins 2MIAMI — Michael Lorenzen threw a season-high eight innings of two-run ball in his Phillies debut as Philadelphia beat Miami.
Acquired from the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday, Lorenzen (6-7) scattered six hits and struck out five.
J.T. Realmuto homered off Johnny Cueto (0-3) and singled after a bruised right hand forced the Phillies’ star catcher to miss the last two games. Bryce Harper had two hits for Philadelphia, which won three in the four-game series against its NL East and wild-card rivals.
Seranthony Dominguez relieved Lorenzen and pitched the ninth for his second save.
Miami’s Luis Arraez singled in four at-bats and his major league-leading batting average dropped to .377. Bryan De La Cruz’ hit a solo homer in the seventh for the Marlins.
Royals 9, Mets 2KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Brady Singer tossed eight innings of three-hit ball, Bobby Witt Jr. and Drew Waters hit homers, and the suddenly hot Kansas City Royals blew out the free-falling New York Mets to wrap up their second straight series sweep.
The last-place Royals had won just four of their first 33 series this season, but squeaked out three wins over Minnesota before taking three from the Mets, a club they had never swept in franchise history.
Singer (7-8) allowed singles in the second, fourth and fifth and didn’t walk a batter while cruising through the New York lineup. He did not allow a run while striking out four and throwing exactly 100 pitches.
Carlos Carrasco (3-6) allowed all six runs on eight hits and a walk over six innings. Francisco Lindor provided the Mets’ only offense with a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth.
Giants 1, D’Backs 0SAN FRANCISCO — LaMonte Wade Jr. homered and six San Francisco pitchers combined for the shutout in a win over Arizona.
Tristan Beck (3-0) allowed two hits and struck out three in four innings, following opener Scott Alexander. Sean Manaea, Luke Jackson, Taylor Rogers and Camilo Doval handled the final four innings as San Francisco finished its longest homestand of the season 7-2.
Brandon Pfaadt retired the first nine batters he faced before Wade led off the fourth inning with his 11th homer of the season. Pfaadt (0-5) allowed just two hits while striking out seven and walking one in seven innings as the D-backs lost for the 11th time in 14 games.
Arizona was 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position, leaving seven runners on base.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.