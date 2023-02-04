APTOPIX Purdue Indiana Basketball

Purdue’s Mason Gillis (0) puts up a shot against Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) during Saturday’s second half.

 AP PHOTO

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 25 points and Jalen Hood-Schifino delivered the clinching basket on a dunk with 2 seconds left as No. 21 Indiana beat No. 1 Purdue 79-74 on Saturday.


