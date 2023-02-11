Last year’s Class 1A East indoor track and field championship wasn’t decided until the final event — the 4x400-meter relay.
Cambridge-South Dorchester’s High’s boys’ team didn’t wait that long Wednesday.
Sophomore William Jackson won the pole vault and high jump titles, and was part of the first-place 4x200 relay, as the Vikings won their second consecutive 1A East indoor title at the Worcester County Recreation Center in Snow Hill.
Jackson hit personal records in both the pole vault (11 feet) and high jump (5-10), and teamed with Tekai Drummond, Teshar Drummond and Tori Willis to win the 4x200 relay in 1:38.73. And though he did not make the state cut, Jackson set another PR (6.95) with his fifth-place in the 55-meter sprint which was good for another five points.
The Vikings, who won their first regional title last year by one point when they won the 4x400 relay and Snow Hill finished third, totaled 111 points — 19 ahead of runner-up Snow Hill.
Cambridge-SD also had John Condon a year ago, the senior standout who won three region titles to help fuel the Vikings’ first region indoor title in the six-year history of the program.
And while Condon graduated, the bulk of Cambridge-SD’s speedy returning cast did not.
Jay’Den Smith took runner-up honors in the 55 hurdles with a PR of 8.40, the high jump (5-6), and teamed with the Drummonds and Willis to take second in the 4x400 relay (3:46.47). In addition to running legs on the 4x200 and 4x400 relays, Willis clocked PRs in the 55 meters (third-place 6.80) and 55 hurdles (third-place 8.56).
Cambridge-SD also got big points from senior Nkole Ballin, who placed second in the 800 with a PR of 2:13.33, was fourth in the 500 (PR 1:11.66), and joined Takai Drummond, Nate McCClarrenn and Josiah Harris for a fourth-place in the 4x800 relay (9:48.44).
Cambridge-SD’s girls finished fourth in the team standings, but sophomore Enazajah Young delivered a big performance, winning the 55 meters (7.41) and the 55 hurdles (8.36). Young also picked up a fourth-place in the 300 (45.60) and teamed with Maniya Camper, Camryn Russum and Al’Jane Jackson to finish fourth in the 4x200 relay.
The Vikings earned 14 points in the girls’ pole vault, where Al’Jane Jackson placed second (7-0) and Camper finished third (6-0).
Boys’ Basketball
SSPP 60, Key School 59
ANNAPOLIS — Jakai Brooks scored all 16 of his points in the fourth quarter, including the game-winner with 1.2 seconds remaining Friday, as Saints Peter and Paul won for the seventh time in nine games.
Sophomore Garett Hemingway had 24 points to lead the Sabres, who improved to 10-8 overall, 6-2 in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association C Conference.
Easton 85, Crisfield 40
CRISFIELD — Junior Shaun Moody scored 15 points and freshman Marshall Bailey had 14 as the Warriors won for the sixth time in seven games.
Anthony Brinkley finished with 12 points for Easton (12-6), Toby Mackall had 11, and Tymiere Thomas finished with 10.
